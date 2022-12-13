Read full article on original website
El Paso residents near border say migrants are coming up to their homes asking for help
An El Paso neighborhood next to the Border Highway is seeing an increase in migrants.
Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp
Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
Texas Border Video Shows Hundreds of Migrants Illegally Cross Over
A local El Paso news organization has confirmed the crossing of over 1,500 migrants on Sunday night.
Migrants line up at the border, sleep on the streets of Downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday afternoon migrants could be seen laying on a mattress and cardboard boxes in Downtown El Paso off Paisano, where migrants say agents are dropping them off. In a tweet, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Peter Jaquez’s said the daily average of encounters over the last three days […]
U.S. Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. killed chasing migrants crossing border
MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - United States Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. was killed in an ATV crash while chasing a group of migrants crossing the border near Mission.Agent Gonzalez was traveling at high speed on Dec. 7 when he crashed. The 38-year-old father of two was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Gonzalez previously served with the United States Department of Homeland Security - Customs and Border Protection - United States Border Patrol for more than ten years. He was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station. Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores, who represents South Texas, tweeted a tribute to him.He is survived by his two children, father, grandmother, brother, aunts, uncles and girlfriend.
Remains of Texas mother who told 911 operator she was being chased through the woods found 3 years later
The remains of a Texas woman who vanished more than three years ago after calling 911 to say that she was being followed were found in a wooded area, the Panola County Sheriff's Office said. Lauren Thompson, a mother of three, went missing on Jan. 10, 2019. In July of...
Immigration attorney receives hundreds of calls, migrants asking if they can cross after Title 42 ruling
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With five weeks left until the stay order ends on Title 42, an El Paso immigration attorney says they have received hundreds of calls per day. Nicolas Palazzo the Senior Attorney at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy says migrants are calling asking if they can now cross the border. “The word spread […]
With no housing available, migrants renting rooftops in Tijuana
Without shelter space or affordable housing, eight migrant families, from different parts of Mexico, are renting out a rooftop near downtown Tijuana and have been living there for the last two months.
Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend
The migrant problem at the US border is a complex and multifaceted issue. It is primarily driven by people from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, who are fleeing violence, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity. As a result, many of these migrants seek refuge in the United States, often making dangerous and illegal crossings that involve significant risk. These migrants are often detained by US border agents and face deportation. The US government has responded to the migrant problem by increasing border security, constructing fences and walls, and enacting stricter immigration laws. The issue has become increasingly controversial, with many arguing for more humane treatment of migrants, while others argue for stricter enforcement.
El Paso deputy city manager says he will never be ready for the end of Title 42 and there will be chaos with an influx of migrants
El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino told city leaders there is no way for their community to be prepared for the end of Title 42 come December 21. 'It's not a good state. I mean we could see up to thousands a day passing through our community,' said D'Agostino, who is in charge of the city's response to the migrant crisis.
‘Thousands sleeping on the streets’ of Matamoros, migrant advocates say
Migrant advocates say asylum seekers are amassing in Matamoros, Mexico, across the border from Brownsville, Texas, and are living homeless on the streets as they wait for Title 42 to be lifted.
Behind the scenes of “After the Buses: Meet The Migrants At The Center Of Texas’ Manufactured Crisis”
Block Club Chicago and Borderless Magazine reporters Melody Mercado, Jesus J. Montero, Madison Savedra and Diane Bou Khalil waiting for buses with migrants arriving from Texas outside Union Station in Chicago, Ill., Sept. 7, 2022. Last week we published our series, After the Buses, a three-month-long project where Borderless Magazine...
Number of migrants at U.S. border could skyrocket with end of Title 42
There is a crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, with an average of 2,500 men, women and children crossing into El Paso, Texas every day. That number could soon skyrocket with the expiration of Title 42, a pandemic-era rule that made it easier to turn back migrants — many who are fleeing poverty and persecution in their home countries.A ruling on the expiration is expected Friday. Along the point where El Paso, Texas, meets Mexico, hundreds of refugees and migrants are awaiting an uncertain future. They know next week marks an important date. If Title 42 ends on Wednesday, the lines...
Migrants coming from border in El Paso share stories about their journey with ABC13
"We have an opportunity, and we have to take advantage of it because there are many who were left behind and they would have wanted to experience this," one migrant told ABC13.
Migrants gather in Mexico as end nears for US asylum limits
REYNOSA, Mexico — (AP) — Thousands of migrants packed shelters on Mexico's border with the United States on Friday as an end neared to Trump-era asylum restrictions, with fresh numbers showing that fewer single adults crossed illegally last month. Border Patrol agents stopped single adults 143,903 times along...
Famous L.A. Mountain Lion Is Euthanized: ‘No Hope for a Positive Outcome’
A mountain lion known for residing in the middle of Los Angeles and mauling a small dog out for a walk there last month has been euthanized. Known as P-22, the cougar had been a mascot of sorts for efforts to set up a wildlife crossing in the area to help ease urban pressures for animals. But after the 12-year-old mountain lion snatched and killed a small Chihuahua straight off a dogwalker’s leash, wildlife officials said they were worried the animal was showing “signs of distress.” P-22 was then captured on Dec. 12, and wildlife officials said they learned he had major injuries to his head and torso, likely from being struck by a vehicle. Due to the “severe injuries and chronic health problems,” the mountain lion was “compassionately euthanized,” the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Saturday. The animal’s age and health problems left “no hope for a positive outcome,” officials said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
KVIA
Group calls on leaders to do more for migrants stranded on El Paso streets
EL PASO, Texas -- A group of volunteers is driving across the U.S.-Mexico border in order to help migrants. The group called 'Witness at the Border' has been in El Paso for the past few days and has been distributing food, blankets and jackets to migrants stranded in the streets of downtown El Paso.
Journey for Justice caravan encounters dozens of migrants in cold Yuma desert
Migrants of all ages huddled around a campfire shortly after crossing the border into Yuma, Arizona.
Mexico developing AI to find its missing
Researchers in Mexico are developing an AI program to identify patterns and clues that humans cannot in the search for forcibly disappeared people. Why it matters: Over 108,000 people have been reported missing or disappeared in Mexico since 1964, according to official counts. A third of the cases have been reported in the last four years.
