CBS Chicago

Shots fired outside Buffalo Wild Wings at Chicago Ridge Mall

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A scary moments outside a Southwest suburban mall Thursday night. Police are investigating a call of shots fired outside the Buffalo Wild Wings attached to the Chicago Ridge Mall. There was a large police presence outside the mall just before 8:30 p.m.Police confirmed someone fired multiple rounds in the parking lot. The gun was recovered and police are talking to multiple people. Police said no one was hurt and there's no active threat to the public.
CBS Chicago

'Unbelievable': Another victim of LINK card theft from another closed store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At CBS 2, we are always investigating, and this time, it's food benefits for hungry families in need that are just disappearing.It's a story the CBS 2 Investigators have been tracking for months. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot uncovered one business linked to the fraud on Wednesday, and now she reported on another Thursday.A mini mart in Humboldt Park is the latest location where charges were made -- leaving a single mother of three with 53 cents in her account."Unbelievable," said Maricruz Coronel.Coronel learned there were no funds on her Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits...
WGN News

2 brothers shot and killed in Chicago’s Ravenswood

CHICAGO — Two brothers were shot and killed in the city’s Ravenswood neighborhood. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the 4800 block of North Ashland Avenue. Police said the victims were standing in an alley when someone in a light-colored sedan fired shots. The victims were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with multiple […]
WBBM News Radio

2 men shot, 1 fatally in South Chicago

Two men were shot, one fatally, Wednesday afternoon in South Chicago. The men were standing on a sidewalk in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when three males got out of a red sedan and fired shots, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man shot at 20 times, only struck twice

CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was wounded by gunfire Wednesday afternoon when he was shot at about 20 times in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Around 2:24 p.m., police say the male victim was driving in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue when a red Jeep approached and two unknown offenders unleashed a hail of bullets.
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in deadly shooting during South Side gathering

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in a fatal shooting last September in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Nykee Owens, 19, is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Kenard Millsap during a backyard gathering Sept. 24 in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue, police said. Millsap was pronounced...
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man charged with shooting at another driver on I-94

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old Chicago man was arrested and charged after allegedly opening fire on another vehicle on Interstate 94. On December 11, around 10:38 p.m., state troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting on southbound I-94 near 29th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the...
97ZOK

Illinois Man Arrested For Passing Out In Popular Burrito Joint

If you party a little too hard, passing out in a restaurant is not where you want to end up. Many People Have Experience A Way Too Drunk Moment In Their Lives. Many of us have been in a similar situation in our lives. We are out partying with friends and having a really good time. Maybe, a little too much fun. Unfortunately, it leads to getting drunk. Probably way too wasted. We do not head home before it is too late. There are some bad decisions made. You end up passing out somewhere that is not appropriate. Hopefully, you do not get arrested. If you do, well, you are not the first and will not be the last.
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally struck by SUV on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was struck and killed by an SUV Wednesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood. Around 7:15 p.m., the man walked in front of a Subaru SUV that was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man, whose age was...
wjol.com

Illinois AG Charges Owner Of Chicago Clinic With Fraud

The office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is charging the owner of a Chicago clinic with theft, fraud and forgery. Jean Watson is accused of filing more than 244-thousand-dollars in false Medicaid claims. Watson is a licensed clinical social worker and the owner of Loudek Community Services. Raoul claims she submitted claims for psychotherapy and counseling services that she didn’t provide to ten Medicaid Managed Care patients.
CBS Chicago

Chicago family wants to know who killed Joslyn Nicole Shaw

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Months after losing their beloved sister in a shooting, a South Side family is making a new plea for help. They're turning to the public in hopes of finding someone, somewhere who could turn over new information and help catch her killer. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos has this story you'll see Only on 2."I probably cried myself to sleep that whole day. It's still in my head."Aja Walker recounts the day her sister Joslyn Nicole Shaw was murdered in cold blood, the victim of a gruesome shooting right outside her home back on October 15 in the...
