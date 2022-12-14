Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVIA
Despite shooting well under 50% from the line, the Miners found a way to defeat LA Tech 60-55
EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP battled to the end to hold on and defeat LA Tech 60-55 and open conference play 1-0. Tae Hardy led the team with 15 points and it turned out that every single one of them was needed because the Miners and Bulldogs would go down to the wire.
KVIA
UTEP announces 2023 softball schedule
EL PASO, Texas - The 2023 UTEP softball schedule was unveiled by head coach T.J. Hubbard on Friday. The Miners will play 47 games this season, including 24 versus Conference USA competition. Highlighting the schedule are three matchups versus Power 5 opponents and five games against regional rivals NM State...
KVIA
UTEP opens C-USA play at home against LA Tech Saturday
EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP men’s basketball team (6-3, 0-0) will battle LA Tech (6-4, 0-0) in the Conference USA opener for both teams at 6 p.m. MT Saturday at the Don Haskins Center. Mattress Firm is the Presenting Sponsor of UTEP Men’s Basketball. It marks the...
KVIA
The Red Storm bested the Blue Thunder 44-37 in the 30th annual Greater El Paso Football All-Star game
EL PASO, Texas -- The high school football season officially came to an end in the Borderland with the 30th annual Greater El Paso Football All-Star game. The best players from the senior class got one last chance to pull on the helmet and pads and play with the guys they grew up with and played against, for most it would be the last time they played in El Paso.
KVIA
The contract between NMSU and a third-party investigator in the handling of UNM campus shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- ABC-7 has obtained the contract between NMSU and Rodey Dickason Sloan Akin Robb PA. The University hired the law firm as a third-party investigator to look into NMSU'S handling of a deadly November 19 shooting involving one of their student-athletes, Mike Peake. The contract is...
KVIA
Temperatures begin to drop this week
EL PASO, Texas- Temperatures in the Borderland begin to drop this week. The highs will be in the mid-50s throughout the El Paso area while Dona Ana sees temperatures in the low 50s. The overnight temperatures will be in the mid-30s with Thursday morning dropping down to 27. There is...
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
KVIA
Third UNM student charged in connection to deadly UNM shooting involving NMSU athlete
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico– Police have now charged a third University of New Mexico student in connection to the deadly UNM shooting. The shooting claimed the life of UNM student Brandon Travis and involved NMSU basketball player Mike Peake. Bernalillo County records show Friday Eli'sha Upshaw was arrested and charged...
5.3 magnitude quake shakes West Texas, felt all the way in El Paso area
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Permian Basin around 5:40 (CST) Friday afternoon. The quake registered in Stanton, about 12 miles east of Midland but ripples from the event spread as far Juarez, Fabens, West and Northeast El Paso 17-year-old Hagen Jack, of Odessa, felt the shocks in Odessa, while playing […]
El Paso Icons That Belong In the Texas Radio Hall of Fame
When you think of the greatest names in radio, Howard Stern, Casey Kasem, Wolfman Jack... these are all names that are some of the greatest & most respected in the business. Huge names that would belong in a radio hall of fame. In fact there IS a Texas Radio Hall...
El Paso News
Parts of the Borderland will see wintry mix Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: We will see increasing clouds overnight tonight, which will help keep the temperatures slightly warmer. The low at the airport will be 31, 28 in the valley. The north breeze will range from calm to 10 mph. FORECAST: Sunday will be mostly cloudy and slightly warmer with a high...
KOAT 7
Gun used by Brandon Travis during UNM shooting was stolen
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is uncovering more details in the deadly shooting that happened on November 19th at the University of New Mexico campus, when New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis in what police say was self-defense. State Police have now confirmed...
KVIA
EPISD responds to safety concerns at new northeast El Paso PK-8 school
EL PASO, Texas -- Bobby Joe Hill Pre-K-8 is one of the El Paso Independent School District's new, consolidated elementary and middle schools. The school was placed on lockdown briefly Thursday after reports of a weapon on campus. This lockdown came as several security issues prompted people connected to the brand-new school to contact ABC-7. “There's a lot of concerns from teachers...they feel very unsafe and kids feel unsafe," a former employee of the district said.
mineromagazine.com
El Paso Nano-Influencer Lucie Calderon graduates to bigger projects
It was Christmas-day 2010 when the University of Texas at El Paso graduate Lucie Calderon made an account on Instagram, the same year the app was launched. She was ten years old, posting “a million” selfies, photos of her dog or anything else that peaked her interest. “I...
KVIA
Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
Mexican truckers ponder detour through New Mexico as Texas resumes border inspections
Juarez industry leaders are urging the Mexican government to speed up improvements at a port of entry bordering New Mexico, given that Texas insists on conducting stepped-up inspections of trucks coming over from Mexico at an El Paso port of entry.
KVIA
Inmate reported missing at satellite camp near La Tuna prison
EL PASO, Texas -- An internal investigation is underway following a missing inmate from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. The missing inmate is 33-year-old Edgar Campa. He was reported missing Thursday at 4:30 p.m. He is described as a white male...
KVIA
Police respond to shooting in el Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to a shooting on the 300 block of S. Hills. The shooting was reported at 4:14 p.m. Friday. A woman in her 40s was transported to the hospital, according to early reports. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA...
KVIA
El Paso residents helping migrants in downtown
EL PASO, Texas -- As the temperatures continue to drop in downtown El Paso, migrants on the streets with no shelter have to deal with the cold conditions. El Pasoans have noticed, and some have been downtown near the Greyhound station to help the migrants out by handing out food, warm clothing, blankets, and even medical care.
KVIA
People emerging from manholes in Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas - ABC 7 crews witnessed five or six people coming out of a manhole and ran last night in Segundo Barrio. Migrants have been known to come out of manholes in the past. The manhole is not very far from the border wall. This is also not...
Comments / 0