Judith Theisen
Judith Carolyn Theisen, age 82, died on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her home. She was born September 18, 1940, in Portsmouth, Ohio, and was the daughter of Charles A. Ashford and Pauline Lyons Ashford. Judy was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She had resided in Mansfield and...
Doris A. Berdanier
Doris A. Berdanier, age 90, of Shelby, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, December 17, 2022 at Ontario Estates where she resided. Doris was born Easter Sunday March 27,1932 in Shelby to Virgil C. and Florence M. (Stroup) Baird but her birth was officially recorded by the doctor as March 28,1932. She graduated in 1950 from Shelby High School and furthered her education at The Ohio State University earning a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics Education in 1954. Doris began her working career at Butler High School and, ultimately, spent 27 years teaching home economics at Lexington High School from where she retired in 1997. Throughout her working career, Doris increased her education earning a master’s degree from Ashland University in Curriculum and a certification in reading supervision.
Shelby joins Wreaths Across America movement to honor veterans
SHELBY — Brenda and Max Roberts walked through the rows of headstones, laying wreaths on the graves of strangers. Brenda paused to read the dates etched in marble and stood shocked. The young military veteran buried there was just 21 years old when he died.
No pain, no gain: Uniontown Lake overcomes Dalton
Uniontown Lake dumped Dalton 56-38 at Uniontown Lake High on December 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The first quarter gave Uniontown Lake a 19-11 lead over Dalton.
Mansfield survives taut tilt with Rossford
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Mansfield didn't mind, dispatching Rossford 56-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Mansfield moved in front of Rossford 19-16 to begin the second quarter.
New Lexington uses explosive start to detonate Coshocton
There was no tuning necessary, New Lexington opened in perfect harmony while drumming Coshocton with a strong start in Ohio girls basketball on December 17. Last season, New Lexington and Coshocton squared off with December 18, 2021 at New Lexington High School last season. For more, click here.
GALLERY: Galion Kooper McCabe Memorial Pool Tournament
The Galion Kooper McCabe Memorial Pool Tournament was held Saturday at Galion High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Pretty portrait: Marysville paints a victorious picture in win over Grove City
Marysville pushed past Grove City for a 48-35 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Marysville and Grove City played in a 47-35 game on February 19, 2021. For more, click here.
Tiffin Columbian knocks out victory beat against Sandusky Perkins
Tiffin Columbian turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 64-53 win over Sandusky Perkins for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 17. Last season, Sandusky Perkins and Tiffin Columbian squared off with February 2, 2021 at Tiffin Columbian High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Historic entry way to former Westinghouse 'A' building successfully removed
MANSFIELD -- The walls of the former Westinghouse "A" building can start tumbling down on Monday as far as Jennifer Kime is concerned. A mammoth, historic entrance into the 200 E. Fifth St. manufacturing site has successfully been removed and preserved for eventual restoration, Kime said on Friday. Chuck Hahn,...
Hundreds of graduates learn about “golf balls of life” at AU graduation
ASHLAND – Kristen Maurer used an unusual prop, a glass jar she termed the “golf balls of life,” to illustrate one of the tips she offered to the hundreds of Ashland University graduates in attendance during Saturday morning’s 2022 Winter Commencement ceremony inside the Niss Athletic Center.
Comeback kids: Johnstown Northridge finds a way to beat Heath
Johnstown Northridge was knocked to the canvas in the first quarter, but landed the knockout blow in a 58-35 win over Heath in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 17. Last season, Heath and Johnstown Northridge squared off with January 28, 2022 at Heath High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lexington nets nifty victory over Marysville
LEXINGTON -- Offense went through a key trio Saturday night to keep Lexington undefeated after a 66-57 beating of Marysville in an independent boys basketall game. Freshman Brayden Fogle led the way with 15 points, while Baden Forup and Elijah Hudson each scored 14 points for the Minutemen. Forup contributed 11 rebounds and Hudson Moore added nine points.
Overtime was required before Ironton could trip Raceland-Worthington
Ironton didn't mind playing a little longer, via an overtime period, to defeat Raceland-Worthington 65-60 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 16. Ironton drew first blood by forging a 22-11 margin over Raceland-Worthington after the first quarter.
No pain, no gain: Wooster overcomes New Philadelphia
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Wooster will take its 55-41 victory over New Philadelphia in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time New Philadelphia and Wooster played in a 60-39 game on January 27, 2022. For more, click here.
Century of Westinghouse: A look back as the walls come tumbling down today
MANSFIELD -- The history of Westinghouse in Mansfield reaches back more than a century. Here is a timeline history of Westinghouse in Mansfield, from 1918 to the start of today's demolition celebration.
Dublin Jerome collects victory over Bellefontaine
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Dublin Jerome still prevailed 74-59 against Bellefontaine during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Dublin Jerome and Bellefontaine faced off on December 18, 2021 at Dublin Jerome High School. For a full recap, click here.
Tygers hammer West Holmes in OCC clash
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior put 10 players in the scoring column and dominated West Holmes Friday night during a 71-51 Ohio Cardinal Conference pounding at Pete Henry Gym. Sophomore Kyevi Roane and Jakob Legron each had 14 points to pace the Tygers, while Rashad Reed added 11 points.
Old Fort earns solid win over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Old Fort prevailed over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury 72-60 on December 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The first quarter gave Old Fort a 24-19 lead over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury.
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon drums New Riegel with resounding beat
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon delivered all the smoke to disorient New Riegel and flew away with a 51-20 win at New Riegel High on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, New Riegel and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon squared off with December 17, 2021 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School last...
