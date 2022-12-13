Read full article on original website
It All Starts With Replacing Bill O’Brien
It was a disappointing season overall for the Alabama Crimson Tide as prior to the season starting, they were projected to go on yet another national championship run. They fell short of expectations, ending the season at No. 5 and missing the College Football Playoff, as they prepare for their Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State on Dec. 31.
