Cambridge City Manager Yi-An Huang Announces Staff Appointments and Changes to Organizational Reporting Structure

Cambridge City Manager Yi-An Huang announced this week the appointment of Owen O’Riordan as the Deputy City Manager and Chief Operating Officer for the City of Cambridge. Mr. O’Riordan has been Acting Deputy City Manager since September 6, 2022.

“I am delighted that Owen has agreed to fill this role permanently,” said City Manager Huang. “As I have indicated previously, I view the Deputy City Manager as the Chief Operating Officer for the City, responsible for managing the major operating departments and overseeing core infrastructure maintenance and capital programs in the city. Owen has a strong track record of leadership, execution, judgment, empathy, and a commitment to transparency which will help us navigate the complex agenda ahead of us.”

Before being appointed Deputy City Manager, Owen O’Riordan served as the Commissioner of Public Works for eight years and, following appointment by the City Council, served as Acting City Manager from July through September 2022. Deputy City Manager O’Riordan has worked for the City of Cambridge since 1997.

City Manager Huang also announced two additional appointments. First, Acting Commissioner Kathy Watkins has been appointed as the permanent Commissioner of Public Works. Ms. Watkins has been Acting Commissioner for the past two months and the City Engineer for the past eight years. She has worked for the City since 1997. Second, Rebecca Fuentes will serve in the new position of Deputy Chief Operating Officer. Reporting directly to the Deputy City Manager, the Deputy Chief Operating Officer will work with departments to implement operational and organizational improvements to support the efficient delivery of high-quality public services. Ms. Fuentes has served as Transition Manager in the City Manager’s Office for the past five months and has been the Assistant Commissioner for Administration and Planning at Public Works (DPW) since 2009. She has worked for the City of Cambridge since 2001.

“I am grateful to Kathy and Rebecca for their leadership and dedication to the City and their partnership during my transition and onboarding. Each has a proven track record and is committed to civic engagement and being responsive to the real challenges our departments and community face daily,” said Huang.

These appointments create immediate vacancies at the Department of Public Works, and the City will begin the hiring process for a new Assistant Commissioner for Engineering / City Engineer and Assistant Commissioner for Planning and Administration immediately.

Finally, City Manager Huang, during his first three months, has been focusing on creating a strong leadership team and an effective organizational structure. In support of this endeavor, City Manager Huang has announced several organizational moves under the Deputy City Manager. These reporting relationships are consistent with historical responsibilities under the Deputy City Manager and will provide greater clarity on organizational roles and responsibilities. The following departments now report directly to the Deputy City Manager: