anash.org

Mitzvah-Raising Platform Releases New Chanukah Templates

The mitzvah-raising platform from Merkos 302, OneMitzvah.org, is offering a new method to encourage more mitzvahs and spread the light of Chanukah. As Chanukah approaches, preparations for the yomtov are taking center stage in communities around the world. With public menorah lightings being arranged and fun family Chanukah parties being planned, the message of a little light pushing away much darkness is slowly being felt.
anash.org

250 YU Students Join Spirited Yud Tes Kislev Farbrengen

Over 250 students joined Chabad Club @ YU’s Grand Yud Tes Kislev Farbrengen at Yeshiva University’s men’s campus, featuring live music, a Chassidus Sale, and a dynamic atmosphere brought by 35 Oholei Torah Shiur Daled Bochurim. Over 250 students joined Chabad Club @ YU’s Grand Yud Tes...
myscience.org

Powering vocational education and training with technology

For more than 15 years, researchers have been exploring ways to improve training for apprentices. The findings are summarized in a recently published book and a website for teachers, and new educational technologies are currently being developed. Switzerland is known for its fondue, its punctual trains and its watchmaking industry....
salestechstar.com

Teleperformance Brings Home The Gold at This Year’s ECCSA’s Awards

Teleperformance takes the top spot in the European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards. The longest-running and most prominent awards programme in Europe announced this year’s winners in front of more than 1,200 guests from 32 nations. Teleperformance was honoured with a total of 8 prizes for excellence in customer service.
TheConversationCanada

Supporting feminine leadership can help create a just and kinder future

Women are still struggling to reach leadership positions. Though there are more women earning college degrees and a comparable number entering the workplace, women are still not reaching mid-level and top-level leadership positions at the same rate as men. In Canada, women hold only 19 per cent of corporate board positions. Less than one per cent of senior leadership and pipeline positions are held by Black and Indigenous women, women with disabilities and LGBTQ2S+ women. A model of leadership that encompasses the feminine traits within each of us can help move us towards a more just and sustaining world. As...
@growwithco

Young Entrepreneurs

Mentorship and guidance are invaluable for all entrepreneurs, but especially younger ones. Here are nine resources for entrepreneurs starting their journey in their earlier years. Data shows that many teens are interested in running a business: 41% have considered starting a business as their career, and 69% of teens have...
WASHINGTON STATE
disruptmagazine.com

Founder of Yhorlife Adylia-Rhenee Gutierrez Takes a Holistic Approach to Health and Wellness

As the popular saying goes, “health is wealth.” However, in the world today, filled with personal struggles intertwined with the rising global crisis, it is easy for anyone to get overwhelmed and neglect their overall health. Cognizant of this, Yhorlife stands as a haven, guiding individuals on a holistic wellness journey for the mind, body, and soul while providing a solid community for personal motivation, coaching, and lasting positivity.
beefmagazine.com

Online curriculum provides life-saving training to young farm workers

Young farm workers are more susceptible to harm, says Roger Tormoehlen, a professor of agricultural and biological engineering at Purdue University. For over two decades, he and his colleague, William Field, also a professor of agricultural and biological engineering, have addressed this vital issue with their Gearing Up for Safety curriculum.

