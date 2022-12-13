Read full article on original website
Real Simple
Apple Rugelach
To make these swirly cookies, start with a simple dough enriched with cream cheese. You can make it up two days ahead, which makes this a great recipe for prepping a big holiday meal or an array of edible gifts. The filling is a simple mixture of apple butter, honey, cinnamon, and a sprinkle of slivered almonds that elevates these soft and tender pastries with a delicious crunch. Pack them up in a festive kraft box and encourage the lucky recipients to enjoy rughelach for breakfast, a snack, or dessert.
KELOLAND TV
Try this delicious Christmas “crack” recipe!
We’ve shown you how to make some of our favorite sweet treats this holiday season. And, we’re keeping the ball rolling with a Christmas Classic. We demonstrated you how you can whip up your own Christmas “crack”, a salty-sweet combination that’s sure to be the hit of the holiday season.
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
gordonramsayclub.com
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
gordonramsayclub.com
When Life Gives You Lemons, Make LEMON SHEET CAKE
Extra moist and delicious, this lemon sheet cake with a lemon buttercream frosting is so easy, simple, and quick to prepare! Plus, amazingly tasty! If you are a fan of fruit desserts, then this recipe is ideal for you! Try it:. Servings 14-16 Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 box lemon...
gordonramsayclub.com
6-Minutes Pineapple Cream Pie
This 6-minute pineapple creamy pie is so rich, creamy, and tasty! It is extremely quick to prepare – it took me exactly 6 minutes to make it! If you are a pineapple fan – you got to try this creamy dessert! Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:
How to make the perfect holiday mocktail
👋 Hey, Joe here.I've been known to enjoy a beer or cocktail on occasion, but sometimes I'm just looking for a fun drink without the booze.Mocktails are great for any holiday gathering and "dry January" is around the corner.Quick take: This unsweetened cranberry juice-ginger beer concoction is among my favorites.The tart cranberry and spicy ginger pair beautifully.Add some fresh citrus, pomegranate and a bit of rosemary syrup to take it to the next level. Pour over ice and enjoy!📬 Email detroit@axios.com to share your best mocktail recipe. Cranberry juice-ginger beer mocktail. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios
gordonramsayclub.com
Key Lime Pie with Almond-Chocolate Crust
Key lime pie is a classic spring-summer dessert and one of the most refreshing treats that you can try! And this key lime pie with almond-chocolate crust is a real perfection! Simple, easy, and delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 7 tablespoons unsalted melted butter, plus more...
princesspinkygirl.com
Banana Cream Pie Cheesecake Bars
Banana Cream Pie Cheesecake Bars are the best combination of a classic cream pie fused with a cream cheesecake filling, and baked into a delicious dessert bar. This easy recipe takes only 5 minutes to prepare by making a crunchy no-cook Oreo crust that sits below a creamy banana cheesecake mixture.
gordonramsayclub.com
Chocolate Olive Oil Cake
This chocolate olive oil cake is super moist, rich, and very chocolatey. A quick and easy dessert that you can prepare in only 30 minutes. A perfect dessert for the whole family with just a few simple ingredients. Try it:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¾ cups sugar. 3...
gordonramsayclub.com
Peanut Butter Mousse Pie
Peanut butter is an incredible food, not only because it’s tasty and healthy but because it’s one of the most versatile ingredients. In this recipe, you can find many “diet enemies” – but you can always find a day to celebrate sweets and enjoy life – so, the following peanut butter mousse pie is just ideal for that kind of days! I mixed a few delicious, hard- to- resist ingredients that make this recipe rich and tasty.
Real Simple
Salty Coffee Toffee Bars
Each layer of this decadent treat delivers a satisfying surprise. Top a buttery cracker base with toasted pecans and walnuts before pouring on a coffee vanilla syrup to make a rich caramel-esque toffee bar. After a short 10-minute bake, chocolate and butterscotch chips melt into a pretty marble pattern that sets up in the refrigerator. A scattering of flaky sea salt is the finishing touch to this sweet-and-salty treat that will be devoured in a snap. Gift these toffee bars in glass jars, clear candy bags, or include them in a cookie box. They're sure to bring joy.
gordonramsayclub.com
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Pie
This chocolate peanut butter cheesecake pie is so easy and simple to prepare! So, do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this amazingly delicious dessert that is rich and so creamy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 8 oz. (1 package) cream cheese, softened. 1 Oreo crumb crust,...
Holiday peppermint cheesecake brownie recipe
Recipe for cheesecake brownies topped with crushed peppermint candies.
Brownie pecan ooey gooey butter cake: Decadent desserts
It's no secret that I love anything chocolate and this brownie pecan ooey gooey butter cake is no exception. An "ooey gooey" butter cake is a cake that is dense and made with cake flour, butter, sugar, eggs, and dusted on top with some powdered sugar. According to Wikipedia, this cake was supposedly first made on accident, in the 1930's by a baker in the St. Louis area who was trying to make a regular cake batter but reversed the proportions of butter and flour. Since then, there have been many variations of the ooey gooey cake created due to the variety of ingredients used. The rich combination of chocolate, pecans and cheesecake makes it the perfect sweet treat.
gordonramsayclub.com
Quick Baileys Tiramisu (15-Minute Recipe)
This easy Baileys tiramisu is ideal indulgent dessert for sharing with family and friends. It will take you just 15 minutes to make it, plus at least 6 hours (or preferably overnight) chilling. Servings 6 to 8. Ingredients:. 500 grams mascarpone. 50 grams caster sugar. 1 teaspoon vanilla paste (or...
