Large amount of fentanyl off the streets after South Bend traffic stop
A traffic stop in South Bend led to the arrest of a Chicago man who had a large amount of fentanyl and other drugs in his possession. 32 year old Gregory Cater is facing numerous charges after he was pulled over last night for a traffic violation near Sample Street and Fellows Street. Officers recovered approximately 30 grams of suspected fentanyl. The DEA considers 2 milligrams of fentanyl to be a lethal dose for most people. Officers also recovered suspected methamphetamine, edibles, marijuana and other paraphernalia.
Two Michiana schools are resorting to e-learning again due to a shortage of bus drivers
Two Michiana schools are resorting to e-learning again tomorrow due to a shortage of bus drivers. Edwardsburg will have a third day of e-learning tomorrow(12/15). According to a letter on the school’s website from Superintendent Jim Knoll, they don’t feel bus routes can be combined further nor can they extend driving hours or route lengths and still be safe. Elkhart Community Schools canceled in-person classes today because of a transportation shortfall. The schools have also seen an increase in staff and student absences. For tomorrow (12/15), all Elkhart middle and high school buildings will be closed and students will participate in e-learning. However, all Elkhart Community elementary schools will be open and in-person school will be in session. Transportation will be provided for elementary students who normally ride buses. Elkhart Community Schools is the licensee of WVPE.
Bus driver shortage causes another e-learning day for 3 Michiana Schools tomorrow (Friday)
The school bus driver shortage is causing three Michiana schools to have e-learning again tomorrow. Edwardsburg Public Schools will have a fourth day of e-learning tomorrow. Superintendent Jim Knoll said there’s a high number of absences in the Transportation Department, but not all health related. It is also due to the ongoing shortage of transportation personnel. All Edwardsburg school buildings will be open regular hours. All athletic, extra-curricular, and after school activities will still be held at regular times. For Warsaw Community Schools, four schools will be closed again tomorrow. Leesburg Elementary School, Jefferson Elementary School, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School will have an e-Learning day tomorrow. All other Warsaw Community Schools will remain open and have in-person learning on their regular schedules. Elkhart Community Schools will be on an e-learning schedule for middle and high schools tomorrow. All ECS elementary schools will be open and have in-person classes with transportation provided for elementary students who normally ride buses.
South Bend Police say a missing 14 year old girl has been found and is safe
South Bend Police say a missing 14 year old girl has been found and is safe. Doris Douglas had been missing since Dec. 2 after she missed the bus home from John Adams High School. Earlier this week, South Bend 2nd District Councilmember Henry Davis, Jr. and Doris’s family held a press conference asking the public for help.
