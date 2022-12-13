The school bus driver shortage is causing three Michiana schools to have e-learning again tomorrow. Edwardsburg Public Schools will have a fourth day of e-learning tomorrow. Superintendent Jim Knoll said there’s a high number of absences in the Transportation Department, but not all health related. It is also due to the ongoing shortage of transportation personnel. All Edwardsburg school buildings will be open regular hours. All athletic, extra-curricular, and after school activities will still be held at regular times. For Warsaw Community Schools, four schools will be closed again tomorrow. Leesburg Elementary School, Jefferson Elementary School, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School will have an e-Learning day tomorrow. All other Warsaw Community Schools will remain open and have in-person learning on their regular schedules. Elkhart Community Schools will be on an e-learning schedule for middle and high schools tomorrow. All ECS elementary schools will be open and have in-person classes with transportation provided for elementary students who normally ride buses.

EDWARDSBURG, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO