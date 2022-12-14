ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine, IA

KWQC

City of Moline partner with Metronet

Circle K offers 40 cents off a gallon Friday for Fuel Day. On Friday for Circle K Fuel Day more than 300 Circle K stores throughout Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, will have customers save 40 cents per gallon* of fuel at the pump between 3 and 6 p.m., according to a media release.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Circle K offers 40 cents off a gallon Friday for Fuel Day

New fiber optic internet is headed to Moline next year. Twenty firefighters from Rock Island, Bettendorf, Rock Island Arsenal, Moline and East Moline repelled from the ceiling of the Vibrant Arena in a "high-ropes" training event. Quad Cities faith leaders urge senators to protect DACA. Updated: 3 hours ago. Quad...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Moline police officer diagnosed with brain cancer

Snow Squall Warnings are one of the new weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Iowa Gov. Reynolds bans social media app TikTok from all state-owned devices. She believes the social media app poses a risk to national security.
MOLINE, IL
biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz: Spa opens at former Dubuque eatery site; 24-hour gym coming to Maquoketa; barbershop passing on knowledge to next generation

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Maquoketa, Iowa. A new Dubuque...
MAQUOKETA, IA
KWQC

Officers cleared in Davenport fatal shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said it was reasonable for officers to use deadly force in the Oct. 30 officer-involved shooting incident in Davenport. “The law states that it is reasonable for a person to use deadly force certainly in a case where deadly force is...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Henry Co. deputy cleared in shooting of woman

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey T. Moulding said a Henry County deputy was justified in his use of deadly force after shooting a Mount Pleasant woman in the arm on Dec. 3. The Henry County Attorney Darin Stater requested the help of Moulding in concluding an...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
KWQC

44 pedestrians have been struck in Scott County this year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 39-year-old woman killed by a car Tuesday in Davenport is one of at least 44 Scott County pedestrians hit by cars this year. Three pedestrians have died in Scott County in 2022, including the woman killed this week. Another seven have been seriously injured, according...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Announces Visitor Restrictions, Screenings

(Iowa City) The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has new visitor screenings and restrictions. The hospital made the changes yesterday due to rising RSV, COVID, and flu cases. Changes for visitors include wearing a face mask at all times, being screened for symptoms upon arrival, and more. There are also changes for patients. The changes can be found on the hospital’s website.
IOWA CITY, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Two-time Champion: Tunnel car wash company plans second Galesburg location

Champion Xpress Carwash, which operates an automated tunnel car wash on East Carl Sandburg Drive, plans to build a second Galesburg car wash on North Henderson Street. With 22 locations across New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Iowa and Illinois, Champion Xpress last week purchased the site of a former car wash at 1819 N. Henderson Street. Local developer Rob Benedict, who had plans to build his own tunnel car wash on site, sold the property for $1.45 million to Via Real Estate LLC (Champion Xpress) on Friday, Dec. 9.
GALESBURG, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding

In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KWQC

Trending colder next week

The Capitol Theater seeking donations for Dream Behind The Curtain Capital Campaign. The Dream Behind The Curtain Capital Campaign for The Capitol Theater is currently seeking donations to begin the construction on the theater. Galesburg Police Benevolent & Protection Association remembers Deputy Weist with memorial stone. Updated: 1 hour ago.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is adding non-stop service to Washington, D.C.’s DCA airport starting on June 1 through American Airlines. Marty Lenss, the Director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference alongside Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

QC Weather History: December 15, 2021 derecho

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The weather on December 15, 2021 was anything but typical in eastern Iowa and western Illinois. The day started with sunshine and warm temperatures. Record highs were shattered in Dubuque, Burlington and the Quad Cities. If that wasn’t impressive enough, those temperatures tied or broke...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Galesburg residents voice opinion on new sales tax

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg held a special city council meeting on Wednesday regarding a controversial new sales tax. The city is proposing a .25% increase in sales tax. It would bring its total sales tax up from 8.75% to 9%, and up to 11% for restaurants and bars. Revenue...
