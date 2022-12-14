Police investigating crash involving pedestrian in front of Lowell elementary school

LOWELL, Mass. — Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened in front of an elementary school in Lowell on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to the area of 300 Chelmsford Street after 8 a.m. found a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle outside of Lincoln Elementary School, according to Lowell police.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victim.

Chelmsford Street is shut down from Lincoln Street to Nottingham Street as authorities work at the scene.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

There were no additional detail available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

