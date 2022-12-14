ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wmay.com

Work on Jane Byrne Interchange finishes late, overbudget

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation joined local officials and community leaders to celebrate the completion of the Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction. The project took eight years and cost nearly $800 million. The Jane Byrne Expressway, named after the former Chicago mayor,...
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Gambling awareness campaign launched; United Airlines orders jets

A Navy veteran has been indicted on federal criminal charges for allegedly swindling retired and active-duty Navy members in an investment fraud scheme. Robert Murray of Chicago is charged with four counts of wire fraud. Federal prosecutors say Murray, 43, solicited investors by portraying himself as a skilled options trader. He then allegedly failed to invest all the money provided to him by investors, instead using some of the funds to pay for personal expenses.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Central Illinois company’s workers vote to oust union

(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Chicago mayoral candidates discuss public safety plan

(The Center Square) – Candidates for Chicago mayor are laying out their plans for fighting crime in the city. In Chicago’s February primary election, a crowded field has joined the race to take on incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The issue of public safety within the city is one of the main talking points among the candidates.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Deer harvest totals; cold temperatures to set in

First responder saves driver from submerged vehicle. A Bradley firefighter is being credited with saving the life of a driver who drove into a pond. Firefighter and paramedic Kyle Haemker was headed home when he was notified of a single-vehicle crash near I-394. A vehicle was totally submerged in a pond with the driver still inside. Police said Haemker then dove into the water, removed the driver’s seat belt and removed the driver from the vehicle.
ILLINOIS STATE

