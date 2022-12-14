Biden says he’s ‘all in’ on Africa’s future at leadership summit – as it happened

9.00pm GMT

It’s time to close the blog on an eventful day in US politics. Joe Biden says he’s “all in” on Africa’s future after unveiling a package of investments and supports at a summit with the continent’s business leaders in Washington DC.

The president says infrastructure and the climate emergency are among his top priorities for Africa, as he seeks to build closer ties and limit Russian and Chinese influence in the region.

Here’s what else we’ve been watching:

Survivors from mass shootings at gay nightclubs in Florida and Colorado gave harrowing testimony at a hearing of the House oversight committee looking into surging violence against the LGBTQ+ community . Democrats say Republicans have “stoked the flames of bigotry” with hundreds of anti-LGBTQ+ laws nationwide.

A new poll shows voters have little appetite for a presidential election rematch in 2024 between Biden and Donald Trump . Almost two thirds of registered Democrats and Republicans say they don’t want their 2020 nominees to run again.

Georgia’s secretary of state Brad Raffensperger said it was time to drop the general election runoff system that forced Democrat Raphael Warnock to beat Republican challenger Herschel Walker twice within weeks to retain his Senate seat.

In a statement marking the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting that killed 20 children and six adults, Biden said the US should have “societal guilt” at taking so long to address the problem of gun crime.

8.36pm GMT

North Dakota has become the latest state to ban the popular social media app TikTok from devices owned by the state government’s executive branch, the Associated Press reports.

Governor Doug Burgum signed an executive order Wednesday afternoon, joining Republican colleagues from other states, including South Dakota and Texas , to have previously done so over concerns about the platform’s Chinese ownership and perceived data sharing and national security worries.

In addition to prohibiting downloads of TikTok on government-issued equipment or while connected to the state’s network, it bars visiting the TikTok website.

“TikTok raises multiple flags in terms of the amount of data it collects and how that data may be shared with and used by the Chinese government,” Burgum said in a statement, according to the AP.

In its own statement Wednesday, TikTok said it was “disappointed that so many states are jumping on the bandwagon to enact policies based on unfounded, politically charged falsehoods”.

8.17pm GMT

A hair-raising moment, literally, took place on the Senate floor at lunchtime when New Jersey senator Cory Booker rose to urge colleagues to progress the Crown Act, the acronym for a bill seeking to “create a respectful and open world for natural hair”.

It might sound frivolous, but the bill seeks to enshrine in federal statute a measure already passed in 19 states to prevent racial discrimination on the grounds of hair style or color.

“You go to my city right now and you’ll find hairstyles of different types, locks, cornrows with braids, Bantu knots, and of course what I once had, afros,” the famously bald Booker said.

“[But] there’s a decades-long problematic practice of discrimination against natural hair in this country.”

He cited the case of Andrew Johnson , an 18-year-old student in 2018 whose dreadlocks were cut off on the orders of a judge at a high school wrestling match before he was allowed to compete. The episode was caught on video.

“You can see the deep hurt and pain on the face of this young man,” Booker said.

“It’s the pain felt by many. Traumatic at times, hurtful experiences that make you question your very belonging in a community.

“The beauty of your hair, its natural style, your immutable characteristics, your cultural beliefs, your connection to your heritage. No person in America should have to deal with this pain.”

Opposing Booker’s plea to advance the bill, Kentucky Republican Rand Paul said it was not necessary. The bill, he said, might compromise the safety of workers who could have the legal right to refuse to wear a helmet in the workplace because of their hair.

“Using hairstyle as a pretext for racial discrimination is already illegal,” Paul claimed.

8.01pm GMT

The state that prolonged November’s midterms until 6 December won’t be able to do it again, if a proposal by its top election official gets approved.

Brad Raffensperger , Georgia’s secretary of state, says it’s time to get rid of the runoff system that requires a revote any time that no candidate in a general election reaches 50% of the votes cast.

Brad Raffensperger. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters

It’s the reason incumbent Democratic senator Raphael Warnock had to beat Republican challenger Herschel Walker for the second time in a month after coming close to, but not quite reaching, the 50% threshold in November.

“Georgia is one of the only states in country with a general election runoff. We’re also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff,” Raffensperger said, according to Fox5 Atlanta .

“I’m calling on the general assembly to visit the topic… and consider reforms.”

He said the current system made it difficult for counties, especially those in rural areas with few staff, to handle two elections within weeks of each other, a period that includes Thanksgiving.

“No one wants to be dealing with politics in the middle of their family holiday,” he said.

Raffensperger was the recipient of an infamous telephone call from Donald Trump asking him to “find” enough votes in Georgia to reverse his 2020 defeat by Joe Biden .

7.31pm GMT

A huge part of the Biden administration’s just-announced investment in Africa’s future will be a half-billion dollar investment in infrastructure, specifically the building and maintaining of roads linking ports to interior countries.

The money, Joe Biden says, will come from the Millennium Challenge Corporation , an independent government foreign aid agency with a brief to reduce global poverty.

The president said that MCC had made new investments of almost $1.2bn in Africa, and expected to commit an additional $2.5bn across the continent over the next four years:

This compact will invest $500m to build and maintain roads, put in place policies that reduce transportation costs, make it easier and faster for ships to ship goods from the port of Cotonou [in Benin] into neighboring landlocked countries.

The climate emergency, Biden stressed, will be another top focus, with work already under way, funded by $80m in public and private finance, to replace 12 coal-fired power plants in South Africa with renewable energy sources, and to develop “cutting edge energy solutions” such as clean hydrogen.

He cited a $2bn deal to build solar energy projects in Angola, and a $600m high speed communications cable linking south Asia and Europe through Egypt, and $800m to help protect African countries against cyber threats.

One of the most essential resources for many entrepreneurs and small business owners who want to participate in the global economy is reliable and affordable access to the internet. So today, I’m announcing a new initiative, the digital transformation with Africa. We’re here with Congress to invest $350bn, to facilitate more than almost a half a billion dollars in financing to make sure people across Africa participate in a digital economy.

Biden brought his speech to a close just before the kick-off of the France v Morocco World Cup semi-final.

7.08pm GMT

Biden: US is 'all in' on Africa's future

Joe Biden has committed to strengthening Africa’s food supplies, tackling the climate emergency and partnering with the continent’s nations to take on the rising global power in the region of China and Russia.

In an address at the US Africa Business Leaders forum in Washington DC, the president says “the US is all in on Africa’s future”.

Joe Biden delivers keynote remarks at the US-Africa business forum in Washington DC. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

He’s outlining a multi-prong approach to strengthen those ties, including the signing of a memorandum of understanding that Biden says will “unlock new opportunities for trade and investment between our countries and bring Africa and the US even closer than ever”:

It’s an enormous opportunity for Africa’s future, and the US wants to help make those opportunities real.

Included in the package are, he says, up to $370m from the US international development finance fund for new projects, including investing $100m for clean energy for sub-Saharan Africa.

Entrepreneurship and innovation are at the top of Biden’s list, he says.

And he wants $350bn from Congress for a “digital transformation” for Africa, which includes involving companies such as Microsoft to build networks and infrastructure to bring internet access to five million Africans who are currently not connected:

When Africa succeeds, the United States succeeds and, quite frankly, the whole world succeeds as well,” Biden says.

6.52pm GMT

Joe Biden is speaking now at the US-Africa leadership summit where he’s about to announce partnerships with African nations and a pathway to better ties and business relations.

But the president said he was aware of people knowing the France v Morocco World Cup game was starting at the top of the hour, and were thinking: “Make it short Biden. There’s a semi-final game coming up”.

We’ll bring you the best of Biden’s comments.

6.34pm GMT

Earlier this month, the Guardian’s Joan E Greve travelled to Newtown, Connecticut to speak with Nicole Hockley and Mark Barden of Sandy Hook Promise, the parents of Dylan and Daniel, who were killed 10 years ago today.

For the Guardian’s Politics Weekly America podcast, Joan also met teenagers from the Junior Newtown Action Alliance, who now go through terrifying lockdown drills as preparation for another shooting and who want to see more change in gun legislation, and spoke to Senator Chris Murphy , who helped draft the first significant gun control policy in the US in 30 years this year.

6.10pm GMT

The Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren is pressing Congress to adopt bipartisan legislation which would force crypto firms to abide by the same regulations as banks and corporations, in an attempt to crack down on money laundering through digital assets. Ed Pilkington reports…

Elizabeth Warren. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Warren is pushing for the new controls on the crypto industry in the wake of the spectacular collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX . On Tuesday its founder and former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, was charged with eight criminal counts including conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Warren’s bill is being co-sponsored by the Republican senator from Kansas Roger Marshall . The Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act would essentially subject the world of crypto to the same global financial regulations to which more conventional money markets must conform.

Under current systems, crypto exchanges are able to skirt around restrictions designed to stop money laundering and impose sanctions. Should the bill be enacted into law it would authorize the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCen) to reclassify crypto entities as “money service businesses” which would bring them under basic regulations laid out in the Bank Secrecy Act .

In a statement to CNN , Warren said “commonsense crypto legislation” would protect US national security.

“I’ve been ringing the alarm bell in the Senate on the dangers of these digital asset loopholes,” she said, adding that crypto was “under serious scrutiny across the political spectrum”.

Bankman-Fried, 30, was indicted by prosecutors at the southern district of New York and is being held in custody in the Bahamas. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also brought civil charges against him, accusing him of creating a firm that was a “house of cards”

5.50pm GMT

Some news out of Oregon that came later yesterday, which we wanted to record: the outgoing Democratic governor Kate Brown has commuted the sentences of all 17 of the state’s death row prisoners to life without parole.

Kate Brown. Photograph: Steve Dipaola/Reuters

“I have long believed that justice is not advanced by taking a life, and the state should not be in the business of executing people – even if a terrible crime placed them in prison,” Brown said in a statement released by her office .

“Since taking office in 2015, I have continued Oregon’s moratorium on executions because the death penalty is both dysfunctional and immoral.

“Today I am commuting Oregon’s death row so that we will no longer have anyone serving a sentence of death and facing execution in this state. This is a value that many Oregonians share.”

Brown’s order will also see the closure of the state’s execution chamber. Oregon’s most recent execution was in 1997, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Governor John Kitzhaber first declared a moratorium on executions in 2011, which Brown has kept in place ever since.

5.31pm GMT

Poll: Voters 'turned off' by Biden v Trump rematch

Voters have little appetite for a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump for the presidency in 2024, a poll released Wednesday lunchtime has found.

Roughly six in 10 Republicans, and the same margin in the Democratic party, don’t want their respective 2020 nominees to run again, according to the CNN poll conducted by SSRS .

Support from registered Republicans for Trump, especially, has plummeted, a reflection of the former president’s burgeoning legal troubles and, perhaps, the rising star of rightwing Florida governor Ron DeSantis .

In January, CNN found, 50% said they hoped Trump would be the nominee and 49% wanted someone else. By July, 44% wanted Trump to be the party’s nominee, and now, only 38% say the same.

Trump announced last month his third run at the White House as a Republican.

There’s slightly better news for Biden. 40% of registered Democrats want the president to run again in 2024, the poll says, up from only 25% in the summer. But both figures are a drop from the 45% support he received in January.

You can read about the poll here.

5.08pm GMT

The former Trump campaign chair and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has repeatedly praised the Republican National Committee on Fox News while failing to disclose that it has paid her firm more than $800,000 since last year, Media Matters reports .

Kellyanne Conway. Photograph: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters

Eric Hananoki , an investigative reporter for the liberal media watchdog, writes: “The lack of disclosure about Conway’s financial ties goes against the ethics-challenged network’s purported policy”. He adds:

A Fox News spokesperson told the Washington Post in 2019 regarding work Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer did with the RNC that ‘Fox News requires contributors to disclose ties related to any topic he or she discusses on the air in which the contributor may have a financial interest.’ The spokesperson added that such a rule would apply when talking about ‘the RNC on air.’

Elsewhere, the Daily Beast adds that “ Karl Rove , another Fox News contributor with deep ties to the GOP, was allowed to keep his paid network gig while overseeing Senate Republicans’ fundraising efforts in 2020”.

As Hananoki notes, the RNC and its chair, Ronna McDaniel , have faced fierce criticism since the midterm elections, in which Republicans took back the House but by a slim majority and failed to win back the Senate – a disappointing performance widely blamed on former president Donald Trump, who endorsed a string of defeated candidates.

Conway, Hananoki writes, “has used her Fox News platform to praise the RNC and play defense for McDaniel”.

According to Media Matters, the RNC “has paid KAConsulting $829,969.38 since 2021 for a variety of expenses. The RNC’s most recent payment was on 4 November for ‘political strategy services’. The organisation recently announced that Conway would serve on a Republican Party Advisory Council ‘to inform the Republican Party’s 2024 vision and beyond’.”

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

4.54pm GMT

The final witness testimony before a Q and A session at today’s House hearing into anti-LGBTQ violence was a chilling account of inside Orlando’s Pulse nightclub as a gunman murdered 49 mostly gay and transgender patrons in 2016.

“There were gunshots, endless gunshots; the hair standing up on the back of my neck; the stench of blood and smoke burning the inside of my nose,” said Brandon Wolf , a survivor who lost his two best friends in the massacre, and who has now become a prominent gun control and LBGTQ+ advocate.

“A nervous huddle against a wall; a girl trying desperately so hard not to scream. I could feel her trembling on the tiles underneath us.

“There was a sprint to the exit, all atop this bang, bang, bang, from an assault weapon. A man filled with hate an armed with a Sig Sauer MCX charged into Pulse, an LGBTQ safe space, and murdered 49 of those we loved.”

Wolf called out the bigotry and hatred of extremists who have fomented violence against the LBGTQ+ community, and spread hateful narratives that have resulted in attacks, threats and clampdowns on everything from drag shows, to donut shops to school libraries.

“For years cynical politicians and greedy Grifters have joined forces with right wing extremists to pour gasoline on anti LGBTQ hysteria and terrorize our community,” he said.

“My own governor Ron DeSantis has trafficked in that bigotry to feed his insatiable political ambition and propel himself toward the White House .

“We have been smeared and defamed. Hundreds of bills have been filed in order to erase us; powerful figures have insisted that the greatest threats this country face are a teacher with they-them pronouns, or someone in a wig reading Red Fish, Blue Fish.”

4.32pm GMT

Barack Obama has called the Sandy Hook massacre “the single darkest day of my presidency”.

In his own statement marking the 10th anniversary of the elementary school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, the former president also said he believed “the tide is turning” on gun violence.

His administration was unable to renew a nationwide assault weapons ban, lamenting that inaction on gun safety laws was the “biggest regret” of his time in office .

Here’s Obama’s statement today:

The news from Sandy Hook Elementary was devastating, a visceral blow, and like so many others, I felt not just sorrow but anger at a world that could allow such things to happen.



Even then we understood that mere words could only do so much to ease the burden of the families who were suffering. But in the years since, each of them has borne that weight with strength and with grace. And they’ve drawn purpose from tragedy – doing everything in their power to make sure other children and families never have to experience what they and their loved ones did.



The journey hasn’t always been easy – and in a year when there hasn’t been a single week without a mass shooting somewhere in America, it’s clear our work is far from over. But of late, I’ve sensed that slowly, steadily, the tide is turning; that real change is possible. And I feel that way in no small part because of the families of Sandy Hook Elementary.



Ten years ago, we all would have understood if those families had simply asked for privacy and closed themselves off from the world. But instead, they took unimaginable sorrow and channeled it into a righteous cause – setting an example of strength and resolve.



They’ve made us proud. And if they were here today, I know the children and educators we lost a decade ago would be proud, too.

4.19pm GMT

Back at the House oversight hearing into anti-LGBTQ+ violence, Kelley Robinson , president of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) says her group has recorded an alarming surge in hate-related killings:

Over the last 10 years, the campaign has tracked over 300 incidents of fatal violence against transgender and gender non-conforming people. In 2022 so far, we’ve recorded the murder of 35 people. It’s fueled by nearly unfettered access to guns, political extremism and rhetoric that is deliberately devised to make our community less safe, less equal, and less free. Violence has become a lived reality for so many in our community.

Robinson condemns “unrelenting efforts by extremist lawmakers help reinforce inflammatory narratives of our community”.

In 2020 alone, she says, HRC recorded efforts to pass 344 “anti-LBGTQ+” bills in 23 states, but regardless of how many were passed “these narratives have been weaponized many times” and “encourage extremist rhetoric and to enable violence”.

She calls on Congress to pass the Equality Act (which passed the House but stalled in the Senate) “to level the playing field and ensure that LGBTQ plus people are protected from discrimination”.

4.04pm GMT

Biden: US should have 'societal guilt' over Sandy Hook

Joe Biden has released a statement marking the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting , in which 20 young children and six adults were killed in Newtown, Connecticut.

Ten years ago today , the president says , “our nation watched as the unthinkable happened. Twenty young children with their whole lives ahead of them. Six educators who gave their lives protecting their students. And countless survivors who still carry the wounds of that day.

We should have societal guilt for taking too long to deal with this problem . We have a moral obligation to pass and enforce laws that can prevent these things from happening again. We owe it to the courageous, young survivors and to the families who lost part of their soul 10 years ago to turn their pain into purpose. A few months ago, I signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law. We’ve reined in so-called ghost guns which have no serial numbers and are harder to trace. We’ve cracked down on gun trafficking and increased resources for violence prevention. Still, we must do more. I am determined to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines like those used at Sandy Hook and countless other mass shootings in America. Enough is enough. Our obligation is clear. We must eliminate these weapons that have no purpose other than to kill people in large numbers. It is within our power to do this – for the sake of not only the lives of the innocents lost, but for the survivors who still hope.

Biden was vice-president to Barack Obama when Sandy Hook happened, on 14 December 2012. In the aftermath, with Democrats in Congress, the two men launched a push for meaningful gun reform – which failed .

In his own statement today, Obama said the day of the shooting was “the single darkest day of my presidency. The news from Sandy Hook elementary was devastating, a visceral blow, and like so many others, I felt not just sorrow but anger at a world that could allow such things to happen.”

As Biden said, some progress has been made on gun control reform this year – after the shooting deaths in May of 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Obama said: “I’ve sensed that slowly, steadily, the tide is turning; that real change is possible. And I feel that way in no small part because of the families of Sandy Hook elementary.”

3.55pm GMT

As the House oversight panel hearing into anti-LBGTQ+ violence continues, committee chair Carolyn Maloney accuses Republicans of “fanning the flames of bigotry”.

She says Democrats, meanwhile, “have remained committed to protecting and advancing the health, safety and rights of the LGBTQ+ people”.

Unsurprisingly, Republican ranking member James Comer of Kentucky is having none of it. He starts by paying tribute to the Club Q victims, but veers quickly on to a rant about the hearing itself.

“Democrats are using committee time and resources today to blame Republicans for this horrendous crime,” he says.

“This is not an oversight hearing. This is a ‘blame Republicans so we don’t have to take responsibility for our own defund the police and soft-on-crime policies’,” he insists, without citing any.

The Club Q shooter, he says, was “known to law enforcement”, and he follows up with a list of crime statistics in various cities he says shows the Biden administration is “reckless and irresponsible”.

The panel is now taking a brief recess before witness testimony begins.

3.39pm GMT

Also facing criticism and anger for a rise in anti-LGBTQ+ hate speech online is Elon Musk, the billionaire Twitter owner and former world’s richest man accused overseeing a degradation in standards in the social media network.

Maloney played a video made by Sarah Kate Ellis , chief executive of the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

“A new GLAAD poll found 48% of LGBTQ people and 72% of transgender respondents fear for their safety in the current political environment. Why is this happening?” Ellis wonders.

She says it “starts with candidates and politicians who deliberately spread disinformation and anti LGBTQ inflammatory political messaging. It continues with media”.

Ellis says Fox News aired 170 anti-transgender segments in a three week span. She accuses the New York Times of approaching transgender healthcare as a debate, not “settled medicine”.

She adds:

This rhetoric gets amplified on social media, where hate gets organized into action. Facebook too often refuses to act on the content that spreads lines. On Twitter New Media Matters data shows the malicious, defamatory slurs and rumors increased over 1200% from nine accounts since Elon Musk took over. This behavior is all exacerbated when bad actors have easy access to assault weapons.

3.27pm GMT

Maloney: Republicans fueling violence by 'villainizing' LBGTQ+ community

House oversight committee chair Carolyn Maloney is laying into Republicans for a wave of anti-LBGTQ+ legislation she says “villainizes” that community and is fueling a surge of violence against them.

Her comments came at the opening of the panel’s hearing into the rise of the violence, including last month’s Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs that killed five.

Maloney, a New York Democrat, said:

These actions are the culmination of years of anti LGBTQ extremism that began in state houses across the country and spread to social media, boiling over into the communities where we reside. In 2018, Republicans and state governments across the country introduced 110 pieces of legislation targeting the health and safety of LGBTQI people. In the past legislative session, this number tripled, to more than 340 pieces of anti LGBTQI legislation. These bills villainized LGBTQI+ people in classroom settings, and targeted health care for LGBTQI people, and more directly threaten the freedom of LGBTQI people to live authentically and safely.

She is singling out Florida’s so-called Don’t Say Gay law, and the state’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis , for special criticism:

This “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” law erases the existence of LGBTQI people, and families, and muzzles our nation’s brightest educators. Within a month of Florida passing this legislation, two additional states passed similar bills. In total 48 bills in more than 20 states have considered eliminating or suppressing LGBTQI people and history in the school curriculum.

3.08pm GMT

The House hearing on anti-LGBTQ+ attacks is not this morning’s only event looking at the scourge of gun violence.

It’s the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting that cost 26 people their lives, including 20 six and seven-year-olds, and Connecticut senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal will speak on the chamber floor at 10.30am to commemorate those lost.

Murphy, in particular, has become a strong gun control proponent . He issued a statement this morning ahead of his Senate speech:

The nation is a different place, 10 years since 20 innocent children and six dedicated educators were senselessly killed inside Sandy Hook Elementary School. Mostly today, I will think of all the greatness and beauty that was robbed from this world, when these promising lives were cut short. Mostly, I will spend my day today sending every good thought I have to the family members who lost loved ones that day, to the survivors of the shooting, to the first responders, and to the community of Newtown that will never be the same.

But also today, I will be thankful. I will be thankful for all the good that has resulted from this horror. Those parents, and the community of Newtown, have chosen to rise from that tragedy and build dozens of efforts that have changed lives for the better all over our nation. And many in Newtown have helped build the modern anti-gun violence movement, that finally this summer achieved the first federal gun safety bill in almost 30 years. Today, I’m so sad for what we lost. But I’m also so inspired and hopeful for all the grace and kindness that has grown out of tragedy, and for all that will come in the future.

2.46pm GMT

South Carolina Republican congressman Ralph Norman acknowledges he made a mistake supporting Donald Trump’s January 6 insurrection. But it’s not what you might think, according to Martin Pengelly :

A Republican who urged the Trump White House to declare martial law to stop Joe Biden taking office has only one regret: that he misspelled “martial”.

The text from Ralph Norman of South Carolina to Mark Meadows, Donald Trump ’s final chief of staff, was given to the January 6 committee by Meadows and revealed by Talking Points Memo this week.

Ralph Norman. Photograph: Ralph Norman/Reuters

On 17 January 2021, 11 days after the deadly Capitol attack and three days before Biden’s inauguration, Norman wrote: “Mark, in seeing what’s happening so quickly, and reading about the Dominion law suits attempting to stop any meaningful investigation we are at a point of no return in saving our Republic !! Our LAST HOPE is invoking Marshall Law!! PLEASE URGE TO PRESIDENT TO DO SO!!”

No response from Meadows was revealed.

On Tuesday, a HuffPo reporter asked Norman about the message.

Norman said: “Well, I misspelled ‘martial’.”

He added: “I was very frustrated then, I’m frustrated now. I was frustrated then by what was going on in the Capitol. President Biden was in his basement the whole year. Dominion was raising all kinda questions.”

The reference to Biden’s basement was to the then Democratic candidate’s decision largely to stay off the campaign trail in 2020, the year of the Covid pandemic.

2.31pm GMT

While we wait for the House hearing to begin on violence against the LGBTQ+ community, here’s the report by by colleagues Lauren Gambino and David Smith on last night’s signing by Joe Biden of the landmark Respect for Marriage Act:

Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law landmark legislation protecting same-sex marriages, hailing it as a step toward building a nation where “decency, dignity and love are recognized, honored and protected”.

The signing ceremony on the White House South Lawn was a celebration, with guests waving rainbow flags and performances by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington DC, Sam Smith and Cyndi Lauper .

“This law and the love it defends strikes a blow against hate in all its forms,” Biden said, before signing the Respect for Marriage Act.

The ceremony was personal for many in attendance. The transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg , the first openly gay cabinet member, was there. Also present was Tammy Baldwin , the Democratic senator from Wisconsin, a lead sponsor of the bill and the first openly gay member of that chamber.

The Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, said he was wearing the same purple tie he wore to his daughter’s wedding. Schumer’s daughter and her wife are expecting their first child next year.

“Thanks to the dogged work of many of my colleagues, my grandchild will live in a world that will respect and honor their mothers’ marriage,” the New York Democrat said, his voice catching.

There was sustained applause for the House speaker, Nancy Pelosi . The long-serving congresswoman from San Francisco, a prominent champion of LGBTQ+ rights, praised the crowd of advocates and activists for their “patriotism” and “impatience”. Pelosi, who will soon step down from Democratic leadership, said it was fitting that “one of my final acts as speaker” was to gavel down the vote protecting same-sex marriage last week.

The historic legislation protects same-sex and interracial marriages, prohibiting federal and state governments from denying the validity of a lawfully performed union on the basis of sex, race or ethnicity.

2.15pm GMT

Survivors of last month’s Club Q attack in Colorado Springs are expected to deliver powerful testimony this morning as the House oversight committee grapples with a surge of violence against the LGBTQ+ community.

Five people were killed in the shooting, and three people who were there will appear today to give evidence alongside a survivor of the 2016 attack on Orlando’s gay Pulse nightclub that killed 49.

Democrats are highlighting a rise in anti-LGBTQ+ extremism and rhetoric that they say is fueled by “despicable policies that Republicans at every level of government are advancing”, according to committee chair Carolyn Maloney .

Mourners inspect a makeshift memorial for victims of Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The panel is looking at hundreds of pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation passed in recent months, including Florida’s infamous “Don’t Say Gay” law that bans discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in many classrooms.

The Human Rights Campaign recorded a more than 400% rise in online hate talk , including branding LGBTQ+ people as “groomers” or “pedophiles”, after the Florida law was passed.

Such policies, Maloney says:

Attack the health and safety of LGBTQ+ people, are harming the LGBTQ+ community, and contributing to tragedies like what we saw at Club Q. Republicans on my committee and across the country will be forced to face the real-life impact of their dangerous agenda.”

The hearing comes in the wake of last night’s landmark signing by Joe Biden at the White House of the Respect for Marriage Act protecting same-sex unions.

“This law and the love it defends strikes a blow against hate in all its forms,” the president said.

Club Q survivors Michael Anderson and James Slaugh , and the club’s co-founder Matthew Haynes , will give testimony today, along with Brandon Wolf , a gun control activist and Pulse survivor.

Wolf wrote in the Guardian last month about how a rise in rightwing anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric has made such attacks inevitable.

2.01pm GMT

Good morning politics blog readers. Violence against the LGBTQ+ community will be the focus of a House hearing this morning, with survivors of mass shootings giving testimony about recent attacks.

Democrats are highlighting a rise in anti-LGBTQ+ extremism and rhetoric, fueled by “despicable policies that Republicans at every level of government are advancing”, according to House oversight committee chair Carolyn Maloney, for the surge in violence.

Three survivors of last month’s deadly Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs will be among the witnesses for a hearing that’s scheduled to start at 10am.

Here’s what else we’ll be following on what promises to be a lively day: