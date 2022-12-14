CLANTON – Saturday, 9:00 am December 17, 2022. Confidence is very high that bitterly cold temperatures will move into Alabama late in the day on Thursday. An upper-level system followed by an arctic cold front will move through the state Thursday (22nd) into Friday (23rd). A cold rain may turn into snow flurries or snow showers north of I-20 Thursday evening into Friday morning. At this time, little to no accumulation is expected, but this system bears watching as this will be a race between when the cold air enters the state before the precipitation ends.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO