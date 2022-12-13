(KICD) — Unemployment in all nine counties here in the KICD Broadcast Area went up between September and October but were down from October of last year. Osceola County was the only county with joblessness under 2 percent. It was at 1.8 percent, up point two percent from the month and down point 2 percent for the year.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO