Jay Willfong, 69, of Sioux Rapids
Memorial services for 69-year-old Jay Willfong of Sioux Rapids will be held at a later date in the Spring. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.
Sports Schedule: 12/16-12/18 2022
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up this weekend for sports. Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball games that were scheduled for tonight, weather pending. Spirit Lake was to host Cherokee, Estherville Lincoln Central travels to Storm Lake, Okoboji was supposed to be...
Dale Frantz, 86, of Laurens
A Celebration of Life for 86-year-old Dale Frantz of Laurens will be Sunday, December 18th, at 1:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Laurens with burial at Laurens Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday starting at noon until the time of the service at the church. Power’s Funeral Home in Laurens...
2022 Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament Preview
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers will host the Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament this weekend at various locations across town with the High School Tournament in the Fieldhouse. The Tigers are off to a strong start this season despite losing some duals to weather. Coach Adam Gress talked...
Swea City Man Charged Following Wednesday Pursuit
Swea City, IA (KICD)– A Swea City man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit Wednesday evening. A deputy with the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office originally noticed a vehicle swerving around the road about eight miles south of Swea City shortly before nine o’clock. That vehicle is then said to have turned onto a gravel road traveling around 50 miles per hour.
“It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” Coming to Arts on Grand
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A holiday classic is coming to Arts on Grand in Downtown Spencer for two shows this weekend. “It’s A Wonderful Life” was originally created in the 1940s and Director Kyle Goeken tells KICD News the version he is bringing to town will take the audience back to that time period.
Slippery Roads Blamed For Single Vehicle Crash in O’Brien County
Hartley, IA (KICD)– Slippery roads are being blamed for a crash that severely damaged a vehicle in O’Brien County Wednesday evening. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3800 miles of Vine Avenue, about six and a half miles south of Hartley, just after 9:00 where the northbound vehicle was found to have entered the ditch and turned onto the driver’s side.
Arnolds Park City Council Awards Contract For Pillsbury Point Projects
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The Arnolds Park City Council awarded a contract on Tuesday for restoration and stabilization work on Pillsbury Point after some concerns were initially raised surrounding environmental effects. Jeff Rose with Jacobson-Westergard Engineering says the project itself was broken into two pieces. Rose says when it...
Arnolds Park City Council Considering Updates to Ordinance Involving Temporary Retailers
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The Arnolds Park City Council is looking at making some changes to update an ordinance for peddlers, solicitors and transient merchants and some locals are chiming in on the proposals. Councilman Mitch Watters told the gathered crowd the main change right now would limit the...
Charges Filed Against Driver Involved in Estherville Rollover
Estherville, IA (KICD)– One person is facing charges following a rollover crash over the weekend in Estherville. Police were called to the 900 block of West Central Avenue around 7:30 Saturday evening where officers attempted to have the driver stay in the vehicle until additional units arrived to assist him, but he reportedly did not comply.
Harris-Lake Park Considering Options for Possible Reconfiguration of Campus
Lake Park, IA (KICD) — The Harris-Lake Park School District is looking at potential changes to their elementary and secondary school buildings. High school principal Greg Hiemstra and elementary principal Mike Thompson presented some options for the school board at their meeting on Wednesday. Hiemstra tells KICD they were...
Most of Local Area Sees Increase in Unemployment in October
(KICD) — Unemployment in all nine counties here in the KICD Broadcast Area went up between September and October but were down from October of last year. Osceola County was the only county with joblessness under 2 percent. It was at 1.8 percent, up point two percent from the month and down point 2 percent for the year.
Clay County Supervisors Hear Update on Needed Fixes to Courthouse
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Clay County Board of Supervisors heard an update on Tuesday on what has been identified as some needed repair work to the courthouse. Greg Wilde from the Samuels Group told the board no exact fixes have been determined just yet, but additional exploring will hopefully identify the extent of the problem.
