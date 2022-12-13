A mountain lion known for residing in the middle of Los Angeles and mauling a small dog out for a walk there last month has been euthanized. Known as P-22, the cougar had been a mascot of sorts for efforts to set up a wildlife crossing in the area to help ease urban pressures for animals. But after the 12-year-old mountain lion snatched and killed a small Chihuahua straight off a dogwalker’s leash, wildlife officials said they were worried the animal was showing “signs of distress.” P-22 was then captured on Dec. 12, and wildlife officials said they learned he had major injuries to his head and torso, likely from being struck by a vehicle. Due to the “severe injuries and chronic health problems,” the mountain lion was “compassionately euthanized,” the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Saturday. The animal’s age and health problems left “no hope for a positive outcome,” officials said.Read more at The Daily Beast.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO