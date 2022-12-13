ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IL

kjfmradio.com

Public health alert from Pike County Health Department

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — PCHD’s communicable disease nurse reports that the COVID level is high as well as flu; especially influenza A. PCHD also states that strep throat and RSV are hitting Pike County hard. They would like to take this time to remind everyone to take these proper preventative precautions to keep themselves, and their family and friends safe during this holiday season:
tspr.org

Local nursing homes fined $25K for resident care violations

The Illinois Department of Public Health has fined two local nursing homes for violations related to residents falling and being injured. IDPH investigators visited the Monmouth Nursing Home, 117 S. I St., in May. They ruled that staff members failed to assess a resident’s fall risk. That resulted in...
MACOMB, IL
wlds.com

Illini Hospital Names Next Administrator

Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield has named its next administrator. Current administrator Kathy Hull announced her retirement last month after 11 years on the job. Hull will officially retire on December 23rd and pursue another position elsewhere. Holly Jones has been named her successor. Jones has spent the last 11...
PITTSFIELD, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Dec. 5-9, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. John P. Thomas and Rebecca L. Thomas of Quincy sold a...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Dec. 4-9, 2022

On 12/05/2022 at 1:08 PM Delmar C. Delong of Beardstown received a citation for Speeding 70/55MPH Zone on US 24 and was given a court date of 1/09/2023. On 12/07/2022 at 5:42 AM Evelyn Quemma of Beardstown received at citation for Speeding 88/55 MPH Zone on US 24 @ 1200N. Ave and given a court date of 01/09/2023.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Adams County Board approves flat tax levy, needs to upgrade IT to work with jail and QPD

QUINCY — The Adams County Board is banking on an increase in assessed property value to maintain its revenues without raising taxes themselves. The Board unanimously approved a 0.79659 cent tax rate at Tuesday night’s meeting. While it is technically a slight decrease from last year’s 0.81188 rate, an expected 4.2 percent increase in equalized assessed valuation (EAV), means the county portion of a property owners tax bill should remain relatively the same.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Another conference with judge, attorneys set for January in Rokusek case

QUINCY — A Quincy man who allegedly recorded more than 200 videos of people in a locker room/restroom area without their permission while they were showering or changing clothes will have another 402 conference on Jan. 26. John Rokusek, 60, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court with his attorney,...
QUINCY, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested for two Fulton County burglaries

LEWISTOWN, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested man allegedly responsible for at least a pair of burglaries more than a month ago. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says Michael Barker, 48 of Cuba, is facing two counts of Residential Burglary and one other count of Burglary after his arrest on December 10.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Two Arrested Following Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong in Henderson County

On December 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, an off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a Robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, IL. The Officer was able to follow the suspects in his personal vehicle and relay to Deputies their location. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. After investigation Deputies arrested Trevor J. Howell, age 18 of Burlington, IA and a male juvenile for Robbery and Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence. It is alleged that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the Playstation5 was stolen. Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the Playstation5 out of the vehicle window. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy School Board approves levy

QUINCY — The Quincy School Board adopted its 2022 tax rate at Wednesday night’s meeting. The levy will bring in nearly $42.9 million in property tax revenue, based in the county’s equalized assessed valuation (EAV). The rate will be around $3.93 per $100 in EAV, which is slightly less than last year’s rate.
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Dec. 13, 2022

Elizabeth A Smith (64) 823 N 12th for Disobeying Traffic Control Device and Operating Uninsured Vehicle at 18th & Broadway NTA 101. April M Hahne, 39, 511 Washington St, Improper Lane Usage at 1130 S 6th St. PTC 107. Derrick E. Baze (42) 625 S. 13th, Quincy for battery. Cash...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Daily Cash Grain Prices for December 15, 2022

Provided by the Adams County Farm Bureau. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
wlds.com

Beardstown Woman Arrested After Meth Delivery Investigation

Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a woman in a search warrant served on Wednesday at a Beardstown residence. Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn reported that 51 year old Loretta L. Haber of Beardstown was arrested at her residence in the 1000 block of Pine Street after a warrant was served due to an ongoing investigation into methamphetamine delivery.
BEARDSTOWN, IL
muddyrivernews.com

How to identify and care for holiday cacti and get them to bloom

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — Poinsettias, amaryllis, holly, and evergreens are common sights during the holidays. Another group of plants, holiday cacti, also make an appearance this time of year. With their brightly colored flowers, ranging from white, pink, yellow, orange, red or purple, they are often given as gifts during the holidays.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

JPD Investigating Recent Burglary, Theft of Safe

Jacksonville Police are investigating a burglary that occurred yesterday. According to a police report, sometime between 9:30 a.m.- 7:45 p.m. yesterday an unknown suspect entered a residence located in the 1300 block of South East Street and stole a safe. The safe was reported as containing United States Currency and...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Fake website using name of long-time Quincy used car dealer scamming consumers

QUINCY — A website purporting to be the home of a long-time Quincy car dealer is scamming people searching for used cars. The Better Business Bureau has received complaints in the last month from people in Louisiana and Texas attempting to buy a vehicle from Bob Oberling Used Cars, 2731 N. 12th, which no longer is in business.
QUINCY, IL

