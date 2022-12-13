ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakelandcurrents.com

Chick-fil-A Officially Coming To Lakeland

What was announced as an upcoming major tenant announcement for The Lake District back in September is now official, Chick-fil-A is coming to Lakeland. According to The Lake District developer, Yehuda Netanel, the final agreement to bring the sought-after chain to the sprawling mixed-used development was finalized this morning. “Yes, you will soon be able to redeem your Chick-fil-A gift cards here at The Lake District,” Mr. Netanel said.
LAKELAND, TN
desotocountynews.com

National Guard center plans reviewed

Photo: Officials, including Supervisor Lee Caldwell, review National Guard Readiness Center and Agri-Education Center plans. (DeSoto County Government photo) DeSoto County and National Guard officials have reviewed site plans for a new Readiness Center and Armory in the county. A delegation with the National Guard, including Col. Rick Weaver, met...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Breaking down the bond process in Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The call from the NAACP Memphis office to raise the bond for the suspect in a brutal golf course attack led Action News 5 to take a closer look at how the bond system works. Turns out, bond is set by judicial commissioners, the workhorses of...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
COLDWATER, MI
actionnews5.com

Task force to meet on blight, illegal dumping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A task force designed to address blight and illegal dumping in Memphis is set to meet Thursday. The meeting today will be at 3:30 p.m. and it’s open to the public. It’s an opportunity to share concerns with city leaders and offer solutions. This...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Accident injures three in western DeSoto County

Three people, including a Town of Walls Police officer, were hurt late Thursday night in a crash in western DeSoto County. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 61 and Starlanding Road around 11 p.m. Thursday. The police officer and two others who were hurt in the crash were reportedly taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven for treatment. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department said the injuries were not serious, however.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Free program helps Memphians get out of debt, save money

With the help of RISE Memphis, more than 1200 people have learned all about managing money. “My credit score has improved, so it helps me quite a bit,” said Erma Wilson. Karen Madlock and her team sit with clients and help them figure out their finances for free. “What we’re really trying to do is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday. Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break. And, it was a total surprise!. Around 200 bikes were already assembled,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Coldwater High School to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
COLDWATER, MS
bulletintimesnews.com

Ross Gets Promotion

Former Superintendent of Hardeman County Schools Brigadier General Warner Ross, II was appointed as Adjutant General of Tennessee and Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Military, effective January 21, 2023 by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. Ross, who was Superintendent of Hardeman County Schools from 2012-2021, currently serves as the Assistant...
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy