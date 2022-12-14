ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Police investigating crash involving pedestrian in front of Lowell elementary school

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
LOWELL, Mass. — Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened in front of an elementary school in Lowell on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to the area of 300 Chelmsford Street after 8 a.m. found a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle outside of Lincoln Elementary School, according to Lowell police.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victim.

Chelmsford Street is shut down from Lincoln Street to Nottingham Street as authorities work at the scene.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

There were no additional detail available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officer arrested by the department he serves after an incident

A Massachusetts police officer was arrested last week after an incident, according to the department that he serves for. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Man Killed in I-95 Crash on Friday Morning

On Friday at approximately 1 am, members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence. According to the State Police,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police officer arrested for assault and battery after domestic violence incident

BOSTON — A Boston Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested on an assault and battery charge, police said. James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Monday by Boston Police officers for assault and battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member, police said.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Whitman Select Board Chair “denied” charges for alleged “road rage” incident

WHITMAN, Mass. — Whitman Select Board Chair Randy Lamattina will not face charges for a confrontation he had with another motorist in the neighboring town of Abington. Abington Police were seeking to charge LaMattina with impersonating a police officer, larceny, destruction of property and disorderly conduct in connection with a confrontation he had with a motorist who rear-ended his wife’s car on Route 18.
ABINGTON, MA
WMUR.com

Several people displaced after fire in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — Several people in Nashua are without a home after a fire that spread to an attic. Crews responded to a call of a building fire just after 7:15 p.m. on Friday at the Ternbury Square Condo development. First responders had to open up the ceilings of...
NASHUA, NH
CBS Boston

Boston Police officer arrested after allegedly getting into fight with brother

BOSTON - Veteran Boston Police officer James Kenneally has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly getting into a fight with one of his brothers after the death of their father.Police told WBZ-TV Officer Kenneally and his brother got into the fight Monday afternoon at a "family mourning gathering." Their father Tom Kenneally passed away the day before at age 87.Officer Kenneally was the only one arrested, police said. He's charged with assault and battery after "being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member," according to police.Kenneally was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.No other information is available at this point in the investigation. He has been with the force since 1997.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA identifies 16-year-old driver who died when car went off road, struck guardrail in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old driver died in a crash in Stoughton overnight, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Sumner Stret near the intersection with Ryan Road found a vehicle that had gone off the road and crashed into a guardrail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.
STOUGHTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

