Coldest Temperatures In Years Forecast Across Parts of State With Increasing Chances of Snow
CLANTON – Sunday, 8:00 am December 18, 2022. An upper-level system will produce rainfall mainly across the southern half of the state Monday evening into Tuesday. There could be some sleet mixed in with the rain at the onset Monday evening, but no accumulation nor impacts are expected. Rain...
Bitterly Cold Temperatures and Possible Winter Precipitation for Alabama Next Week
CLANTON – Saturday, 9:00 am December 17, 2022. Confidence is very high that bitterly cold temperatures will move into Alabama late in the day on Thursday. An upper-level system followed by an arctic cold front will move through the state Thursday (22nd) into Friday (23rd). A cold rain may turn into snow flurries or snow showers north of I-20 Thursday evening into Friday morning. At this time, little to no accumulation is expected, but this system bears watching as this will be a race between when the cold air enters the state before the precipitation ends.
Governor Ivey Announces Alabama’s November Unemployment Rate Holds Steady at 2.7%, Record High Jobs Count
MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted November unemployment rate is 2.7%, unchanged from October, and below November 2021’s rate of 3.1%. November’s rate represents 63,043 unemployed persons, compared to 61,721 in October and 69,688 in November 2021. “It is...
