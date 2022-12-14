Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
City of Moline partner with Metronet
Circle K offers 40 cents off a gallon Friday for Fuel Day. On Friday for Circle K Fuel Day more than 300 Circle K stores throughout Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, will have customers save 40 cents per gallon* of fuel at the pump between 3 and 6 p.m., according to a media release.
KWQC
16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island
Circle K offers 40 cents off a gallon Friday for Fuel Day. On Friday for Circle K Fuel Day more than 300 Circle K stores throughout Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, will have customers save 40 cents per gallon* of fuel at the pump between 3 and 6 p.m., according to a media release.
KWQC
Circle K offers 40 cents off a gallon Friday for Fuel Day
New fiber optic internet is headed to Moline next year. Twenty firefighters from Rock Island, Bettendorf, Rock Island Arsenal, Moline and East Moline repelled from the ceiling of the Vibrant Arena in a "high-ropes" training event. Quad Cities faith leaders urge senators to protect DACA. Updated: 3 hours ago. Quad...
KWQC
Police release name of pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Davenport
Circle K offers 40 cents off a gallon Friday for Fuel Day. On Friday for Circle K Fuel Day more than 300 Circle K stores throughout Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, will have customers save 40 cents per gallon* of fuel at the pump between 3 and 6 p.m., according to a media release.
KWQC
Moline B.O.O.S.T program looks to strengthen local economy using ARPA funds
An 18-year-old and a juvenile are charged after police say they took a Playstation 5 during a Facebook Marketplace sale in Henderson County, Illinois. There were 63 tornadoes in Iowa. Don’t fall victim to these common holiday scams. Updated: 7 hours ago. As many people shop online for Christmas...
KWQC
Moline police officer diagnosed with brain cancer
Snow Squall Warnings are one of the new weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Iowa Gov. Reynolds bans social media app TikTok from all state-owned devices. She believes the social media app poses a risk to national security.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: Spa opens at former Dubuque eatery site; 24-hour gym coming to Maquoketa; barbershop passing on knowledge to next generation
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Maquoketa, Iowa. A new Dubuque...
KWQC
Closures first step in ‘newly structured’ Davenport Community School District
They are appropriately call Joy To The World Ornaments. All generated from East Tennessee, but with connections all over the world.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for stealing 2 phones at Bettendorf Verizon store
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police ask for help identifying a man they say stole two phones from a Verizon store. According to Bettendorf police, a man went into a Verizon store in Bettendorf on Nov 12 and stole two cell phones. Police are asking for assistance to identify the...
KWQC
Officers cleared in Davenport fatal shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said it was reasonable for officers to use deadly force in the Oct. 30 officer-involved shooting incident in Davenport. “The law states that it is reasonable for a person to use deadly force certainly in a case where deadly force is...
KWQC
Henry Co. deputy cleared in shooting of woman
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey T. Moulding said a Henry County deputy was justified in his use of deadly force after shooting a Mount Pleasant woman in the arm on Dec. 3. The Henry County Attorney Darin Stater requested the help of Moulding in concluding an...
KWQC
44 pedestrians have been struck in Scott County this year
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 39-year-old woman killed by a car Tuesday in Davenport is one of at least 44 Scott County pedestrians hit by cars this year. Three pedestrians have died in Scott County in 2022, including the woman killed this week. Another seven have been seriously injured, according...
University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Announces Visitor Restrictions, Screenings
(Iowa City) The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has new visitor screenings and restrictions. The hospital made the changes yesterday due to rising RSV, COVID, and flu cases. Changes for visitors include wearing a face mask at all times, being screened for symptoms upon arrival, and more. There are also changes for patients. The changes can be found on the hospital’s website.
Two-time Champion: Tunnel car wash company plans second Galesburg location
Champion Xpress Carwash, which operates an automated tunnel car wash on East Carl Sandburg Drive, plans to build a second Galesburg car wash on North Henderson Street. With 22 locations across New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Iowa and Illinois, Champion Xpress last week purchased the site of a former car wash at 1819 N. Henderson Street. Local developer Rob Benedict, who had plans to build his own tunnel car wash on site, sold the property for $1.45 million to Via Real Estate LLC (Champion Xpress) on Friday, Dec. 9.
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
977wmoi.com
Warren County Sheriff Edwards Says to Take Those Extra Steps in Securing Personal Belongings
As thefts continue to raise concerns, Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards advises securing your homes, cars, and personal belongings to prevent becoming a target of opportunity:. “You have to take those steps to secure your property. We talked last month about camera systems. I know they are a little expensive...
KWQC
Trending colder next week
The Capitol Theater seeking donations for Dream Behind The Curtain Capital Campaign. The Dream Behind The Curtain Capital Campaign for The Capitol Theater is currently seeking donations to begin the construction on the theater. Galesburg Police Benevolent & Protection Association remembers Deputy Weist with memorial stone. Updated: 1 hour ago.
KWQC
Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is adding non-stop service to Washington, D.C.’s DCA airport starting on June 1 through American Airlines. Marty Lenss, the Director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference alongside Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.
KWQC
QC Weather History: December 15, 2021 derecho
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The weather on December 15, 2021 was anything but typical in eastern Iowa and western Illinois. The day started with sunshine and warm temperatures. Record highs were shattered in Dubuque, Burlington and the Quad Cities. If that wasn’t impressive enough, those temperatures tied or broke...
KWQC
Galesburg residents voice opinion on new sales tax
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg held a special city council meeting on Wednesday regarding a controversial new sales tax. The city is proposing a .25% increase in sales tax. It would bring its total sales tax up from 8.75% to 9%, and up to 11% for restaurants and bars. Revenue...
Comments / 0