We’ve had real trouble this year narrowing down our lists, as is evidenced by yet another grouping of 15 instead of a top 10, but hey, it was a great year for subgenres, okay? 2022 was, in particular, an excellent year for new works set during three time periods: the 1920s, the early 1960s, and the long 19th century. Each has its own relevance for today—the 1920s, and for that matter the first half of the 19th century, both share uneasy parallels with today’s increase in activism and (in the case of the 1840s) barn-burning millenarianism. The 19th century has been called the era of the con artist, in which successive economic panics and booming fraud made swindlers into populist heroes, a tradition carried on by our recent non-tax-paying ex-president. Nativism, too, boomed in the 19th century and culminated in the immigration restrictions of the 1920s, providing eery hallmarks to measure today’s growing xenophobia against. The early 1960s, as a time period to find contemporarily fascinating, is no surprise: another era defined by battles over education, contraception, and voting rights.

