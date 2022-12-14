Read full article on original website
New law requires job postings to include how much positions pay
TUMWATER — A new state law taking effect Jan. 1 requires employers to include specific wage or salary details and a description of benefits when they post a job opportunity. To make sure businesses know exactly what’s required, the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) is rolling out detailed information and examples, and has published a new policy to help employers meet the new standard.
