The 1903 house of Merritt Violette, the man who owned Samuel Clemens' birthplace and worked to develop Florida, MissouriCJ CoombsFlorida, MO
The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years agoCJ CoombsPalmyra, MO
Two More Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergQuincy, IL
Hannibal Man Honored for 26 Years of Service to Community
26 years is a long time to do anything. For one Hannibal man, that time was spent both in service to his country and the city as he celebrated his retirement from the Parks and Recreation Department. Mary Lynne Richards of the Hannibal Parks & Recreation shared this news with...
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Holiday tours and concerts
Ashley talks to Kelsey Pigg with the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County about the John Wood Mansion holiday tour and Pam Potter with the Quincy Park Band about their upcoming holiday concert. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button below to order...
muddyrivernews.com
Request to Park Board for $25,000 donation to Riverfront Development Corporation tabled
QUINCY — During a meeting where the Fiscal Year 2023 budget was unanimously passed and Rome Frericks, executive director of the Quincy Park District, was given a raise, most of the debate centered around the Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation’s request for a $25,000 donation for startup costs. The...
muddyrivernews.com
Winners of Quincy Museum’s bourbon and whiskey raffle to be announced Sunday
QUINCY — The Quincy Museum, 1601 Maine, is conducting a bourbon and whiskey raffle in conjunction with its open house on Dec. 18. Hours for the open house are 1-5 p.m., with winners of the raffle announced at 4 p.m. Fifteen winners, ages 21 and over, will each receive...
muddyrivernews.com
Hull retiring as administrator at Illini Community Hospital; Jones named as replacement
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Kathy Hull is retiring after 11 years as administrator of Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield, and Holly Jones will be replacing her. Jones has spent the past 11 years as Illini’s assistant administrator. Hull retires on Dec. 23 after 23 years at Illini. She said...
FOX2now.com
Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was missing since April
An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was …. An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. The Salvation...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Today is one step closer to being somebody I want to be’: RISE program celebrates three graduates
QUINCY — Kenneth Silman had been in and out of trouble with drugs and the law for 25 years. He had even been clean at one point for 3½ years, only to relapse when his father died. When he was sentenced to the RISE program in May 2021...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Hancock County from Nov. 3-30, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Tim Squier and Jody Squier of Keokuk, Iowa sold a residence...
KMZU
Three injured in Marion County accident
MARION COUNTY, Mo – Three Wayland residents are injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Marion County. According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 36, west of Route DD. Letha M. Soper, 59, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Palmyra. Soper’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County Health Department to offer lab draw program beginning Jan. 3
QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department’s new lab draw program will begin Jan. 3, 2023. This is cost-effective program is ideal for uninsured, under-insured and high deductible insurance plans. Lab draws will be Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 8 a.m....
muddyrivernews.com
Former Brown County state’s attorney sworn in as resident circuit judge in Schuyler County
RUSHVILLE, Ill. — Mark L. Vincent recently was sworn to become the resident circuit judge in Schuyler County. Pittsfield judge Frank McCartney, chief judge of the Eighth Judicial Circuit, handled the investiture ceremony on Dec. 2 at the Schuyler County Courthouse. Vincent is filling the vacancy created by the...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 14, 2022
Jarod Clark reported hunting equipment from his 06 Toyota on 11/12/22 121. Lara Wilson reported her 11 Hyundai was hit by another vehicle while parked in the 1200 block of Kentucky 121. Alicia Kemper,36, Quincy, for Speeding at 16th and Broadway on 12/14/22. NTA 147. Equana M. Byrd (47) 2225...
muddyrivernews.com
Vanessa Pratt leaving public defender’s office in Adams County to work as law clerk for Lannerd
QUINCY — When the Illinois Supreme Court announced in October that Amy Lannerd would be assigned as a justice in the Fourth District Appellate Court, Vanessa Pratt made it a point to congratulate her. “I made a joke to her,” Vanessa said. “I was like, ‘If you’re looking for...
kttn.com
Misouri State Highway Patrol announces Trooper Caleb Hirner’s transfer to Marion and Ralls counties
Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces the following transfer effective January 6, 2023. Trooper Caleb L. Hirner will transfer from Troop B, Zone 3, Chariton and Linn counties, to Zone 8, Marion and Ralls counties. Hirner was appointed to the Patrol on January 6, 2020, as a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 109th Recruit Class. He is a native of New London, Missouri, and graduated from Mark Twain High School in Center, Missouri.
muddyrivernews.com
School board filings underway
QUINCY — Five people have filed to run for the Quincy School Board as filings for the 2023 consolidated election have begun throughout Illinois. Three incumbents — Quincy School Board President Shelley Arns and board members Jim Whitfield and LaTonya Brock filed on Monday’s first day of filing.
kjfmradio.com
City of Louisiana names interim police chief
LOUISIANA, Mo. – The City of Louisiana has named Christopher Heatherly as interim police chief following an open session where he was interviewed in front of those in attendance. Chief Christopher Heatherly was sworn in following a closed session vote by City of Louisiana council members.
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn says during motion hearing he plans to ask for change of venue ‘to an unprejudiced county’
QUINCY — While presenting 20 motions Wednesday during a nearly three-hour hearing in Adams County Circuit Court, a Springfield man defending himself in a November 2021 sexual assault case said he plans to move for a change of venue. While discussing a request for funds to pay for a...
Laddonia man dies in Audrain County crash
EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct road location. AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Laddonia man was killed in a crash Wednesday in Audrain County on U.S. 54 at Route HH. Harold Troesser died in the wreck. He was 84. This was a two vehicle crash resulting in the death of an 84-year The post Laddonia man dies in Audrain County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
Four Hannibal murder suspects seek bond reductions
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Four of the five people being charged with assault and murder in the death of a Hannibal man in October appeared in court Friday. All four were scheduled for bond reduction hearings; however, the only case that moved forward was Thomas Payne. He was denied a bond reduction on the grounds that he was on felony probation at the time of his latest arrest.
khqa.com
Driver injured in crash after falling asleep, report says
MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon man was injured in a crash after he fell asleep while driving on Wednesday. Around 5:28 p.m., Jeffrey Heckman was driving east on U.S. 36 at Missouri 149 about one mile south of New Cambria when his Toyota Rav 4 veered off the side of the road and struck a guardrail after he fell asleep, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
