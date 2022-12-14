Priest of the Diocese of Fall River placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into alleged misconduct

A Massachusetts man who was sentenced for his involvement in a brutal murder and body burning has been granted parole with conditions. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on November 10, 1999, in Middlesex Superior Court, Randy Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Helena Gardner and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. He was also convicted of kidnapping and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for which he was sentenced to two concurrent terms of seven to eight years in state prison.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO