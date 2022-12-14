ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Central Illinois company’s workers vote to oust union

(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union.
Republican lawmakers criticize proposed Illinois gun control measures

(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers are pushing back against a proposed measure at the Illinois statehouse that would outlaw the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines and attempt to stop anyone under 21 from legally buying a gun. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan,...
State commission offers uncertain forecast for Illinois’ economy

(The Center Square) – The latest update on Illinois’ economy going forward offers a wide range of possibilities from an economic soft landing to a full-scale recession. The Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability provided an update on the 2023 forecast to the Illinois State Board of Education Wednesday and said it is increasing its fiscal year 2023 revenue outlook to just over $51 billion. That is only $259 million above fiscal 2022 final levels.
Illinois quick hits: Gambling awareness campaign launched; United Airlines orders jets

A Navy veteran has been indicted on federal criminal charges for allegedly swindling retired and active-duty Navy members in an investment fraud scheme. Robert Murray of Chicago is charged with four counts of wire fraud. Federal prosecutors say Murray, 43, solicited investors by portraying himself as a skilled options trader. He then allegedly failed to invest all the money provided to him by investors, instead using some of the funds to pay for personal expenses.
Illinois quick hits: Deer harvest totals; cold temperatures to set in

First responder saves driver from submerged vehicle. A Bradley firefighter is being credited with saving the life of a driver who drove into a pond. Firefighter and paramedic Kyle Haemker was headed home when he was notified of a single-vehicle crash near I-394. A vehicle was totally submerged in a pond with the driver still inside. Police said Haemker then dove into the water, removed the driver’s seat belt and removed the driver from the vehicle.
