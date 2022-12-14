A Land Fund, a joint venture between the Dallas-based office of Trez Capital and Charlie Anderson, announced the closing of its second anchor tenant, Bass Pro Shops in its new development, Mayfield Groves in Grand Prairie. Only three pad sites for restaurant/retail tenants remain in this 50-acre mixed- use development with 530 multifamily units located on the 161 Tollway and Forum Drive. In September, the development closed on another anchor tenant with the signing of Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, the family entertainment venue’s second location in North Texas. The property sits adjacent to the 290,000-square-foot IKEA that opened in 2017, and this area continues to experience major growth – a third anchor BigShots Golf®, a tech‐driven entertainment and culinary experience majority owned by Invited that offers approachable virtual golf games, entertainment activities and elevated food, is building its eighth facility and third in Texas to open on the land immediately adjacent to Mayfield Groves.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO