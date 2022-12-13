Read full article on original website
kjfmradio.com
Public health alert from Pike County Health Department
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — PCHD’s communicable disease nurse reports that the COVID level is high as well as flu; especially influenza A. PCHD also states that strep throat and RSV are hitting Pike County hard. They would like to take this time to remind everyone to take these proper preventative precautions to keep themselves, and their family and friends safe during this holiday season:
tspr.org
Local nursing homes fined $25K for resident care violations
The Illinois Department of Public Health has fined two local nursing homes for violations related to residents falling and being injured. IDPH investigators visited the Monmouth Nursing Home, 117 S. I St., in May. They ruled that staff members failed to assess a resident’s fall risk. That resulted in...
wlds.com
Illini Hospital Names Next Administrator
Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield has named its next administrator. Current administrator Kathy Hull announced her retirement last month after 11 years on the job. Hull will officially retire on December 23rd and pursue another position elsewhere. Holly Jones has been named her successor. Jones has spent the last 11...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Dec. 5-9, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. John P. Thomas and Rebecca L. Thomas of Quincy sold a...
muddyrivernews.com
Former Brown County state’s attorney sworn in as resident circuit judge in Schuyler County
RUSHVILLE, Ill. — Mark L. Vincent recently was sworn to become the resident circuit judge in Schuyler County. Pittsfield judge Frank McCartney, chief judge of the Eighth Judicial Circuit, handled the investiture ceremony on Dec. 2 at the Schuyler County Courthouse. Vincent is filling the vacancy created by the...
muddyrivernews.com
Request to Park Board for $25,000 donation to Riverfront Development Corporation tabled
QUINCY — During a meeting where the Fiscal Year 2023 budget was unanimously passed and Rome Frericks, executive director of the Quincy Park District, was given a raise, most of the debate centered around the Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation’s request for a $25,000 donation for startup costs. The...
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Dec. 4-9, 2022
On 12/05/2022 at 1:08 PM Delmar C. Delong of Beardstown received a citation for Speeding 70/55MPH Zone on US 24 and was given a court date of 1/09/2023. On 12/07/2022 at 5:42 AM Evelyn Quemma of Beardstown received at citation for Speeding 88/55 MPH Zone on US 24 @ 1200N. Ave and given a court date of 01/09/2023.
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn says during motion hearing he plans to ask for change of venue ‘to an unprejudiced county’
QUINCY — While presenting 20 motions Wednesday during a nearly three-hour hearing in Adams County Circuit Court, a Springfield man defending himself in a November 2021 sexual assault case said he plans to move for a change of venue. While discussing a request for funds to pay for a...
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County Board approves flat tax levy, needs to upgrade IT to work with jail and QPD
QUINCY — The Adams County Board is banking on an increase in assessed property value to maintain its revenues without raising taxes themselves. The Board unanimously approved a 0.79659 cent tax rate at Tuesday night’s meeting. While it is technically a slight decrease from last year’s 0.81188 rate, an expected 4.2 percent increase in equalized assessed valuation (EAV), means the county portion of a property owners tax bill should remain relatively the same.
muddyrivernews.com
Another conference with judge, attorneys set for January in Rokusek case
QUINCY — A Quincy man who allegedly recorded more than 200 videos of people in a locker room/restroom area without their permission while they were showering or changing clothes will have another 402 conference on Jan. 26. John Rokusek, 60, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court with his attorney,...
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for two Fulton County burglaries
LEWISTOWN, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested man allegedly responsible for at least a pair of burglaries more than a month ago. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says Michael Barker, 48 of Cuba, is facing two counts of Residential Burglary and one other count of Burglary after his arrest on December 10.
977wmoi.com
Two Arrested Following Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong in Henderson County
On December 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, an off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a Robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, IL. The Officer was able to follow the suspects in his personal vehicle and relay to Deputies their location. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. After investigation Deputies arrested Trevor J. Howell, age 18 of Burlington, IA and a male juvenile for Robbery and Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence. It is alleged that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the Playstation5 was stolen. Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the Playstation5 out of the vehicle window. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy School Board approves levy
QUINCY — The Quincy School Board adopted its 2022 tax rate at Wednesday night’s meeting. The levy will bring in nearly $42.9 million in property tax revenue, based in the county’s equalized assessed valuation (EAV). The rate will be around $3.93 per $100 in EAV, which is slightly less than last year’s rate.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 13, 2022
Elizabeth A Smith (64) 823 N 12th for Disobeying Traffic Control Device and Operating Uninsured Vehicle at 18th & Broadway NTA 101. April M Hahne, 39, 511 Washington St, Improper Lane Usage at 1130 S 6th St. PTC 107. Derrick E. Baze (42) 625 S. 13th, Quincy for battery. Cash...
muddyrivernews.com
Daily Cash Grain Prices for December 15, 2022
Provided by the Adams County Farm Bureau. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
muddyrivernews.com
Kiwanis Club brings Santa, Mrs. Claus to elementary schools for Christmas parties with first graders
QUINCY — The Quincy Noon Kiwanis Club organized Christmas parties on Monday, Dec. 12 for first graders in Quincy’s public schools. All first graders received a Christmas gift and heard a Christmas story read by Santa and Mrs. Claus. Kiwanis Club members had parties at Iles, Rooney and...
wlds.com
Beardstown Woman Arrested After Meth Delivery Investigation
Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a woman in a search warrant served on Wednesday at a Beardstown residence. Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn reported that 51 year old Loretta L. Haber of Beardstown was arrested at her residence in the 1000 block of Pine Street after a warrant was served due to an ongoing investigation into methamphetamine delivery.
muddyrivernews.com
How to identify and care for holiday cacti and get them to bloom
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — Poinsettias, amaryllis, holly, and evergreens are common sights during the holidays. Another group of plants, holiday cacti, also make an appearance this time of year. With their brightly colored flowers, ranging from white, pink, yellow, orange, red or purple, they are often given as gifts during the holidays.
wlds.com
JPD Investigating Recent Burglary, Theft of Safe
Jacksonville Police are investigating a burglary that occurred yesterday. According to a police report, sometime between 9:30 a.m.- 7:45 p.m. yesterday an unknown suspect entered a residence located in the 1300 block of South East Street and stole a safe. The safe was reported as containing United States Currency and...
muddyrivernews.com
Fake website using name of long-time Quincy used car dealer scamming consumers
QUINCY — A website purporting to be the home of a long-time Quincy car dealer is scamming people searching for used cars. The Better Business Bureau has received complaints in the last month from people in Louisiana and Texas attempting to buy a vehicle from Bob Oberling Used Cars, 2731 N. 12th, which no longer is in business.
