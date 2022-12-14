Read full article on original website
Ken DeLand: Missing American student in France found alive in Spain, official says
Kenneth DeLand, the upstate New York college student who had been missing in France since last month, was found alive in Spain one day before he was expected to complete his study abroad program, an official confirmed Friday.
American student Ken DeLand reunited with mother, heading home, official says
Missing person Ken DeLand Jr. expected to fly home Saturday after being reunited with his mother in Lyon, France, Public Prosecutor of Grenoble Eric Vaillant says
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Police group says Philadelphia parole board has 'blood on their hands' for man linked to Philly, NYC shootings
A man linked to shootings in Philadelphia and New York City is being sought for attempted murder, police said.
Georgia mother and son arrested during drug raid, 17-year-old charged with distribution of fentanyl
A Georgia mother and son were arrested during a Dec. 3 raid at their home, and the teenage boy was charged with drug related charges.
Boston murder suspect found hanging by his underwear after attempting to escape police out 12th floor window
Boston police allege that a man tried to jump out of an apartment window when police arrived and discovered a dead body in the unit on Sunday night.
Georgia police found missing girl, 11, suspected of being human trafficking victim
The missing Georgia girl who left her home earlier this week to meet an adult male she met online was found by police. Police did not say if the girl was with anyone.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Idaho murders: Former medical examiner disputes coroner's toxicology claims
Former medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News Digital that the toxicology reports for the Idaho murder victims could offer critical insights.
Idaho murders: Surveillance image appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen hours before slayings
Surveillance images appear to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in Moscow hours before they were killed in their rental home with two friends.
Pennsylvania woman embezzled nearly $600k from school for family vacations, IVF treatment: DA
Katherine Paprocka, 36, allegedly embezzled more than half a million dollars while working as a senior administrator at Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton, Pennsylvania.
Texas child found dead in washing machine was visited by CPS investigators twice before his death: report
A new report shows that a 7-year-old found dead in a washing machine suffered a traumatic childhood and was not removed from his home despite multiple abuse investigations.
Former UC Irvine student throws mother off campus building before jumping in murder-suicide: police
Andrew Doan, 36, is believed to have thrown his 77-year-old mother from a multi-story building on the University of California, Irvine campus before jumping to his own death.
Medical transport plane crashes off Hawaii coast, Coast Guard search underway
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for three passengers after a fixed-wing medical transport airplane went down in waters off the coast of Maui on Thursday night.
Florida police officer recounts fentanyl poisoning during traffic stop: 'Felt like I was choking'
Tavares Police Officer Courtney Bannick is seen on bodycam video being given three doses of Narcan after collapsing during a routine traffic stop.
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
4 armed suspects claiming to be FBI agents break into DC home, steal nearly $20K in property
Four armed suspects broke into a Washington, D.C., residence, claimed to be FBI agents, and stole approximately $20,000 worth of property, police said.
Mom warns parents as baby is left with brain injury after swallowing water bead
The Fox News Health Newsletter brings you trending and important stories about health warnings, drug shortages, mental health issues and more in this weekly recap.
Biden blocking Hunter Biden, Burisma emails would prove 'how much he has to hide,' conservative group warns
Group seeking White House records on Hunter Biden and Burisma warns that if President Biden blocks the records, "he will have only proven just how much he has to hide."
Matt Damon calls out George Clooney for defecating in another star's kitty litter box as a prank
Matt Damon spills George Clooney's secrets during his speech at the Kennedy Center Honors, joking about how the "Ticket to Paradise" star once "defecated" in a litter box.
