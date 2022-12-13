Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
WILX-TV
Your Health: Drinking away diabetes risk
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Research shows that if you have more than three sugar-sweetened beverages per week, your chance of developing pre-diabetes, the condition that leads to diabetes, increases by 46%. But which drinks can do the reverse, and actually lower your risk?. Diabetes is on the rise. In fact,...
WILX-TV
Diabetes injections in nationwide shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Diabetes affects 29 million Americans and 2 million Michiganders. Imagine going to the pharmacy to get your much-needed medication and it’s not available. That’s happening in some places – including Mid-Michigan. A lot of people are dealing with empty shelves caused by a...
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: Pewamo-Westphalia schools host Challenge Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students and staff at Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools came together for a day of positivity and team building. The high school held its first-ever Challenge Day on Wednesday, where they decided to ditch the books to strengthen collaboration between students and staff instead. A few experts from...
WILX-TV
City of Jackson works to get people out of the cold
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A home in time for the holidays. That’s what the city of Jackson and area homeless agencies are working to address. Homeless people in Jackson, like Wayne Mundy, said having a warm place to stay is a daily struggle. “I’ve been living in my car...
WILX-TV
Funding awarded to build or upgrade 145 new Michigan Homes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grants to help construct 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the supply of housing units for Michiganders in six counties were awarded on Friday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. $8.4 million will be given to local organizations to build 76 new homes and build or...
WILX-TV
Gupta investigation might not be released
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We may never know what’s in a report about the sudden departure this fall of former MSU business school dean Sanjay Gupta. The MSU Board of Trustees recently met with an outside law firm investigating that situation. Many people spoke during Friday’s trustee meeting,...
WILX-TV
Transportation engineering firm to create up to 165 high-wage jobs in Detroit and East Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - HNTB Corporation, a national provider of engineering services for transportation infrastructure projects, is expanding in Detroit and East Lansing with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. Michigan was chosen for the project over other competing sites in the Midwest. The project is expected to generate a...
WILX-TV
Michigan State University Graduation and Safety
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A big weekend ahead for students at Michigan State University. Friday and Saturday the Fall class of 2022 will be receiving their degrees. Ceremonies begin on Friday at 3:30 p.m. at the Breslin Center for advanced degrees, including Doctoral, Educational Specialist, and Master’s Degrees. More...
WILX-TV
CATA to implement service changes for winter
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University and Lansing Community College are approaching the end of their fall semesters. Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is preparing for the semester’s end by implementing its service changes over the winter break and during the upcoming holidays. Winter service changes go into...
WILX-TV
Lake effect snow continues and a special guest at the Now Desk
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to track the lake effect snow headed our way. We have the day’s trending headlines including a Starbucks strike, records from the JFK assassination are released, and it’s National Ugly Sweater Day. Plus we look...
WILX-TV
Experience the Michigan International Speedway Nite Lites aboard their new train
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway is once again being transformed into one of the most festive tracks this holiday season. Running through December 31, the NASCAR track, located in the lush Irish Hills of Brooklyn, will host Nite Lites, Michigan’s largest Christmas Light displays. The 5-mile route,...
WILX-TV
Michigan State University to hear report of Gupta investigation
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University officials will learn the details of the external investigation into the former business school dean Thursday. Dr. Sanjay Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
WILX-TV
Residents celebrate with giant Christmas feast at Burcham Hills
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents at Burcham Hills Retirement Community celebrated the holidays with a giant Christmas feast this week. Over the past couple of years, grand celebrations haven’t been possible so this year the staff made the feast extra special. The man behind the feast, Executive Chef Jeff...
WILX-TV
Spread holiday cheer at the Community Caroling at the State Capitol
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Under the Christmas tree at the State Capitol, you can join in on caroling. Spread holiday cheer and sing at the Community Caroling event at the State Capitol on Sunday, Dec. 18. The event begins at 6 p.m. The First Presbyterian Church of Lansing will be...
WILX-TV
Video: Vehicle on auto transport trailer hits overpass on I-94
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A dashboard camera captured a vehicle on an auto transport trailer strike an overpass in Ann Arbor. According to authorities, the vehicle struck the Stone School Road overpass on I-94. Video of the collision captured the roof of the vehicle being ripped off and debris showering onto the interstate.
WILX-TV
MSU completes 95 actions stemming from federal Title IX reviews
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has completed 95 actions on schedule from the 2019 resolution agreements between MSU and the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights. These resolution agreements were put...
WILX-TV
All Transfers To Iowa
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan tight end Erick All announced Wednesday he is transferring to play at Iowa next fall. All will join his quarterback of a year ago Cade McNamara, who transferred to Iowa a week ago. The two were co captains for Michigan this season but struggled with injuries. The two hooked up for the game winning touchdown in 2021 at Penn State to help Michigan rally for a 21-17 victory. They would only face Michigan next season in the Big Ten championship game. Iowa does host Michigan State on September 30th.
WILX-TV
Michigan State University president search to begin in spring
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University plans to start its search for a new president sometime in the spring. Samuel Stanley stepped down in November saying he couldn’t, in good faith, work with the school’s Board of Trustees. Board chairman Dianne Byrum said trustees met with...
WILX-TV
Brighton school closed due to threat sent through a text message
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A direct threat was sent through text message to a student at the Livingston Christian School in Brighton. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 14 around 3:08 p.m. According to the report, the threat was sent by another student, 16 -years old, who said, “Tomorrow I’m...
WILX-TV
Lansing School District to merge 4 elementary schools into 2
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting the 2023-24 school year, students at Reo Elementary School and Kendon Elementary School will be transitioning to different schools. The Lansing School District confirmed the merger of four schools Thursday night. Reo Elementary students will be transitioned into Attwood and Kendon students will transition into...
Comments / 0