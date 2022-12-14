A Navy veteran has been indicted on federal criminal charges for allegedly swindling retired and active-duty Navy members in an investment fraud scheme. Robert Murray of Chicago is charged with four counts of wire fraud. Federal prosecutors say Murray, 43, solicited investors by portraying himself as a skilled options trader. He then allegedly failed to invest all the money provided to him by investors, instead using some of the funds to pay for personal expenses.

