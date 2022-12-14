Read full article on original website
Shots fired outside Buffalo Wild Wings at Chicago Ridge Mall
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A scary moments outside a Southwest suburban mall Thursday night. Police are investigating a call of shots fired outside the Buffalo Wild Wings attached to the Chicago Ridge Mall. There was a large police presence outside the mall just before 8:30 p.m.Police confirmed someone fired multiple rounds in the parking lot. The gun was recovered and police are talking to multiple people. Police said no one was hurt and there's no active threat to the public.
cwbchicago.com
Armed carjackers who targeted 70-year-old in Lincoln Park have struck again (and again and again), officials say
Chicago — The armed robbery crew that targeted a 70-year-old woman in Lincoln Park on Wednesday afternoon has committed several similar holdups and carjackings in the past five days, including at least one more on Wednesday night in Bucktown, according to Chicago police and a law enforcement source. The...
'Unbelievable': Another victim of LINK card theft from another closed store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At CBS 2, we are always investigating, and this time, it's food benefits for hungry families in need that are just disappearing.It's a story the CBS 2 Investigators have been tracking for months. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot uncovered one business linked to the fraud on Wednesday, and now she reported on another Thursday.A mini mart in Humboldt Park is the latest location where charges were made -- leaving a single mother of three with 53 cents in her account."Unbelievable," said Maricruz Coronel.Coronel learned there were no funds on her Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits...
2 brothers shot and killed in Chicago’s Ravenswood
CHICAGO — Two brothers were shot and killed in the city’s Ravenswood neighborhood. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the 4800 block of North Ashland Avenue. Police said the victims were standing in an alley when someone in a light-colored sedan fired shots. The victims were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with multiple […]
Driver fatally hits pedestrian on West Side: CPD
A man died after he was hit by a car while walking in South Austin. The man, whose age was not known, was walking about on Cicero Avenue near 5th Avenue when he walked in front of a male driver of a Subaru SUV and was struck, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago men unleashed ‘an unmitigated crime spree’ of ‘robbery after robbery after robbery after robbery’, judge says
Chicago — Four men who allegedly committed a string of armed robberies in Chicago that culminated in a fiery crash on the North Side acted “as an animal surrounds its prey … in a herd mentality,” a Cook County judge said as she ordered two of the accused men held without bail.
2 men shot, 1 fatally in South Chicago
Two men were shot, one fatally, Wednesday afternoon in South Chicago. The men were standing on a sidewalk in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when three males got out of a red sedan and fired shots, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man shot at 20 times, only struck twice
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was wounded by gunfire Wednesday afternoon when he was shot at about 20 times in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Around 2:24 p.m., police say the male victim was driving in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue when a red Jeep approached and two unknown offenders unleashed a hail of bullets.
VIDEO | Woman robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park as CPD announce 4 armed robbery suspects charged
New video shows a woman being robbed at gunpoint as Chicago police announced four suspects have been charged in a series of armed robberies with the same MO.
Man hospitalized after argument on South Side CTA bus ends in gunfire
No one is in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in deadly shooting during South Side gathering
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in a fatal shooting last September in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Nykee Owens, 19, is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Kenard Millsap during a backyard gathering Sept. 24 in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue, police said. Millsap was pronounced...
Chicago shooting: Man shot on #79 CTA bus, fire officials say
The man was onboard a #79 bus heading east near 79th Street and Kimbark when he was shot, CFD said.
Chicago man charged with shooting at another driver on I-94
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old Chicago man was arrested and charged after allegedly opening fire on another vehicle on Interstate 94. On December 11, around 10:38 p.m., state troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting on southbound I-94 near 29th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the...
Illinois Man Arrested For Passing Out In Popular Burrito Joint
If you party a little too hard, passing out in a restaurant is not where you want to end up. Many People Have Experience A Way Too Drunk Moment In Their Lives. Many of us have been in a similar situation in our lives. We are out partying with friends and having a really good time. Maybe, a little too much fun. Unfortunately, it leads to getting drunk. Probably way too wasted. We do not head home before it is too late. There are some bad decisions made. You end up passing out somewhere that is not appropriate. Hopefully, you do not get arrested. If you do, well, you are not the first and will not be the last.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally struck by SUV on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was struck and killed by an SUV Wednesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood. Around 7:15 p.m., the man walked in front of a Subaru SUV that was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man, whose age was...
wjol.com
Illinois AG Charges Owner Of Chicago Clinic With Fraud
The office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is charging the owner of a Chicago clinic with theft, fraud and forgery. Jean Watson is accused of filing more than 244-thousand-dollars in false Medicaid claims. Watson is a licensed clinical social worker and the owner of Loudek Community Services. Raoul claims she submitted claims for psychotherapy and counseling services that she didn’t provide to ten Medicaid Managed Care patients.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop faces dismissal for allegedly beating, wrongfully arresting woman at George Floyd protest
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer is facing dismissal for allegedly beating a woman with a baton and wrongfully arresting her during a protest that followed the police killing of George Floyd. The recommendation from Police Supt. David Brown comes four years after the officer, James Hunt, was suspended when...
Taco giveaway turns into dip snit on South Side
Early in the week, Chef Michael Airhart and the organization he founded, Taste for the Homeless, gave food away at 63rd and Ashland. Left over were several pallets of avocado dip.
Chicago family wants to know who killed Joslyn Nicole Shaw
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Months after losing their beloved sister in a shooting, a South Side family is making a new plea for help. They're turning to the public in hopes of finding someone, somewhere who could turn over new information and help catch her killer. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos has this story you'll see Only on 2."I probably cried myself to sleep that whole day. It's still in my head."Aja Walker recounts the day her sister Joslyn Nicole Shaw was murdered in cold blood, the victim of a gruesome shooting right outside her home back on October 15 in the...
