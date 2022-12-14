ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

YAHOO!

State ethics commission finds 'probable cause' Naples Mayor misused her power

The Florida Commission on Ethics has found evidence that Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann misused her power. In a closed session Dec. 2, the commission found "probable cause" the mayor:. ·Misused her position when attempting to "steer city employees and city resources toinvestigate non-city related matters" to the benefit of herself...
NAPLES, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Clock Ticking on Appeals for Proposed Old Marco Restaurant

The recent vote of the Marco Island Planning Board, which approved an amended Site Development Plan for a new restaurant in Old Marco by a 5-2 vote of the board, has both petitioner and the neighborhood abutting it holding their breath to see if that vote is appealed to the Marco Island City Council.
10 Tampa Bay

Urban sprawl: Rural residents in northeast Sarasota County sue over Lakewood Ranch expansion

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Two longtime residents of rural northeast Sarasota County have started legal action on behalf of their community over concerns about urban sprawl. The petitioners and their other neighbors are against changes made by the county commission that would allow further expansion of a Lakewood Ranch project they say has already encroached into the area.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Brightshore Village development receives final approval from county commission

The Collier County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of the Brightshore Village project on Tuesday. The development in eastern Collier County, led by Barron Collier Cos., allows for 2,000 housing units with a minimum of 106,000 square feet of retail and office space on the almost 700-acre property just northwest of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
WZVN-TV

Franklin Park Elementary School renovations to begin

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Students will return from their winter break to a temporary location, while Franklin Park Elementary School in Fort Myers is torn down and rebuilt. According to a press release from the School District of Lee County, everything at Franklin Park Elementary School will be demolished and replaced– except one classroom building and the gym, which will both undergo renovations.
FORT MYERS, FL
santivachronicle.com

Chamber Celebrates Reopening of Two Captiva Businesses

The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce was busy on Friday, Dec. 9, celebrating the reopening of two Captiva Island businesses following post-hurricane recovery efforts. Representatives first held an 11 a.m. ribbon-cutting for Kingfisher Vacation Rentals and Real Estate’s office, 11528 Andy Rosse Lane, followed by one for ‘Tween Waters Beach Resort at noon on Captiva Drive.
SANIBEL, FL
KRMS Radio

Ft. Myers Lake Of The Ozarks Party Is Back JAN 17!

Join KRMS & 93.5 Rocks as we broadcast live at the 17th annual Fort Myers Beach Lake of the Ozarks party. This year’s event will be held at Parrot Key Caribbean Grill on Tuesday, January 10th. A large delegation from the Lake is expected to attend to help in...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
santivachronicle.com

St. Michael’s Relief Fund Gives Grants To Four Local Agencies

St. Michael’s Hurricane Relief Fund gave $50,000 to local agencies last week to help the community recover from the storm that hit Sept. 28 and caused wide-spread destruction. The St. Michael’s Relief Fund was created Oct. 1 and raised $128,000 by Nov. 17. Church leaders chose to present...
FORT MYERS, FL
santivachronicle.com

Chamber Celebrates Reopening of Royal Shell Captiva Office

The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce originally scheduled two office openings for Royal Shell on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The celebration for the Captiva Island office took place at 15050 Captiva Drive, but the second at 1547 Periwinkle Way was postponed until power is restored, which staff expects to happen soon.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Free taxi service Hook-A-Ride helping some Lee County residents

Matlacha Hookers provides a free taxi service called Hook-A-Ride, taking residents from Bokeelia and St. James City to grocery stores, doctor’s offices, FEMA tents, and other critical stops. The service is offered between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to residents in Pine Island and Matlacha with proof of ID.
LEE COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Shorebirds return to Sanibel, Captiva at record numbers post-Ian

Shorebirds are returning in record numbers to the beaches most devastated by Hurricane Ian — further good news for the large birding community in Southwest Florida. The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation recently completed its monthly shorebird surveys on the islands and found a noticeable spike in total bird numbers as well as a slight increase in species diversity.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bayside Estates community on the long haul toward recovery

When Debra Gingell heard that a Category 4 hurricane was headed toward her Bayside Estates home, she couldn’t take her eyes off the television. Gingell watched it all unfold from Maryland. “It wasn’t even two hours into the storm I got an email from my insurance company saying your...
LEE COUNTY, FL

