House of Dank Welcomes the Opening of Saginaw Location
SAGINAW, Mich - House of Dank, the rapidly expanding cannabis retailer is celebrating its opening day, today, December 16th, in Saginaw. House of Dank will be a recreational dispensary open daily from 9am to 9pm to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
Consumers Energy moves mid-Michigan center out of Lansing
For the past 60 years, the Consumers Energy Mid-Michigan Operations Center has made Lansing its home, but now, things are changing.
abc12.com
12 conservation officers graduate from Michigan DNR academy
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Twelve new Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers joined one of the state's most selective and specialized law enforcement agencies on Friday. The DNR celebrated the graduation of 11 men and one woman from the conservation officer training academy in Lansing. They are among the...
Shiawassee County receives $680K grant to plan for mega site development
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI - A major infrastructure upgrade is coming soon to Shiawassee County. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced in a news release it has awarded Shiawassee County government a $680,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to support planning activities for future development of a land site located in Vernon Township and the city of Durand, which would become one of Michigan’s top potential mega sites for new businesses and jobs.
abc12.com
Flint Social Club offering free Christmas light drive-thru Carnival
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Social Club, thru the help of volunteers and donations, is hosting a free Christmas light drive-thru carnival Saturday night. Visitors can enjoy the light show from the warmth of their cars or take in the beauty of the lights in the open air. Hot chocolate will be provided for free, along with candy canes. A warming station will be set up, the public can get new gloves, hats, scarves and socks for kids. For those with pets, you can stop by the dog bone station.
This Saginaw church is a lifeline for neighbors in need
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw’s New Beginnings Ministries Outreach is more than a church; it’s a lifeline for the neighbors and community members who rely on it for food, clothing and other essential services during the holiday season and all year long. Every Sunday, dozens of families worship...
lansingcitypulse.com
1018 E. Mount Hope Ave., Lansing
From the front, 1018 Mt. Hope Ave. looks respectable enough. But if you swing around on Alpha Street, you’ll see what residents facing the back of the building see: derelict, damaged vehicles sitting in waist-high grass and weeds. At least one has a flat tire. Under the back stairs is a pile of wood and other debris.
WNEM
Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. Hana's Garden honors victims of Oxford High School shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
bridgemi.com
Democrats eye renewable energy reform. A mid-Michigan county may be a model
NORTH SHADE TOWNSHIP – From his Gratiot County farmhouse, John Peck can see 24 wind turbines. Some are miles away across soybean fields and overlap along the horizon; others are close enough that, when it’s windy, Peck can hear their distinct sound. “They all make their own noise,”...
kisswtlz.com
Man Dies in Garage Fire
An 86-year-old man died on Wednesday in a fire in Saginaw. Albert Trujillo was working in the garage of his home in the 16,000 block of South Fenmore Road in Chapin Township when he became trapped inside. A neighbor told Sheriff’s deputies that he heard an explosion, walked outside and saw smoke coming from the garage. When the neighbor tried to approach the garage the heat kept him from being able to get to the door. He then made contact with Trujillo’s wife, who said her husband was in the garage working on a golf cart or tractor and was possibly still in the garage. His body was later located inside the building. Multiple fire agencies responded to the scene along with the Saginaw County Sheriff’s office.
Fried turkey man’s daughter brings back Saginaw-famous Cajun seasonings
SAGINAW, MI — Longtime Saginawians who may remember the late Jimmie “Bilal” Pritchett’s popular Cajun fried turkey can now bring those flavors home to their own kitchens. Pritchett, affectionately known around town as “the turkey man,” died after a battle with cancer in 2017. Still, his...
horseandrider.com
16 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Michigan
A three-year-old Hackney Pony colt in Bay County, Michigan, has tested positive for strangles. He began showing signs on November 20, including nasal discharge and swollen lymph nodes. Strangles was confirmed on December 12. The colt is recovering, but 16 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
kisswtlz.com
Beaverton City Manager Suspended
The city manager of Beaverton has been suspended without pay after she was arrested Monday night on a felony drunk driving charge. According to the Midland Daily News, Kimberly Hines was arrested by Gladwin police on a third-offense drunken driving charge and arraigned in Gladwin County Circuit Court. The Beaverton City Council met Tuesday night for a regular meeting and suspended Hines without pay until January 9th. She was hired in January of this year, and reportedly had not disclosed to the city that she had two prior arrests for drunk driving. Her blood alcohol level was recorded at .081 when she was arrested, which is above the legal limit.
1 dead after house fire on Flint’s north side
FLINT, MI – Authorities are investigating a fatal fire on Flint’s north side. Flint fire crews were dispatched around 12:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, to the 4800 block of Edwards Avenue following reports of a structure fire with entrapment. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a...
Garage fire claims life of man, 86, in rural Saginaw County
CHAPIN TWP, MI — An afternoon garage fire in rural Saginaw County has claimed the life of an 86-year-old man. About 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, sheriff’s deputies and several area fire departments responded to a garage fire in the 16000 block of South Fenmore Road in Chapin Township. While they were en route, Saginaw County Central Dispatch advised them a person might be inside the burning garage, Undersheriff Mike Gomez said.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police to crack down on speed enforcement
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are reporting an alarming rise in speeding and fatal crashes since the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Michigan’s Transportation Research Institute reports that the following speed-involved crashes and fatalities within the last year:. Ingham County had 525 crashes and 13 fatalities. Eaton...
WILX-TV
Diabetes injections in nationwide shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Diabetes affects 29 million Americans and 2 million Michiganders. Imagine going to the pharmacy to get your much-needed medication and it’s not available. That’s happening in some places – including Mid-Michigan. A lot of people are dealing with empty shelves caused by a...
abc12.com
86-year-old dies after garage explosion and fire near Chesaning
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are investigating a garage explosion and fire that claimed the life of an 86-year-old man near Chesaning on Wednesday afternoon. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says Albert Trujillo was working on a golf cart or tractor in his garage in the 16000 block of S. Fenmore Road in Chapin Township around 3:45 p.m., when a neighbor heard an explosion.
WILX-TV
One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.
OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville and Hollister roads Friday afternoon. The roads were closed for several hours as...
It will soon cost money to cross one of Bay City’s bridges. Here’s how drivers feel about that
BAY CITY, MI – Gretchen Basner lives in Kawkawlin but she drives to Bay City for errands and medical appointments. Her usual route will take her back over Liberty Bridge when it reopens before the end of the year. When it does, she’ll have to pay a $2 toll to get to the other side of town.
