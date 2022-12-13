ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

DAILY MUDDY: Holiday tours and concerts

Ashley talks to Kelsey Pigg with the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County about the John Wood Mansion holiday tour and Pam Potter with the Quincy Park Band about their upcoming holiday concert. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button below to order...
Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was missing since April

An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was …. An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. The Salvation...
Real estate transfers in Hancock County from Nov. 3-30, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Tim Squier and Jody Squier of Keokuk, Iowa sold a residence...
Three injured in Marion County accident

MARION COUNTY, Mo – Three Wayland residents are injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Marion County. According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 36, west of Route DD. Letha M. Soper, 59, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Palmyra. Soper’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
QPD Blotter for Dec. 14, 2022

Jarod Clark reported hunting equipment from his 06 Toyota on 11/12/22 121. Lara Wilson reported her 11 Hyundai was hit by another vehicle while parked in the 1200 block of Kentucky 121. Alicia Kemper,36, Quincy, for Speeding at 16th and Broadway on 12/14/22. NTA 147. Equana M. Byrd (47) 2225...
Misouri State Highway Patrol announces Trooper Caleb Hirner’s transfer to Marion and Ralls counties

Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces the following transfer effective January 6, 2023. Trooper Caleb L. Hirner will transfer from Troop B, Zone 3, Chariton and Linn counties, to Zone 8, Marion and Ralls counties. Hirner was appointed to the Patrol on January 6, 2020, as a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 109th Recruit Class. He is a native of New London, Missouri, and graduated from Mark Twain High School in Center, Missouri.
School board filings underway

QUINCY — Five people have filed to run for the Quincy School Board as filings for the 2023 consolidated election have begun throughout Illinois. Three incumbents — Quincy School Board President Shelley Arns and board members Jim Whitfield and LaTonya Brock filed on Monday’s first day of filing.
City of Louisiana names interim police chief

LOUISIANA, Mo. – The City of Louisiana has named Christopher Heatherly as interim police chief following an open session where he was interviewed in front of those in attendance. Chief Christopher Heatherly was sworn in following a closed session vote by City of Louisiana council members.
Laddonia man dies in Audrain County crash

EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct road location. AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Laddonia man was killed in a crash Wednesday in Audrain County on U.S. 54 at Route HH. Harold Troesser died in the wreck. He was 84. This was a two vehicle crash resulting in the death of an 84-year The post Laddonia man dies in Audrain County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Four Hannibal murder suspects seek bond reductions

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Four of the five people being charged with assault and murder in the death of a Hannibal man in October appeared in court Friday. All four were scheduled for bond reduction hearings; however, the only case that moved forward was Thomas Payne. He was denied a bond reduction on the grounds that he was on felony probation at the time of his latest arrest.
Driver injured in crash after falling asleep, report says

MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon man was injured in a crash after he fell asleep while driving on Wednesday. Around 5:28 p.m., Jeffrey Heckman was driving east on U.S. 36 at Missouri 149 about one mile south of New Cambria when his Toyota Rav 4 veered off the side of the road and struck a guardrail after he fell asleep, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
