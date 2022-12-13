ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Judith Theisen

Judith Carolyn Theisen, age 82, died on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her home. She was born September 18, 1940, in Portsmouth, Ohio, and was the daughter of Charles A. Ashford and Pauline Lyons Ashford. Judy was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She had resided in Mansfield and...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Doris A. Berdanier

Doris A. Berdanier, age 90, of Shelby, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, December 17, 2022 at Ontario Estates where she resided. Doris was born Easter Sunday March 27,1932 in Shelby to Virgil C. and Florence M. (Stroup) Baird but her birth was officially recorded by the doctor as March 28,1932. She graduated in 1950 from Shelby High School and furthered her education at The Ohio State University earning a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics Education in 1954. Doris began her working career at Butler High School and, ultimately, spent 27 years teaching home economics at Lexington High School from where she retired in 1997. Throughout her working career, Doris increased her education earning a master’s degree from Ashland University in Curriculum and a certification in reading supervision.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby joins Wreaths Across America movement to honor veterans

SHELBY — Brenda and Max Roberts walked through the rows of headstones, laying wreaths on the graves of strangers. Brenda paused to read the dates etched in marble and stood shocked. The young military veteran buried there was just 21 years old when he died.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield survives taut tilt with Rossford

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Mansfield didn't mind, dispatching Rossford 56-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Mansfield moved in front of Rossford 19-16 to begin the second quarter.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

New Lexington uses explosive start to detonate Coshocton

There was no tuning necessary, New Lexington opened in perfect harmony while drumming Coshocton with a strong start in Ohio girls basketball on December 17. Last season, New Lexington and Coshocton squared off with December 18, 2021 at New Lexington High School last season. For more, click here.
NEW LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Tiffin Columbian knocks out victory beat against Sandusky Perkins

Tiffin Columbian turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 64-53 win over Sandusky Perkins for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 17. Last season, Sandusky Perkins and Tiffin Columbian squared off with February 2, 2021 at Tiffin Columbian High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
TIFFIN, OH
richlandsource.com

Historic entry way to former Westinghouse 'A' building successfully removed

MANSFIELD -- The walls of the former Westinghouse "A" building can start tumbling down on Monday as far as Jennifer Kime is concerned. A mammoth, historic entrance into the 200 E. Fifth St. manufacturing site has successfully been removed and preserved for eventual restoration, Kime said on Friday. Chuck Hahn,...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Hundreds of graduates learn about “golf balls of life” at AU graduation

ASHLAND – Kristen Maurer used an unusual prop, a glass jar she termed the “golf balls of life,” to illustrate one of the tips she offered to the hundreds of Ashland University graduates in attendance during Saturday morning’s 2022 Winter Commencement ceremony inside the Niss Athletic Center.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Comeback kids: Johnstown Northridge finds a way to beat Heath

Johnstown Northridge was knocked to the canvas in the first quarter, but landed the knockout blow in a 58-35 win over Heath in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 17. Last season, Heath and Johnstown Northridge squared off with January 28, 2022 at Heath High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Lexington nets nifty victory over Marysville

LEXINGTON -- Offense went through a key trio Saturday night to keep Lexington undefeated after a 66-57 beating of Marysville in an independent boys basketall game. Freshman Brayden Fogle led the way with 15 points, while Baden Forup and Elijah Hudson each scored 14 points for the Minutemen. Forup contributed 11 rebounds and Hudson Moore added nine points.
LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Dublin Jerome collects victory over Bellefontaine

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Dublin Jerome still prevailed 74-59 against Bellefontaine during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Dublin Jerome and Bellefontaine faced off on December 18, 2021 at Dublin Jerome High School. For a full recap, click here.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Tygers hammer West Holmes in OCC clash

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior put 10 players in the scoring column and dominated West Holmes Friday night during a 71-51 Ohio Cardinal Conference pounding at Pete Henry Gym. Sophomore Kyevi Roane and Jakob Legron each had 14 points to pace the Tygers, while Rashad Reed added 11 points.
richlandsource.com

Old Fort earns solid win over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Old Fort prevailed over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury 72-60 on December 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The first quarter gave Old Fort a 24-19 lead over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury.
OLD FORT, OH
richlandsource.com

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon drums New Riegel with resounding beat

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon delivered all the smoke to disorient New Riegel and flew away with a 51-20 win at New Riegel High on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, New Riegel and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon squared off with December 17, 2021 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School last...
NEW RIEGEL, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy