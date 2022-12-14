Read full article on original website
wraltechwire.com
Five NC HBCUs will receive $150K grant from NC IDEA to boost entrepreneurship
DURHAM – Five of North Carolina’s Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) will receive $150,000 grants from the private foundation NC IDEA, the organization announced today. Under what Thom Ruhe, president and CEO of NC IDEA, called a partnership, the grant funds are a call to “expand equitable...
wraltechwire.com
Another Raleigh real estate boom in 2023? Region will ‘outperform’ in 2023, economist says
RALEIGH – The National Association of REALTORS expects that the real estate market in the Raleigh metropolitan statistical area will outperform the nation in 2023. So much so that the forecast, released this week by the NAR ranks the Raleigh region as the second most likely real estate market to “outperform other metro areas in 2023.”
wraltechwire.com
Study: Blue Cross NC, Red Hat among top firms for IT workers
DURHAM – Looking for a new role in IT, perhaps a low-stress, high-paying job with a great company? Two Triangle-headquartered companies rank among the nation’s best large employers in an analysis conducted by Computerworld that was released this week. At the top of the best places to work...
wraltechwire.com
These 4 promising startups powering forward at Launch Chapel Hill accelerator
CHAPEL HILL – Where can startup ventures focused on tech, mental health, talent development and North Carolina-made products all come together and grow in the same space? Launch Chapel Hill, an international award-winning startup accelerator, bolsters all types of early startups in many ways. By encouraging innovative thinking, individual...
wraltechwire.com
Why this Greensboro biotech startup is feeling crabby with new $1M grant
GREENSBORO – Who’d have thought a horseshoe crab could make the difference between life and death?. As it turns out, the blue blood from these crabs contains limulus amebocyte lysate (LAL), a liquid extract of blood cells that can provide one of the most accurate ways of rapidly identifying bloodborne infections. The work of Greensboro-based Kepley Biosystems to grow horseshoe crabs and use their LAL for diagnostic purposes has gotten the attention of the National Science Foundation.
5 of 13 sites along NC rivers fail fecal bacteria testing this month, group says
During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.
wraltechwire.com
Mebane native, NC A&T alum, named the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader
MEBANE – Jerrod Ray, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington project management and engineering branch (PMEB) head, at Naval Support Activity Bethesda was selected as the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader by the Career Communications Group’s U.S. Black Engineer and Information Technology magazine, the Council of Engineering Deans of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
wraltechwire.com
New NCSU-developed fossil-sorting robots to help climate, ocean research
RALEIGH – Researchers have developed and demonstrated a robot capable of sorting, manipulating, and identifying microscopic marine fossils. The new technology automates a tedious process that plays a key role in advancing our understanding of the world’s oceans and climate – both today and in the prehistoric past.
visitraleigh.com
The Best Restaurants That Opened in 2022 in the Raleigh Area
A look back at food news in 2022 in Raleigh reveals an undeniable truth—the best things in life are worth waiting for. It was three years ago now that chef Michael Lee announced his critically acclaimed M Sushi concept would be coming to Cary. When M Sushi finally did...
'There's always a shoe': What to recycle, and what not to recycle in the Triangle
When it comes to curbside recycling, you usually don’t need to rinse containers, take lids off bottles or remove tape from cardboard boxes. But please stop putting shoes and batteries in your recycling bin. That’s right: People put shoes and batteries in their recycling bins. Don't put clothes...
wraltechwire.com
Durham biotech firm Xilis, bolstered with $89M, forms advisory board
DURHAM – Four new biotech leaders have been appointed to the newly formed scientific advisory board at Durham-based biotech company Xilis, the organization announced this week. The addition of the four industry leaders comes at what Dr. Xiling Shen, the company’s co-founder and CEO, called “an inflection point in...
wraltechwire.com
More than 1 million people traveled through RDU in November, up 13%
RALEIGH-DURHAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT – More than one million passengers traveled through Raleigh-Durham International Airport in November, according to the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. And that’s a 13% increase in passenger traffic compared to a year ago, as the airport continues to rebound from a drop in passenger traffic following the...
North Carolina honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives
In a matter of a month, the owner said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees.
Alamance Crossing Mall owner facing $42M lawsuit with a possibility of losing property
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A lawsuit is being brought against Alamance Crossing Mall in Burlington. The lawsuit that was filed in November states that the mall is in default from a loan from 2011. In July 2011, Alamance Crossing Mall agreed to pay back a loan of $50.8 million to...
cbs17
151 acres in the Triangle slated for public mountain biking area with 10-year lease
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some might think a trip to the western North Carolina is required to drop in on a great mountain biking adventure. Well, thanks to a new land leasing agreement, that may not have to be the case. Just north of I-40 and between Lake Crabtree...
UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
DOJ: North Carolina OB/GYN owner to pay $385,000 to resolve claims of health care fraud
While $385,000 is expected to be paid, the DOJ said that these are "allegations only" and "no determination of civil liability" has been made at this time.
Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
ednc.org
Perspective | Common sense approaches to address bus driver shortages
Readers of EducationNC understand that education in North Carolina…isn’t exactly a simple topic. Fights over teacher pay, classroom funding, and even high school athletics seem to dominate any conversations about education emanating from West Jones Street in Raleigh. One education policy problem that seems to be flying under...
WRAL
Foodie News: Popular Raleigh ice cream shop to expand
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh Magazine shared that Edit Beer Co. is days away from serving craft brews to northeast Raleigh. The new concept will be located at 1911 Sego Court off Atlantic Avenue and includes production space and a tasting room. They will feature 20 taps with rotating beer, cider and seltzer options along with a limited food menu in its taproom, with the dishes provided by its neighboring tenant Scooter’s Bar and Grill. They are eyeing the week of Dec. 19 for their opening, though the exact date is tentative. Congrats to husband and wife duo Brian and Angela Johnson and head brewer Jack DeHarpport. Keep up with them and any announcements on Instagram here.
