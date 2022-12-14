ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall 2022 Graduation: Laila Garland Finds Her Way Through Persistence and Creativity

South Euclid native chosen as Student Speaker for commencement. Recent years have also presented opportunities for persistence. Garland first came to Tri-C for an English class as a high school senior. After graduating in 2020, she attended Penn State University for a semester before her program path was retracted. Garland planned to go to the Art Institute of Chicago in fall 2021 but ultimately realized that plan wasn’t meant for her.
Tri-C Fall Commencement Celebrates Achievements of Nearly 2,100 Graduates

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) will celebrate the academic achievements of nearly 2,100 petitioning graduates during its Fall Commencement ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. The College will confer nearly 2,800 degrees and certificates of completion this fall. The graduate total reflects the ongoing impact of...
