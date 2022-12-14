Priest of the Diocese of Fall River placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into alleged misconduct

Read full article on original website
Former New Bedford Priest Under Investigation for Misconduct
FALL RIVER — The Fall River Diocese says a priest who formerly worked in parishes in New Bedford and Seekonk has been placed on leave while he is being investigated for misconduct. Father David Sharland is facing scrutiny for alleged misconduct that the diocese did not disclose, but described...
Massachusetts police officer arrested by the department he serves after an incident
A Massachusetts police officer was arrested last week after an incident, according to the department that he serves for. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.
Boston police officer on leave after being arrested for domestic violence
BOSTON -- A Boston police officer has been arrested for domestic violence. James Kenneally is accused of assault and battery during a domestic incident with a family member, Boston Police said Saturday. He was placed on administrative leave. Kenneally was arrested on Monday afternoon and has already been arraigned. He has been with the force since 1997.
Man indicted for 2001 Fairhaven rape through DA Quinn's Untested Rape Kit Initiative
FALL RIVER — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn's Untested Rape Kit Initiative has resulted in another indictment connected to a rape from more than two decades ago. Patrick Avila, 37, of Attleboro has been indicted by a Bristol County Grand Jury on a charge of rape of...
New Bedford man convicted of killing Fall River’s Joseph Tavares in Dartmouth
After a two-week trial in Fall River Superior Court, Robert Rose was convicted by a jury of his peers late Thursday afternoon of the First-Degree Murder of Fall River’s Joseph Tavares, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District...
Randolph school administrator off the job after allegations of inappropriate conduct
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A school administrator in Randolph is off the job amid allegations of inappropriate conduct with students. The district announced its decision to place the Randolph Public Schools administrator on leave after learning of the allegations against them. “Upon learning of these allegations, we took immediate steps...
Massachusetts man sentenced for involvement in brutal murder and body burning granted parole with conditions
A Massachusetts man who was sentenced for his involvement in a brutal murder and body burning has been granted parole with conditions. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on November 10, 1999, in Middlesex Superior Court, Randy Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Helena Gardner and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. He was also convicted of kidnapping and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for which he was sentenced to two concurrent terms of seven to eight years in state prison.
Bristol County felon facing up to 5 years in prison for manufacturing and dealing ghost guns
BOSTON – A Bristol County man pleaded guilty this week in federal court in Boston to dealing firearms without license, including “ghost guns.”. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 33-year-old William Viera, of Taunton, pleaded guilty to dealing in firearms without a license. U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin scheduled sentencing for March 9, 2023. Viera was arrested and charged on April 18, 2022.
25 Investigates: Woburn orthopedic surgeon facing criminal charges after alleged misconduct
WOBURN, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned a former Woburn orthopedic surgeon is now facing criminal charges after being accused of sexually assaulting patients back in 2016. Boston 25 Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh started hearing from alleged victims of Doctor James Devellis nearly six years ago. Those victims, teenage...
Bristol county woman, son, accused of defrauding Rhode Island business of nearly half a million dollars
PROVIDENCE – The former office manager for a Pawtucket dermatologist’s office and her son are facing federal charges following a joint federal and state law enforcement embezzlement, fraud, and health care fraud investigation, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to the Rhode Island Department of Justice,...
New Bedford Man Convicted of Dartmouth Murder
FALL RIVER — A New Bedford man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after he was convicted of murdering 37-year-old Joseph Tavares outside a Dartmouth hotel in 2018. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a jury convicted 52-year-old Robert Rose of first degree murder on...
Police: “Sheriff” asking residents for money in Barnstable County
There has been a recent con artist pretending to be the "Sheriff" of the Barnstable County Sheriff's Department.
Massachusetts man wanted in murder of Amber Buckner arrested in New York
Stoughton Chief of Police Donna McNamara and Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey announce that a Massachusetts man with recent addresses in Stoughton and Brockton, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner in Stoughton. Buckner was pronounced deceased on-scene...
Bristol County Sheriff’s Office welcomes 8 new corrections officers after completion of Academy
DARTMOUTH – William DeSilva pulled his prepared remarks out of his breast pocket and turned to the crowd. The valedictorian of the 52nd Bristol County Corrections Officer Academy placed his hands on the sides of the podium. He spoke into the microphone, sharing lessons learned over the course of his eight weeks of training.
Massachusetts State Police, local police, District Attorney’s Office combine to capture man wanted in Bristol County murder
A multi-agency investigation that spanned more than 30 years and two continents concluded Wednesday when authorities working in Guatemala captured the suspect accused of a 1991 Attleboro homicide. According to Massachusetts State Police, Mario R. Garcia, a member of the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted Fugitives list, was found living...
William Viera of Taunton pleads guilty to illegally dealing firearms, including ‘ghost guns’
A Taunton man pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a license Thursday after federal agents said he used a 3D printer to make and sell ghost guns, according to U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins’s office. William Viera, 33, was charged in a Boston federal court in August. Federal agents determined...
Weymouth man accused of murdering Marshfield couple pleads not guilty in return to Massachusetts
BROCKTON – A Weymouth man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he brutally murdered a married couple found bludgeoned to death in their home, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Marshfield Police Chief Phillip A. Tavares have announced. Today in Plymouth District Court, Christopher Keeley, 27,...
Man wanted by Mass. State Police for deadly 1991 Attleboro stabbing captured in Guatemala
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A fugitive wanted for a murder that happened in Massachusetts more than 30 years ago is now in custody. State police said Mario R. Garcia, who is the suspect in a 1991 deadly stabbing in Attleboro, was captured Wednesday morning at a Guatemalan shrimp farm he was operating under an alias.
Investigation Update: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Person of Interest in Connection to Aggravated Assault in Roxbury
Investigation Update: Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person of interest in the attached images in connection to an aggravated assault in Roxbury. Original Incident: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a male suspect in connection...
Massachusetts woman indicted on charges that she was speeding while on drugs and alcohol in crash that killed police officer
A Massachusetts woman has been indicted on charges that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she caused a fatal crash that killed an off-duty Massachusetts police officer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday, a Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging...
