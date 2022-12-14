Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
One person dead in crash in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Deputies are investigating a crash in Elkhart County that killed one person early Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s office, they responded to the scene near County Road 31 and 46 to a car that had crashed into a tree. The department says the car was traveling north on 31, when the car started heading left of center before leaving the roadway, driving down an embankment and hitting the tree.
WANE-TV
No injuries following Northeast Fort Wayne fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No one is hurt following a house fire Saturday evening on Fort Wayne’s Northeast side. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire on the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Arriving, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the front of a home. Crews searched the home and rescued one dog.
Indiana man dies after being struck by SUV on US 31
ROCHESTER, Ind. – A 51-year-old man died after being hit by an SUV on U.S. 31 in northern Indiana. Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a reported crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on U.S. 31 near Fulton County Road 50 East. The preliminary […]
loud1033.com
Deer causes two trucks to collide in DeKalb County
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in DeKalb County say that two people were hurt when their trucks collided Thursday morning after one of them hit a deer. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at 6:41 a.m. on County Road 27 when Codey Shetley, of Auburn, hit a deer that ran into the northbound lane.
95.3 MNC
Nappanee man crashed car on State Road 119
Speed and slippery road conditions don’t mix. A Nappanee man found that out the hard way when he crashed his car on State Road 119. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, about three miles east of Wakarusa when Sheriff’s deputies say the 22-year-old man lost control of his car while trying to pass another vehicle.
WNDU
2 hurt after SUV crashes head on with buggy in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a crash on Thursday morning involving an SUV and a buggy. Police say a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 towards County Road 14 around 10:50 a.m. when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a buggy. This caused the buggy to overturn in the ditch on the east side of County Road 43.
wtvbam.com
Driver escapes serious injury in roll over crash near Bronson
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater resident escaped serious injury Friday afternoon in a roll over crash on U.S. 12 near Cavanaugh Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Deputies say a westbound car driven by 19-year-old Graciela Cano went out of control. It then went off of U.S. 12 and rolled over three times before coming to rest on its roof.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man sentenced in 2021 Pufferbelly Trail death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, a judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man who was found guilty of reckless homicide after hitting and killing Leisa Elser-Patrick while she walked on Pufferbelly Trail in September 2021. Jermaine Freeman, 24, received a sentence of three years in prison and also...
WATCH: Video shows the moment a car crashed into The Village Tap; management hopes to reopen soon
On Friday December 9, a car with two women inside crashed into The Village Tap along East State Boulevard.
WOWO News
Man in life-threatening condition after Tuesday morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man riding a motorcycle suffered life-threating injuries in a Tuesday morning crash on the city’s southwest side. Officers were called to the intersection of Baer Road and Airport Expressway at 7:24 a.m. A preliminary report found that an SUV was going south on Baer Rd. when it turned east onto Airport Expressway in front of the path of a motorcycle.
WNDU
Portion of U.S. 6 near Bremen reopens after single-vehicle rollover crash causes temporary closure
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of U.S. 6 in Marshall County was temporarily closed Friday morning after a vehicle rolled over. The road was closed between State Road 106 and Miami Trail, which is just west of Bremen. Officials say the road has since been reopened to traffic.
95.3 MNC
North Webster man, 51, killed in crash on County Road 31 south of Goshen
A North Webster man was killed in a crash on County Road 31 south of Goshen. The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on CR 31 north of County Road 46 when the driver, identified as Shane Evans, 51, drove his 2004 Jeep SUV left of center, then left the roadway and drove down an embankment.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne police welcomes three new K-9 dogs
The three dogs and their handlers completed a training course, culminating in this graduation ceremony. The three dogs and their handlers completed a training course, culminating in this graduation ceremony.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man recovers after collapsing during arrest; use-of-force investigation over
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man who collapsed while wrestling with police last month is now in jail on outstanding warrants after recovering from a "medical event", police say. The Nov. 8th arrest, captured in part by viewer video provided to FOX 55 News, sparked both an internal investigation...
abc57.com
Released body camera footage of Fort Wayne mayor's arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. --Body camera footage has been released by the city of Fort Wayne from the night mayor Tom Henry got arrested for crashing a city vehicle while driving drunk. Henry can be heard ordering the officers to take care of his wife and cursing at them in the footage.
13abc.com
DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
95.3 MNC
Child arrested in connection to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School
In Steuben County a 15 year old male juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School. At around 1:30 P.M. the Sheriff’s School Recourse Officer at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County received information from a concerned citizen warning that a threat to shoot up a Steuben County school had been sent through an online social media app.
WANE-TV
Police: 15-year-old in custody after threat to commit a school shooting at Fremont High School
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A 15-year-old male is in custody Thursday after making a reported threat to commit a school shooting at Fremont High School, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). At approximately 1:30 p.m., a school resource officer received information warning that a threat...
WANE-TV
Court Docs: Teen suspect faces felony charges regarding theft, kidnapping, vehicle pursuit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 17-year-old suspect is being charged as an adult and faces multiple felony charges stemming from a Dec. 8 theft and police pursuit, according to court documents. Court documents say the suspect, Swa Hid, was riding his bicycle back home Dec. 8 when he...
WANE-TV
Jury finds Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in Whitley County homicide
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, a jury found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in the death of another Fort Wayne man who was later found in a Whitley County ditch by police. After 15 witnesses, 30 pieces of evidence and around two and a half...
Comments / 0