Read full article on original website
Related
The Cringeworthy End of Harry & Meghan on Netflix
Well, here we all are again. Ready for three more hours of expensively lit retribution? I hope so, because the second half of Netflix’s documentary Harry & Meghan dropped today, covering the four and a half years from the couple’s wedding to the present day. The final three...
Disappointing photos show what it was really like to visit the Eiffel Tower, and it's not as romantic as you might think
Paris's Eiffel Tower is a must-see for romantics. But the closer reporter Maria Noyen got to the tourist hotspot, the less glamorous it felt.
This artist paints hyperrealistic wildlife images
British artist Sophie Green creates photo-realistic paintings of vulnerable animal species to raise awareness and inspire protection.
Vice
Photographing the quiet beauty of coming-of-age in Transylvania
Roxana Mirtea and Alec Iatan first met a decade ago while living in Romania and have spent the last eight years collaborating on fashion editorials that employ her refined styling and his gentle approach to photography. Transylvania Youth, the working title of a new series they started shooting earlier this year in the country’s mountainous region, marks the pair’s move into a more documentary-led style of image-making.
For almost 160 years, a Cézanne painting had a secret hiding in plain sight
X-rays of Paul Cézanne's "Still Life with Bread and Eggs," acquired by the Cincinnati Art Museum almost 70 years ago, have revealed a mysterious portrait hidden beneath its surface.
owlcation.com
John Hunyadi: The Greastest Enemy of the Ottoman Empire
Andrew is an avid reader who enjoys researching and discussing history with others. Starting with the 14th century, a new power rose in the Eastern Mediterranean, a power that, by the end of the 14th century, became the strongest state in Anatolia and the Balkans. I am, of course, referring...
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
Cursed Bunny: Stories
These fractured fairytales mirror a perpetually broken society. Fairytales come from the preliterate traditions of our forebears, repeated around the tribal hearth for generations, exposing the deepest fears, fissures, and moral convictions of a culture. South Korean author Bora Chung’s U.S. debut, the short-story collection Cursed Bunny, presents vivid, bizarre, and often gruesome fractured fairytales that reflect a broken society.
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
On Poetry: December 2022
New collections to make life more lyrical. Grief will not loose its hold on me this month, the last dregs of the year culminating in a strange desert fog. Last December, I lost my grandmother, directly followed by another of the nine siblings in her line. And only last week, we learned the youngest of them had passed away from a heart attack at 93.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Subtle Philosophy Behind Staircases In Medieval Castles
Castles were a common architectural structure throughout the medieval period, and they were constantly under attack. Just looking at them, one could describe these fortifications as incredible works of art from a time long before, but what we often don’t see is the incredible engineering within. One of the more unsuspecting feats of medieval castle defense comes in the form of their infamous spiral staircases.
crimereads.com
The Best Historical Fiction of The Year: 2022
We’ve had real trouble this year narrowing down our lists, as is evidenced by yet another grouping of 15 instead of a top 10, but hey, it was a great year for subgenres, okay? 2022 was, in particular, an excellent year for new works set during three time periods: the 1920s, the early 1960s, and the long 19th century. Each has its own relevance for today—the 1920s, and for that matter the first half of the 19th century, both share uneasy parallels with today’s increase in activism and (in the case of the 1840s) barn-burning millenarianism. The 19th century has been called the era of the con artist, in which successive economic panics and booming fraud made swindlers into populist heroes, a tradition carried on by our recent non-tax-paying ex-president. Nativism, too, boomed in the 19th century and culminated in the immigration restrictions of the 1920s, providing eery hallmarks to measure today’s growing xenophobia against. The early 1960s, as a time period to find contemporarily fascinating, is no surprise: another era defined by battles over education, contraception, and voting rights.
ancientpages.com
Drought Encouraged Attila’s Huns To Attack The Roman Empire – New Study
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Hunnic peoples migrated westward across Eurasia, switched between farming and herding, and became violent raiders in response to severe drought in the Danube frontier provinces of the Roman empire, a new study argues. Hungary has just experienced its driest summer since meteorological measurements began, devastating...
rapaport.com
Big Diamonds to Lead Christie’s Paris Auction
Large diamonds comprise six of the top 10 pieces that feature in the Christie’s online Paris jewelry auction. One of the showcase items set to go under the hammer at the December 5 to 15 Joaillerie Paris sale is a modified lozenge brilliant-cut, 15.84-carat, F-color, SI1-clarity diamond ring by Cartier. It carries an estimate of EUR 250,000 to EUR 350,000 ($259,478 to $363,269), Christie’s said Monday.
‘This will look lovely in Balmoral!’ Why Camilla loves a charity-shop bargain
If you’ve got a home to furnish, you could do a lot worse than Emmaus in south London. Just make sure you get there before the queen consort
Atlas Obscura
A New Look at Nosferatu’s Bloody Legacy
There’s a moment in F.W. Murnau’s silent film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror in which Thomas Hutter, the story’s unwitting protagonist, enters a world of nightmares. When he crosses the river to where the thinly disguised vampire Count Orlok resides, the intertitle reads “Als er sich auf der anderen Seite der Brücke befand, kamen die Geister, um ihn zu treffen.” (“As he reached the other side of the bridge, the spirits came to meet him.”)
monovisions.com
Vintage: Historic B&W photos of Towns in Bavaria, Germany (1890s)
When Bavaria became part of the newly formed German Empire, this action was considered controversial by Bavarian nationalists who had wanted to retain independence from the rest of Germany, as had Austria. As Bavaria had a heavily Catholic majority population, many people resented being ruled by the mostly Protestant northerners...
Traitorous royals? Terrible tyrants? Yes, history really does repeat itself...
By Andrey Kurkov (Mountain Leopard £16.99, 304pp) History is playing out before our eyes — that’s why this very current book on Ukraine’s struggle against Putin’s Russia tops my History list. It’s also because, as we learn from this personal account of the war by one of Ukraine’s leading intellectuals, the past plays a huge part in what is happening today. This is a clash of cultures — individualism and freedom versus meek conformity to whatever the Kremlin dictates — that’s been a long time in the making.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Then and Now: Incredible Photos Show France During WWII and Today
There’s nothing that better showcases the true impact of the Second World War than photos of the locations where the fighting took place. While it might be hard to picture the scenes with images captured in modern times, a photographer by the name of Falcon® Photography on Flickr found an ingenious way to meld then and now photos of France during WWII, bringing to life what life was like throughout the conflict.
Atlas Obscura
Meet the Blacksmith Resurrecting Greek History
In a quiet suburb of Athens, the sound of a hammer breaks the silence as it meets heated sheets of bronze. Inside a small garage turned into a workshop, blacksmith and artist Dimitrios Katsikis has spent the past 12 years designing and forging. He transforms the malleable metal by hand, using only traditional techniques, into unique and functional pieces of art that replicate the armor of antiquity for display in museums.
Comments / 0