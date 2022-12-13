Read full article on original website
Who’s Moving In At Teller Arms In Grand Junction, Colorado?
A new business is moving in at 2401 North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado. Who's the new kid?. This will be one of a couple of stores opening in the Grand Valley. They're part of a popular national chain with 148 locations across 28 states. Two Locations Coming to Western...
Is It Illegal To Have Junk Cars In Your Yard In Grand Junction?
Is it really okay to store junk cars in your Grand Junction yard?. If you live in a neighborhood where people generally don't have yards that look like a junkyard, you should consider yourself to be fortunate. That is not the case in several Grand Junction neighborhoods where it is not uncommon to have houses with a collection of cars that appear to be nothing but junk.
94kix.com
This Montrose Townhouse Feels Very California for Colorado
It's no secret that there are a lot of Californians running around in Colorado. Honestly, there's probably a lot more than usual these days, as more and more people leave the Golden state to seek greener pastures. With all of that out-of-state influence, it was only a matter of time before the California influence would be felt, and for some reason that's exactly what I see when I look at this Townhouse for sale on Estates Drive.
94kix.com
You’ll Never Guess What Montrose Colorado Wants MORE Of
As we move through the holiday season, we definitely have plenty to be thankful for here in Montrose. Not only are we blessed with some of the most beautiful scenery in the country, but being the small town that we are, our community is fairly close-knit. Say what you want to about how things feel in town these days, but Montrose, as a community, has always been close, and remains that way today.
94kix.com
Tired of Colorado Snow? Here’s Where Montrose Would Migrate
As we sit, here in mid-December 2022, we haven't had too much snow to complain about out here on the Western Slope. Not yet, anyway. If you've lived in Colorado for more than a minute, you already know how fickle our weather can be, so it's entirely likely we've still monstrous amounts of snow ahead of us. We could also get nothing, so check back with me in April if you're still curious what the snow did this winter.
94kix.com
These Homeless Grand Junction Dogs Want A Home For the Holidays
The holidays are a time of giving and these Grand Junction dogs are hoping someone will give them a brand-new home for Christmas. This week's featured pets from Roice-Hurst Humane Society all have one thing in common. They would all like to be in a permanent home filled with love and happiness on Christmas Day.
94kix.com
Unspoken Rules of Yoga You Need to Know Montrose
It's easy to go outside in our great state of Colorado when it comes to exercising. But with our snowy winter months upon us, I had to search for another way. My friend Alex has been trying to get me to participate in yoga over the past few years. I always say NO, because when it comes to being flexible. I'm not your guy. Alex explains, "That is all the more reason to start doing it. She is absolutely correct.
Hey, Grand Junction! Get Ready For More Major Road Construction
Another major road construction project will be starting soon in Grand Junction. Are You Ready For the Next Road Improvement Project?. Road construction and improvement projects are one of life's necessary evils. They are such an inconvenience and headache to motorists, but, in the end, they're usually worth the hassle. It's been such a relief to finally have the North Avenue project pretty much completed after months and months of torn-up roads, delays, and slowdowns. The newly paved North Avenue is a tremendous improvement. I have to confess - nobody complained about it more than me.
westernslopenow.com
Fruita 8/9 going from lockdown to shelter in place
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Fruita 8/9 School went into a lockdown today following reports involving a weapon. The lockdown soon de-escalated to a shelter-in-place. School officials say they will release information shortly. KREX reporters on the scene say, several parents showed up at the school when they were notified of a lockdown. Many are still waiting for the school to release students. Security protocols are in place and there is no active threat at the moment.
KJCT8
Elderly Montrose woman rescued from blizzard conditions in Colorado backcountry
A public Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting will be held later this week for anyone of any faith. GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Civil rights groups are calling for a criminal investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department...
Grand Junction inching closer to issuing cannabis licenses
The city of Grand junction has reviewed 37 completed applications for cannabis licenses, but buying cannabis in the city is still further away than you think.
westernslopenow.com
Wednesday December 14, 2022 Forecast First
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Colder temperatures are expected for the Western Slope for the end of this week and this weekend. Brace for the big chill!
westernslopenow.com
Mind Springs investigation
The latest details from a state investigation show the Behavioral Health Administration cited Minds Springs with 21 deficiencies at their West Springs Hospital location based on anonymous complaints about the health and safety of children and young adults, according to an email sent to KREX. After an anonymous visit from...
KJCT8
Snow possible Thursday as deep cold persists
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday was a little warmer than expected, but we still managed to tie the record for coldest high temperature for the date. The high temperature was 37 degrees. That ties the record coldest high for the date set back in 1922. More Record Cold Highs...
Crested Butte News
Gunnison area chosen as major wolf reintroduction site for CO
The Gunnison area along Highway 50 between Monarch Pass and Montrose has been chosen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to be one of two primary areas in which wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado over the next several years. A public hearing on the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan will be held in Gunnison on January 25. The Gunnison Stockgrowers Association said this week they do not have an official comment on the draft plan but will be meeting in early January and expect to take a position before the hearing.
KJCT8
Police investigating possible weapon at Fruita 8/9 school
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Fruita 8/9 school was locked down Friday as a limited report of a possible weapon was investigated, say police. The school has since transitioned to a shelter-in-place, according to authorities. The Fruita Police Department says that there is no active threat, and that the lockdown...
94kix.com
Cut Down Your Own Christmas Tree Colorado
It was 1995 in Montrose. A 300-acre piece of the desert property sat dormant, waiting for an owner to show up and give it the love it deserved. That family was the Riessens. Gary spread the seeds that would become the western slope's most prominent tree farm in our great state.
KJCT8
Inmate death in Mesa County Jail under investigation
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police. Civil rights groups are calling for a criminal investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department after a 29-year-old veteran was beaten by police. Outdoor recreation brings in over $130 million to Mesa County. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Lauren Boebert’s narrow victory confirmed by mandatory recount in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has officially secured a second two-year term in Washington, D.C. A mandatory recount of votes cast in the Garfield County Republican’s narrow 2022 win over Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen City Councilman, was completed Monday. Boebert’s margin of victory over Frisch shrunk to 546 votes, or 0.07 percentage points, from 550 votes before the recount.
KJCT8
Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell follow up
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New reaction tonight after we broke the news a Mesa County inmate died while under a medical watch. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says he was detoxing, and now people close to him are questioning how it happened. Twenty-eight-year-old Sergio Villalobos died alone in his cell under what is described as a medical protocol.
