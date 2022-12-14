Drop off your ‘Letters to Santa’ before Dec. 20

The Willows Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing a little Christmas magic to town as it hosts a “Letters to Santa” program.

“Drop off letters to Santa by December 20, and your child will receive a hand-written response via the North Pole,” said organizers in a statement.

Letters can be dropped off at the Willows Area Chamber of Commerce office, 103 S. Plumas St., Willows, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

All submissions must have a legible return address, according to officials.

For more information, call the Willows Area Chamber of Commerce at 530-934-8150 or email thewillowschaber@gmail.com.