lakelandcurrents.com
Chick-fil-A Officially Coming To Lakeland
What was announced as an upcoming major tenant announcement for The Lake District back in September is now official, Chick-fil-A is coming to Lakeland. According to The Lake District developer, Yehuda Netanel, the final agreement to bring the sought-after chain to the sprawling mixed-used development was finalized this morning. “Yes, you will soon be able to redeem your Chick-fil-A gift cards here at The Lake District,” Mr. Netanel said.
desotocountynews.com
National Guard center plans reviewed
Photo: Officials, including Supervisor Lee Caldwell, review National Guard Readiness Center and Agri-Education Center plans. (DeSoto County Government photo) DeSoto County and National Guard officials have reviewed site plans for a new Readiness Center and Armory in the county. A delegation with the National Guard, including Col. Rick Weaver, met...
actionnews5.com
Breaking down the bond process in Shelby Co.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The call from the NAACP Memphis office to raise the bond for the suspect in a brutal golf course attack led Action News 5 to take a closer look at how the bond system works. Turns out, bond is set by judicial commissioners, the workhorses of...
Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
actionnews5.com
Task force to meet on blight, illegal dumping
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A task force designed to address blight and illegal dumping in Memphis is set to meet Thursday. The meeting today will be at 3:30 p.m. and it’s open to the public. It’s an opportunity to share concerns with city leaders and offer solutions. This...
Toll lanes in Memphis being considered to ease traffic congestion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Paying extra to drive?. That’s what would happen if express toll lanes come to the Bluff City. Are you willing to pay a little extra to drive on the road?. Gov. Bill Lee is considering a plan to build express toll lanes to help ease traffic on highways across the state.
actionnews5.com
A pandemic, tenant losses, and plunging value: How the Oak Court Mall tumbled into foreclosure
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (MBJ) - Since the onset of COVID-19, loan servicer reports indicate the owners of Oak Court Mall have struggled to stay current for both of its loan payment schedules. The 51-unit mall started falling behind on payments in April 2020 — right after the pandemic began, according to...
wknofm.org
BTH: Shelby County District Attorney on Bail Reform, Juvenile Crime, and More
"[Shelby County is] the worst county in the state for the number of people behind bars [that] haven't been convicted of a crime [and are] waiting for their day in court, for 18 months or longer — solely because they can't afford cash bail," says the Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy.
localmemphis.com
Family 'devastated' following Whitehaven golf course attack | SCLC joins NAACP in calling for higher charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What began as a normal day on a Whitehaven golf course, quickly turned into a long-term stay at Regional One. Bystanders at The Links at Whitehaven said Mark Coleman, who is a community activist and lifelong Memphian, was golfing on Dec. 3 when his ball landed near another group.
desotocountynews.com
Accident injures three in western DeSoto County
Three people, including a Town of Walls Police officer, were hurt late Thursday night in a crash in western DeSoto County. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 61 and Starlanding Road around 11 p.m. Thursday. The police officer and two others who were hurt in the crash were reportedly taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven for treatment. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department said the injuries were not serious, however.
Free program helps Memphians get out of debt, save money
With the help of RISE Memphis, more than 1200 people have learned all about managing money. “My credit score has improved, so it helps me quite a bit,” said Erma Wilson. Karen Madlock and her team sit with clients and help them figure out their finances for free. “What we’re really trying to do is […]
Woman falsely claimed to own local homeless shelter, transferred property to herself, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after falsely claiming ownership of a local homeless shelter and transferring the property to herself. On Dec. 1, the director of Catholic Charities reported that Nakeshia Billington, 36, had filed a false Quit Claim Deed on two properties owned by the Missionaries of Charities.
Report says inadequate childcare costs Shelby County more than $422 million per year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new report says childcare is a growing crisis for families in Tennessee, and costs taxpayers, parents, and businesses in Shelby County about $422.5 million each year. The group Tennessee for Quality Early Education (TQEE) released its ‘Workforce of Today and Tomorrow: The Economics of Tennessee’s...
FOX13 Investigates: Are Shelby County doctors ready for the next pandemic?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been two and a half years since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Shelby County. It’s hard to imagine how little we knew about the virus then compared to what we know now. FOX13′s health reporter Mandy Hrach sat down with...
actionnews5.com
All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday. Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break. And, it was a total surprise!. Around 200 bikes were already assembled,...
actionnews5.com
Coldwater High School to close
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
hotelnewsresource.com
Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Arkansas Completes $320 Million Expansion Including 320 Room Hotel
Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Ark., is celebrating the completion of a $320 million dollar expansion, including a brand-new 300-room, 20-story hotel with 12 penthouse suites, and a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor that features 2,400 slot machines, 50 live table games and a variety of bars and dining options. The...
ONE MORE DAY: MSCS extends winter break for students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools students will get a little longer to enjoy their winter break. MSCS announced on Friday, December 16 that it will extend students’ winter break by one day. That means that all MSCS schools will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023. The...
bulletintimesnews.com
Ross Gets Promotion
Former Superintendent of Hardeman County Schools Brigadier General Warner Ross, II was appointed as Adjutant General of Tennessee and Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Military, effective January 21, 2023 by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. Ross, who was Superintendent of Hardeman County Schools from 2012-2021, currently serves as the Assistant...
‘It’s just awful’: U.S. Postal Service to replace blue mailbox as customers complain of theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Customers can’t drop off holiday letters at an East Memphis mailbox because the slot is obstructed by tape. “It’s just awful,” said Betty Boysaw, a disabled customer. “I’m crippled.. now I have to get out of the car.”. Anyone can drop...
