Read full article on original website
Related
k105.com
Josephine Vincent Fink, 62
Josephine Vincent Fink, 62, of Hodgenville passed away Dec. 14, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. The Jefferson County native was a homemaker. She was the daughter of the late Billy Lahue Vincent and Beulah Johnson Vincent and the wife of the late Donald Walton Fink Jr. She was preceded in death by a companion, Kenneth Havunen.
k105.com
Marjorie A. Sharp, 90
Marjorie A. Sharp, age 90, of Clarkson, KY, passed away Tuesday, (December 13, 2022) at Grayson Manor Nursing and Rehab. She was born on October 1, 1932 in Howe Valley, KY, the daughter of the late Abraham and Mae Daugherty. Morgan. She was a housewife and homemaker and also farmed...
k105.com
Michael David Preyer, 64
Michael David Preyer, 64, of Brownsville passed away Dec. 5, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Deer Park, CA native was an aerospace engineer for Northrup-Grumman. He was the son of the late David Michael Preyer and Robert and Virginia Holt Coombs of California, who survive. No...
k105.com
Nancy Marie Stevenson Elmore, 93
Nancy Marie Stevenson Elmore, age 93, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Tuesday, (December 13, 2022) at the Beehive Assisted Living Center in Leitchfield, KY. She was born on February 23, 1929 in Grayson County, KY, the daughter of the late Mitchell and Daisy Stevenson. She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother,...
k105.com
Georgie May Williams, 74
Georgie May Williams, age 74, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Wednesday, (December 14, 2022) at her home. She was born on December 17, 1947 in Ohio County, KY, the daughter of the late Sam Cannon and Mary Lois Decker Brown. She was retired from Williams Chevron, a self-employed business, where...
wnky.com
New restaurant alert! PJ’s Cafe comes to Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Ky. – To fulfill a community need, a Brownsville man and his business partner open a new restaurant. Offering breakfast all day and some lunch items, PJ’s Cafe comes to Brownsville to fill up some space. Owner and retired WKU professor Phillip Coleman said, “There’s nowhere to...
wdrb.com
Brandenburg mom charged with attempted murder of 2-month-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Brandenburg woman has been arrested after police say she tried to kill her two-month-old. According to court documents, 23-year-old Kayla Hayes was taken into custody by the Meade County Sheriff's Department on Monday, Dec. 12, just before 11 a.m. Authorities say that on Nov. 9,...
beckersdental.com
Kentucky dental office pouring $250K+ into expansion
A Kentucky dental practice is spending more than $250,000 to expand its office, McLean County News reported Dec. 15. Thacker Riverside Dental Care in Livermore, Ky., is adding 750 square feet to its building. The additions will include two treatment rooms, a consultation room, a shipping and receiving room and an accessible bathroom and ramp for people with disabilities.
Middle TN man arrested on multiple charges in KY
A Middle Tennessee man was arrested on several charges in Kentucky.
What Kentuckians Really Mean When They Say ‘Let Me Call You Back’
I’m from Kentucky where “let me call you back” means enjoy the rest of your day!- Jay Ball (Chicago-based digital creator). My friend Joseph Hunt, who lives here in Owensboro, shared this post on his Facebook page a few days ago. When I saw it, I immediately took a screenshot of it because I felt personally attacked. I felt like I walked into the post office and saw my own profile pic on an America's Most Wanted poster.
WBKO
Russellville McDonald’s worker receives $750 worth of donations from grateful community members
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It all began with a load of satisfied customers and one kind McDonald’s worker, who believes it costs nothing to be kind. Shannon Booth is a six-year resident who works for the Russellville Board of Education which is just five minutes down the road from McDonald’s.
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
Early morning trailer theft still under investigation in Philpot
PHILPOT, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them identify a truck believed to be involved in a trailer theft earlier this month. According to deputies, the incident happened on the morning of December 1 on Highway 142 in Philpot. Authorities would like to determine either the driver […]
WBKO
Indictments returned on Horse Cave man who threatened mass shootings
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green, returned an indictment Wednesday on a Hart County man with transmitting threats in interstate commerce. According to a complaint, Joshua Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, transmitted a threat in interstate commerce on Nov. 20 around 6:20 a.m. when Kentucky State Police received a complaint regarding threats sent through Facebook Messenger.
wdrb.com
KSP Foundation raffling off truck honoring trooper killed in the line of duty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is preparing to raffle off a used 1990s truck that was restored by a trooper who was killed in the line of duty. Joseph Cameron Ponder spent countless hours on his truck during his brief visits home from the U.S. Navy.
WBKO
Crews responding to I-65 wreck, semi overturned
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Emergency crews are responding to a wreck on I-65 South around the 48/6 where a semi overturned. Glasgow - Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said that two lanes are closed at this time and traffic is still moving in the slow lane.
hancockclarion.com
Hancock County Sheriff Dale Bozarth receives Life Saving Award
The Kentucky Sheriff’s Association awarded Hancock County Sheriff Dale Bozarth with a Life Saving Award at their annual conference and dinner in Owensboro on Thursday evening, December 8th. “They gave me an award for helping Mr. (Lin) Buchanan in his time of need. I was glad to help him, but there were other people there who helped him too,” Sheriff Bozarth said. “It wasn’t a one-person event.”
WBKO
Cave City family loses everything in electrical house fire
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Thursday, Dec. 8, a family’s home in Cave City was burned to the ground in an electrical fire, losing just about everything from money, to clothes, and nearly their lives. “It is just amazing that we survived. If we actually had not made...
wdrb.com
Investigation underway in Bardstown after explosive devices found downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after explosive devices were found Friday morning in downtown Bardstown, Kentucky. According to a social media post by Bardstown Police, officers were called to the 300 block of North First Street around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to...
k105.com
One of Grayson County’s Most Wanted surrenders. Suspect facing additional charges.
One of Grayson County’s Most Wanted suspects has surrendered to police. Tyler Wayne Corbin, 22, of Leitchfield, was wanted on two counts of fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle, on foot), first-degree wanton endangerment and driving on a DUI suspended license. He surrendered to authorities at the Leitchfield Police...
Comments / 0