GREENSBORO – Who’d have thought a horseshoe crab could make the difference between life and death?. As it turns out, the blue blood from these crabs contains limulus amebocyte lysate (LAL), a liquid extract of blood cells that can provide one of the most accurate ways of rapidly identifying bloodborne infections. The work of Greensboro-based Kepley Biosystems to grow horseshoe crabs and use their LAL for diagnostic purposes has gotten the attention of the National Science Foundation.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO