Medical News Today
Does cinnamon lower cholesterol?
Some people take cinnamon supplements to reduce their cholesterol. While some studies suggest it has a cholesterol-lowering effect, conclusive evidence is lacking. Diet and lifestyle changes may be more effective for people with high blood cholesterol. This article will look into the effects of cinnamon on cholesterol, how a person...
Food Network
The Best Vitamin D Supplements, According to a Nutritionist
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin you’ve probably heard a lot about for its immunity-boosting properties and importance for bone health. In recent years, research determined that many folks may not be getting enough vitamin D through food, so supplementation can be a great solution. Not sure why you need vitamin D or a supplement? A dietitian explains the benefits of vitamin D and shares some of the best vitamin D supplements on the market.
Medical News Today
What should you eat to lose weight and lower cholesterol?
Foods that contain plant sterols, such as fruits, vegetables, and margarine with added plant sterols. The following diets may help lower cholesterol, as well as support heart health. Mediterranean diet. The Mediterranean diet has many health benefits and. cholesterol. The Mediterranean diet focuses on the following foods:. vegetables. fruits. nuts.
Medical News Today
High protein breakfast may help prevent overeating and obesity
Researchers investigated the link between protein consumption and caloric intake. They found a link between lower protein consumption and higher caloric intake from fats and carbohydrates, which may increase obesity risk. They concluded that consumers, industry, and the government should prioritize reducing the intake of highly processed foods and increasing...
Medical News Today
Best low carb diet for diabetes: Animal vs. plant-based protein
More than 95% of people with diabetes have type 2 diabetes, which often results from excess body mass and inactivity. Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body no longer responds to insulin, and commonly develops after the age of 45, although it is becoming more common in younger people. The...
EatingWell
The 7 Best Carbs to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian
Do you have a hard time going to the bathroom? You're not alone. Constipation is common in all ages and populations in the U.S. According to the National Institutes of Health, about 16 in 100 adults have symptoms of constipation. Constipation is defined as:. Fewer than three bowel movements a...
2 Foods You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store, According To A Cardiologist
If your goal is to prioritize your heart health in the upcoming new year, reevaluating your diet and eating habits is essential. We reached out to cardiologists, dietitians and other health experts to learn more about two types of foods and snacks (often found at the grocery store) that are best to skip for a healthier heart (your gut will also thank you!) Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Nitin Bhatnagar, M.D., cardiologist and holistic heart doctor, and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, cardiac dietitian at UCLA medical center.
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
Medical News Today
Are peanuts good or bad for cholesterol?
Peanuts contain monounsaturated fats and plant sterols that may help improve cholesterol levels. Peanuts are also a good source of plant-based protein, which may help with weight loss. Peanuts, peanut butter, and peanut oil may all be beneficial for cholesterol. Although high in calories, eating them in moderation may also...
A gastroenterologist shares 2 diet rules she follows for a healthy gut and to prevent colon cancer
Dr. Neeharika Kalakota said she limits her alcohol intake to four drinks per week to preserve a healthy liver — and she would never go keto.
EverydayHealth.com
Losing Taste And Smell Due to COVID-19 Tied to Lower Reinfection Risk
Some people who lose their sense of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection may have an easier time fighting off the virus in the future, a new study suggests. For the study, conducted in 2020 at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical center in New York City, scientists tested 266 people for antibodies to COVID-19 at least two weeks after their symptoms were mostly gone and they no longer showed signs of active infection. None of the subjects had experienced severe cases, or had any signs of acute infection when they were tested for antibodies, and they had no lingering symptoms other than a potential loss of taste or smell.
Eating habits: Why a low fat diet is more effective than doing keto
Are you already thinking about your New Year’s resolutions? Changing your eating habits and starting a new fitness journey can be overwhelming, and while there are many options nowadays, here is a study that can help you choose the right option. A new research led by scientist Kevin Hall,...
Consuming ultra-processed foods could increase dementia risk: study
A new study found that people may be at increased risk for cognitive decline if they consume more ultra-processed foods, including hamburgers and cookies.
EverydayHealth.com
All About Kiwi: Nutrition Facts, Health Benefits, Risks, Recipes
There are plenty of juicy, delicious fruits to choose from when you want to satisfy your sweet tooth with a healthy snack. But like some people, you might get into a pattern of adding the same kinds of fruit — perhaps bananas, apples, or oranges — to your grocery cart each week.
CNET
Trouble Falling Asleep? This Dietary Supplement Also Works as a Sleep Aid
Quality rest is a vital factor for maintaining your mental and physical health, but the struggle to fall asleep is real for the 70 million Americans who live with chronic sleep issues. Sleep supplements are a viable solution to help you feel more sleepy and ready for bed, but some prescribed sleep aids can cause drowsiness the morning after. Some people also claim that popular sleep supplements like melatonin make them groggy.
EatingWell
Can People with Diabetes Eat Cheese?
Cheese is one of those foods many people say they can't imagine living without. But for those with special dietary needs, knowing whether or not cheese is safe to eat can be critical for their health. While some nutrition experts are split on whether cheese and dairy should be included in a diabetes diet, science shows that it is OK to eat cheese if you have diabetes—but some types are better than others. So whether it's Cheddar, mozzarella, Parmesan or vegan cheese, read on to learn which kinds of cheese can help people with diabetes better manage their condition.
grid.news
A Christmas covid surge is looking more likely, again. But getting sick isn’t inevitable.
Public health experts fear we’re headed into yet another post-holiday covid surge, based on how numbers are trending. Covid case counts, already thought to be underestimates by a factor of 5 to 20, have turned up sharply in the last week. So have hospitalizations, the most reliable pointer to past surges in the pandemic, a 10 percent increase over the most recently reported week. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, around 350 people a day are dying of covid in the U.S. with that number turning upward in the last month. Most of the deaths are coming among those 65 and older.
scitechdaily.com
Scientific Weight Loss Study: Green Mediterranean Diet Reduces Twice As Much Visceral Fat
The Green Mediterranean diet reduces twice as much visceral fat as the Mediterranean diet. Reducing visceral fat is the true goal of weight loss. The green Mediterranean diet (MED) significantly reduces visceral adipose tissue, a type of fat around internal organs that is much more dangerous than the extra “tire” around your waist. The green Mediterranean diet was pitted against the Mediterranean diet and a healthy diet in a large-scale clinical interventional trial- the DIRECT PLUS. Subsequent analysis found that the green Med diet reduced visceral fat by 14.1%, the Med diet by 6.0%, and the healthy diet by 4.2%. The study was published in the journal BMC Medicine.
scitechdaily.com
Intermittent Fasting Completely Reverses Type 2 Diabetes in Study
People with diabetes who fast intermittently may no longer need medication, according to a new study. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 37 million Americans have diabetes, with around 90-95% having type 2 diabetes. There are effective medications, such as metformin (which goes under numerous brand names including Glucophage, Fortamet, Glumetza, and Riomet). It is also known that a healthy diet and regular exercise are essential for diabetes control. Now, a new study reveals that an intermittent fasting diet may reverse type 2 diabetes without the need for medication.
earth.com
Eating almonds can help you cut calories
The incidence of being overweight or obese is on the increase throughout the developed world and this has far-reaching implications for individual health and for public health services. In this light, it is important to understand the mechanisms that regulate eating behaviors, in order to help limit calorie intake and assist with weight management. Long-term weight control is achieved by balancing energy intake with energy expenditure, but it seems that not all foods are equal when it comes to their effect on energy intake.
