Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
Related
Dr. Kamela Patton out as superintendent of Collier Public Schools
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The superintendent of Collier County Public Schools was voted out by the school board at a meeting Tuesday evening. Dr. Kamela Patton, who has served in the position for 12 years, reached a “mutual agreement,” which was accepted by the board. The agreement said she would be removed from the position immediately.
YAHOO!
State ethics commission finds 'probable cause' Naples Mayor misused her power
The Florida Commission on Ethics has found evidence that Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann misused her power. In a closed session Dec. 2, the commission found "probable cause" the mayor:. ·Misused her position when attempting to "steer city employees and city resources toinvestigate non-city related matters" to the benefit of herself...
New Collier County Interim Superintendent has deep roots in region
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time in more than a decade, there is a new superintendent for the Collier County Public School system. “It’s overwhelming. It’s exciting. This is my home, said Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli, the new interim Superintendent. The Collier County School Board voted...
coastalbreezenews.com
Clock Ticking on Appeals for Proposed Old Marco Restaurant
The recent vote of the Marco Island Planning Board, which approved an amended Site Development Plan for a new restaurant in Old Marco by a 5-2 vote of the board, has both petitioner and the neighborhood abutting it holding their breath to see if that vote is appealed to the Marco Island City Council.
Urban sprawl: Rural residents in northeast Sarasota County sue over Lakewood Ranch expansion
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Two longtime residents of rural northeast Sarasota County have started legal action on behalf of their community over concerns about urban sprawl. The petitioners and their other neighbors are against changes made by the county commission that would allow further expansion of a Lakewood Ranch project they say has already encroached into the area.
WINKNEWS.com
Brightshore Village development receives final approval from county commission
The Collier County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of the Brightshore Village project on Tuesday. The development in eastern Collier County, led by Barron Collier Cos., allows for 2,000 housing units with a minimum of 106,000 square feet of retail and office space on the almost 700-acre property just northwest of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero hosts public information meetings for rezoning of Miromar Design Center, Golf Coast Driving Range
Two public information meetings were held Tuesday for the rezoning of Miromar Design Center and 19 acres on the Golf Coast Driving Range property at Estero’s planning, zoning and design board meeting. The 400,000-square-foot design center on the southeast quadrant of Interstate 75 and Corkscrew Road was zoned as...
WZVN-TV
Franklin Park Elementary School renovations to begin
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Students will return from their winter break to a temporary location, while Franklin Park Elementary School in Fort Myers is torn down and rebuilt. According to a press release from the School District of Lee County, everything at Franklin Park Elementary School will be demolished and replaced– except one classroom building and the gym, which will both undergo renovations.
santivachronicle.com
Chamber Celebrates Reopening of Two Captiva Businesses
The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce was busy on Friday, Dec. 9, celebrating the reopening of two Captiva Island businesses following post-hurricane recovery efforts. Representatives first held an 11 a.m. ribbon-cutting for Kingfisher Vacation Rentals and Real Estate’s office, 11528 Andy Rosse Lane, followed by one for ‘Tween Waters Beach Resort at noon on Captiva Drive.
KRMS Radio
Ft. Myers Lake Of The Ozarks Party Is Back JAN 17!
Join KRMS & 93.5 Rocks as we broadcast live at the 17th annual Fort Myers Beach Lake of the Ozarks party. This year’s event will be held at Parrot Key Caribbean Grill on Tuesday, January 10th. A large delegation from the Lake is expected to attend to help in...
FMPD Police Chief expected to return to work
According to the city of Fort Myers, Fort Myers Police Chief is expected to return to work in the spring of 2023.
santivachronicle.com
St. Michael’s Relief Fund Gives Grants To Four Local Agencies
St. Michael’s Hurricane Relief Fund gave $50,000 to local agencies last week to help the community recover from the storm that hit Sept. 28 and caused wide-spread destruction. The St. Michael’s Relief Fund was created Oct. 1 and raised $128,000 by Nov. 17. Church leaders chose to present...
Miami New Times
The 53rd Annual Everglades Seafood Festival Brings Awareness to Florida's Official Stone Crab Capital
If it's one thing Florida does better than almost any other state, it's fresh seafood. That's why it seems only fitting that the historic fishing village of Everglades City — the state's very own stone-crab capital — will soon become ground zero for all things Florida fish during the annual Everglades Seafood Festival.
'This bill gives Goliath a better helmet': Sides battle over Florida property insurance changes
Lawmakers held a special session in May to grapple with property insurance, but problems have persisted.
Volunteers needed for canal debris clean-up in Punta Gorda
Punta Gorda is looking for volunteers for their canal clean-up. As the city continues their efforts to clean as much debris as they can before the end of the year.
santivachronicle.com
Chamber Celebrates Reopening of Royal Shell Captiva Office
The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce originally scheduled two office openings for Royal Shell on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The celebration for the Captiva Island office took place at 15050 Captiva Drive, but the second at 1547 Periwinkle Way was postponed until power is restored, which staff expects to happen soon.
WINKNEWS.com
Free taxi service Hook-A-Ride helping some Lee County residents
Matlacha Hookers provides a free taxi service called Hook-A-Ride, taking residents from Bokeelia and St. James City to grocery stores, doctor’s offices, FEMA tents, and other critical stops. The service is offered between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to residents in Pine Island and Matlacha with proof of ID.
wlrn.org
Shorebirds return to Sanibel, Captiva at record numbers post-Ian
Shorebirds are returning in record numbers to the beaches most devastated by Hurricane Ian — further good news for the large birding community in Southwest Florida. The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation recently completed its monthly shorebird surveys on the islands and found a noticeable spike in total bird numbers as well as a slight increase in species diversity.
WINKNEWS.com
Bayside Estates community on the long haul toward recovery
When Debra Gingell heard that a Category 4 hurricane was headed toward her Bayside Estates home, she couldn’t take her eyes off the television. Gingell watched it all unfold from Maryland. “It wasn’t even two hours into the storm I got an email from my insurance company saying your...
Appeal Rejected For Brandy Bain Jennings In Brutal Florida Cracker Barrel Murders
More than 27 years after three employees of a Southwest Florida Cracker Barrel restaurant were murdered during a robbery, a federal appeals court has rejected a Death Row inmate’s appeal in the slayings. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on
Comments / 0