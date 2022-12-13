Read full article on original website
Related
anash.org
L’Chaim: Wolf – Vilenkin
The L’Chaim of Chaim Wolf of Crown Heights and Mashie Vilenkin of Toronto, Canada took place Wednesday night at Bais Rivka Crown.
anash.org
Frierdiker Rebbe’s Chanukah Ma’amar Released by Kehos
A Ma’amar Chassidus by the Frierdiker Rebbe, delivered on Shabbos Chanukah 5694 (1933), in Warsaw, Poland, was released by the Kehot Publication Society to be studied on Chanukah. A Ma’amar Chassidus by the Frierdiker Rebbe, delivered on Shabbos Chanukah 5694 (1933), in Warsaw, Poland, was released by the Kehot...
anash.org
Menorah Kindled in the Rebbe’s Room
The first light of Chanukah 5783 was kindled on Sunday afternoon in “Gan Eden Ho’elyon” – the Rebbe’s holy room in 770. Lighting the menorah was Harav Shlomo Segal.
Comments / 0