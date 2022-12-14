Read full article on original website
Michael David Preyer, 64
Michael David Preyer, 64, of Brownsville passed away Dec. 5, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Deer Park, CA native was an aerospace engineer for Northrup-Grumman. He was the son of the late David Michael Preyer and Robert and Virginia Holt Coombs of California, who survive. No...
Josephine Vincent Fink, 62
Josephine Vincent Fink, 62, of Hodgenville passed away Dec. 14, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. The Jefferson County native was a homemaker. She was the daughter of the late Billy Lahue Vincent and Beulah Johnson Vincent and the wife of the late Donald Walton Fink Jr. She was preceded in death by a companion, Kenneth Havunen.
Nancy Marie Stevenson Elmore, 93
Nancy Marie Stevenson Elmore, age 93, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Tuesday, (December 13, 2022) at the Beehive Assisted Living Center in Leitchfield, KY. She was born on February 23, 1929 in Grayson County, KY, the daughter of the late Mitchell and Daisy Stevenson. She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother,...
Kenneth John Havunen, 76
Kenneth John Havunen, 76, of Hodgenville passed away Dec. 9, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. The Smithfield, RI native was a talented pianist and was a machinist and mechanical engineer for Raytheon. He was the son of the late Neil W. Havunen and Ruth Stalker Havunen and the husband of the late Blanche Fortier Havunen.
Georgie May Williams, 74
Georgie May Williams, age 74, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Wednesday, (December 14, 2022) at her home. She was born on December 17, 1947 in Ohio County, KY, the daughter of the late Sam Cannon and Mary Lois Decker Brown. She was retired from Williams Chevron, a self-employed business, where...
Marjorie A. Sharp, 90
Marjorie A. Sharp, age 90, of Clarkson, KY, passed away Tuesday, (December 13, 2022) at Grayson Manor Nursing and Rehab. She was born on October 1, 1932 in Howe Valley, KY, the daughter of the late Abraham and Mae Daugherty. Morgan. She was a housewife and homemaker and also farmed...
2 fugitives with checkbooks, credit cards stolen from 3 states arrested in Edmonson Co. after pursuit
Two suspects have been arrested in Edmonson County on drug and theft charges following a high-speed pursuit. On Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky State Police attempted to stop a Nissan Altima on I-65, according to a report by WBKO.com. The driver, 41-year-old Armalin J. Alexander, of Indianapolis, Indiana, fled police by exiting the interstate onto Hwy 3145 in north Warren County.
One of Grayson County’s Most Wanted surrenders. Suspect facing additional charges.
One of Grayson County’s Most Wanted suspects has surrendered to police. Tyler Wayne Corbin, 22, of Leitchfield, was wanted on two counts of fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle, on foot), first-degree wanton endangerment and driving on a DUI suspended license. He surrendered to authorities at the Leitchfield Police...
3 new Leitchfield City Council members take oath of office
The newly elected members of the Leitchfield City Council were sworn-in Thursday morning. The three newly elected council members, Jeanna Carnes, Dennis Fentress and Terri Haycraft, along with incumbent council member Tooty Cottrell, were sworn-in at Leitchfield City Hall Thursday morning at 10:00. Conducting the swearing-in ceremony was state Sen. Steve Meredith.
Clarkson teen arrested on indictment warrant charging him with acquiring property from drug sales, trafficking in marijuana
A Clarkson teenager charged in February on a drug trafficking charge has been jailed after being indicted on multiple felony charges, including acquiring property from the sale of a controlled substance. Tyler Litsey, 19, was arrested by Leitchfield Police Officers DJ Newton, Hunter Miller and Taylor Wright early Tuesday morning...
Suspicious person call at Morgantown Elem. School leads to arrest of man on drug charges
A Morgantown man has been jailed on drug charges after being found loitering on school property. Thursday afternoon at approximately 5:00, officers responded to Morgantown Elementary School, at 210 Cemetery Street, on the report of a suspicious male, according to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor. Upon arriving at the scene,...
Leitchfield man jailed after breaking into apartment, running from, fighting with police
A Leitchfield man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into an apartment, and attempting to break into multiple units, at Parkway Villa Apartments, in addition to running from and fighting with police. Thursday afternoon at approximately 4:45, Leitchfield Police Officers Missy Skaggs, Todd Oller and Bryan Jennings were dispatched to...
