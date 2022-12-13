Montgomery County Recreation is hosting two free summer camps fairs to help families plan for their children’s summer activities. The first will take place on Saturday, Jan. 7 at East County Community Recreation Center, located at 3310 Gateshead Manor Way in Silver Spring. The Nancy H. Dacek North Potomac Community Recreation Center located at 13850 Travilah Road in Rockville will host a fair on Sunday, Jan. 22. Both fairs will take place from 1 – 4 p.m.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO