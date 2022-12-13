Read full article on original website
2 transients die in South Bay amid cold weather
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The extreme cold temperatures here in the Bay Area are now leading to devastating consequences. Santa Clara officials are investigating two deaths and possibly a third, which officials say are related to cold exposure. Two of the victims were transient residents of San Jose. This is how county officials are […]
Heart found in Santa Cruz, coroner confirms remains were ‘not human’
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Cruz residents were startled by a strange scene on Ocean Street when a coroner’s van arrived and collected what some witnesses believed were human remains, including a heart. Investigators with the Santa Cruz County Coroner’s Office collected the heart and other remains at 10:45 a.m. Thursday for further examination […]
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
$11 for a head of California lettuce? Here’s what’s behind the shortage causing ‘outrageous’ prices
Don’t look now — the price of lettuce is soaring across the Bay Area. It’s $5.99 for a head of romaine at Country Sun Natural Foods in Palo Alto. Nearly $10 for little gem lettuce at Draeger’s Market in Los Altos. And a whopping $10.99 for iceberg at Piedmont Grocery in Oakland.
Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility
LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
Motorcyclist dies speeding away from CHP, crashes into curb
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 54-years-old man from Santa Cruz is dead after trying to run from CHP officers. It happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. The CHP said is saw a motorcycle driving at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a stop sign. Officers tried to make an enforcement The post Motorcyclist dies speeding away from CHP, crashes into curb appeared first on KION546.
Phil’s Fish Market is gone from Moss Landing, and Phil DiGirolamo is happy.
It’s a Friday afternoon and the dining room is in motion. Guests find tables as others leave, amounting to a full house over an extended lunch rush. Outside people follow GPS beacons, their cell phones leading them around the corner toward the restaurant entrance. Meanwhile, an SUV rolls carefully...
Car crashes through Bay Area Safeway window, injures worker
The driver "doesn't know what happened."
TravelSkills 12-14-22 Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public. The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences. Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public. The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
Missing Petaluma woman found safe in San Francisco, police say
A Petaluma woman with dementia who had been missing since Tuesday has been found safe in San Francisco, police said Thursday night.
Rarest clouds in the world appear over the San Francisco Bay Area
Noctilucent clouds - the rarest clouds in the world - glowed like shimmering cobwebs in the sky over the San Francisco Bay Area early Friday morning.
Deadly San Jose pedestrian crash on southbound 101, CHP says
At least one person is dead after a car vs pedestrian crash on southbound Highway 101 in San Jose Friday morning.
Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
Man arrested for San Jose cold case homicide
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto man was taken into custody on Saturday in connection with a 2017 homicide, the San Jose Police Department said. Keith Dupee, 36, is accused of killing 63-year-old Samuel Choi. Choi was stabbed on June 10, 2017, near Everglade Avenue and King Road. He was hospitalized for […]
Phil’s Fish Market reopens and thrives
CASTROVILLE—Six months after moving from its iconic Moss Landing location, Phil’s Fish Market reopened in its new location in the heart of Castroville. The restaurant has gained a large following of loyal customers and an international reputation for its seafood dishes, most notably the cioppino—a seafood stew that can be served by the bowl or, for those feeding several people, in a bucket.
2 killed, 4 injured when eucalyptus tree falls on California's Highway 101
Two people were killed and four were hurt Sunday when a giant eucalyptus tree fell on Highway 101.
Car smashes into Menlo Park Safeway store leaving employee injured
MENLO PARK, Calif. - A Safeway employee in Menlo Park was injured after a car smashed through the front of the store Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called around 9:30 a.m. to a Safeway at 325 Sharon Park Drive where they found a car halfway into the structure, according to Battalion Chief Keenan Hird of the Woodside Fire Protection District.
