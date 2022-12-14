ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
k105.com

Michael David Preyer, 64

Michael David Preyer, 64, of Brownsville passed away Dec. 5, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Deer Park, CA native was an aerospace engineer for Northrup-Grumman. He was the son of the late David Michael Preyer and Robert and Virginia Holt Coombs of California, who survive. No...
BROWNSVILLE, KY
k105.com

Josephine Vincent Fink, 62

Josephine Vincent Fink, 62, of Hodgenville passed away Dec. 14, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. The Jefferson County native was a homemaker. She was the daughter of the late Billy Lahue Vincent and Beulah Johnson Vincent and the wife of the late Donald Walton Fink Jr. She was preceded in death by a companion, Kenneth Havunen.
HODGENVILLE, KY
k105.com

Nancy Marie Stevenson Elmore, 93

Nancy Marie Stevenson Elmore, age 93, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Tuesday, (December 13, 2022) at the Beehive Assisted Living Center in Leitchfield, KY. She was born on February 23, 1929 in Grayson County, KY, the daughter of the late Mitchell and Daisy Stevenson. She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother,...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
k105.com

Kenneth John Havunen, 76

Kenneth John Havunen, 76, of Hodgenville passed away Dec. 9, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. The Smithfield, RI native was a talented pianist and was a machinist and mechanical engineer for Raytheon. He was the son of the late Neil W. Havunen and Ruth Stalker Havunen and the husband of the late Blanche Fortier Havunen.
HODGENVILLE, KY
k105.com

Georgie May Williams, 74

Georgie May Williams, age 74, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Wednesday, (December 14, 2022) at her home. She was born on December 17, 1947 in Ohio County, KY, the daughter of the late Sam Cannon and Mary Lois Decker Brown. She was retired from Williams Chevron, a self-employed business, where...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
k105.com

Marjorie A. Sharp, 90

Marjorie A. Sharp, age 90, of Clarkson, KY, passed away Tuesday, (December 13, 2022) at Grayson Manor Nursing and Rehab. She was born on October 1, 1932 in Howe Valley, KY, the daughter of the late Abraham and Mae Daugherty. Morgan. She was a housewife and homemaker and also farmed...
CLARKSON, KY
k105.com

2 fugitives with checkbooks, credit cards stolen from 3 states arrested in Edmonson Co. after pursuit

Two suspects have been arrested in Edmonson County on drug and theft charges following a high-speed pursuit. On Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky State Police attempted to stop a Nissan Altima on I-65, according to a report by WBKO.com. The driver, 41-year-old Armalin J. Alexander, of Indianapolis, Indiana, fled police by exiting the interstate onto Hwy 3145 in north Warren County.
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

3 new Leitchfield City Council members take oath of office

The newly elected members of the Leitchfield City Council were sworn-in Thursday morning. The three newly elected council members, Jeanna Carnes, Dennis Fentress and Terri Haycraft, along with incumbent council member Tooty Cottrell, were sworn-in at Leitchfield City Hall Thursday morning at 10:00. Conducting the swearing-in ceremony was state Sen. Steve Meredith.

Comments / 0

Community Policy