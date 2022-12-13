Garland Welcomes Emergency Management Director

Mariah Phipps-Jack joined the City on Dec. 5 as the Emergency Management Director.

She brings more than 20 years of emergency management experience, which includes roles in the public sector, private sector and academia.

Phipps-Jack most recently served as the Director of Emergency Management and Continuity Planning for the University of Texas at Dallas, where she strategically navigated the response and recovery to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as multiple major emergencies and disasters, including Winter Storm Uri in 2021.

Phipps-Jack holds a Bachelor of Science in Emergency Administration and Planning from the University of North Texas. She is designated by the International Association of Emergency Managers as well as the Emergency Management Association of Texas as a Certified Emergency Manager. In addition, she is a Disaster Recovery International Certified Business Continuity Professional.

Her work encompasses multiple local, regional and statewide committees including serving as the co-chair of the State Office of Risk Management Continuity Council, a member of the North Central Texas Council of Governments Regional Emergency Preparedness and Advisory Committee, a member of the Regional Emergency Operations Support Team, Region 1 Chair of the Texas Higher Education Emergency Management Committee, and former Region 1 Board Member of the Emergency Management Association of Texas.

She reports to Mistie Gardner, Director of Operations and Emergency Management.