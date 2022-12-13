ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Harney Co. judge halts Measure 114 ban on high capacity magazines in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — A state judge has placed a hold on Oregon's new gun control law, Measure 114, until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio in Harney County released the written ruling Thursday granting a preliminary injunction on the measure. His decision follows...
Harney County judge blocks ban on large-capacity firearms magazine sales

A Harney County Circuit Court judge on Thursday blocked a new voter-approved Oregon law banning the sale of large-capacity firearms magazines with more than 10 rounds from taking effect while court arguments proceed. Judge Robert Raschio’s preliminary injunction also stops the state from enforcing other parts of Measure 114, including a permit system that will […] The post Harney County judge blocks ban on large-capacity firearms magazine sales appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon GOP state Sen. with stormy political career resigns

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Republican state senator who once led Oregon’s GOP party, and who railed against pandemic safety measures, Democratic senators and even members of his own party, has abruptly resigned as a lawmaker. And so ends, at least for now, the stormy political career of Sen. Dallas Heard, a lawmaker from rural southwest Oregon who said Thursday that his resignation is effective on Jan. 1, in the middle of his four-year term. Heard has publicly called fellow lawmakers “fools” and was once escorted from the Oregon state Senate floor for refusing to wear a mask. He said that he would have worn a mask if asked, but that he objected to being ordered to wear one. Republicans’ disappointing results in the November election may have factored into Heard’s decision, though he said that he is leaving because he wants to dedicate his time to his children.
Rosenblum announces $698 million settlement for environmental damage

Monsanto Company will pay Oregon a $698 million settlement to end litigation tied to its alleged role in polluting the state with toxic chemicals that still remain in landfills and riverbeds decades later. The settlement is the largest environmental damage recovery in Oregon history, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Thursday. For more than 90 years, […] The post Rosenblum announces $698 million settlement for environmental damage appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110

LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
Two-thirds of Oregon voters participated in 2022 midterm election

More than two-thirds of Oregon voters cast ballots in the November general election, final results certified Thursday showed. In total, 1,997,689 Oregonians returned their ballots, more voters than in any other midterm election in the state’s history. “This election was smooth and secure,” Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said...
Oregon GOP hailed end to Democrats’ ‘supermajority’ but will that matter much?

Republicans might not have gained as many seats as they had hoped in the November election, but they won enough to prevent Democrats from raising taxes without Republican support. They bragged about that on social media and in statements, saying it means they can block new tax proposals in the upcoming session.  “Oregonians spoke in […] The post Oregon GOP hailed end to Democrats’ ‘supermajority’ but will that matter much? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
SENATOR DALLAS HEARD STEPS DOWN FROM OREGON STATE LEGISLATURE

Late Thursday, Douglas County Republican State Senator Dallas Heard announced that he is stepping down from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. A release from Heard said, “After 8 years of serving as your voice and advocate in the State Legislature I have decided that I need to retire for now from this level of public service, until my children are at an age where they are more ready to face this world on their own”.
Oregon moves to stop coyote killing contests

Oregon officials are moving toward ending coyote killing contests. Killing contests often include cash and prizes to kill coyotes. According to the Humane Society, more than 1,000 coyotes have been killed in such contests over the past four years in Oregon. On Friday, the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission voted...
Oregon sheriff vows not to enforce strict new gun law: 'I take issue with all of it'

One Oregon county sheriff says she will not enforce the Beaver State’s embattled new gun law if it is allowed to take effect after a judge blocked the measure last week. “I can’t put handcuffs on someone knowing that there is this black cloud around the constitutionality of that magazine capacity limit,” Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan told “America Reports” Wednesday. “The permitting, we’ll have to do what we can for our citizens to make sure that they can still exercise their Second Amendment right.”
Oregon adds two police academies to speed filling vacancies

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of Oregon lawmakers approved money for two new police training academies. Every new law enforcement hire takes the 16-week basic training course in Salem. This new funding covers training for 80 more officers. People already signed up for training will also get bumped up...
Northeast Mississippi county rejects medical marijuana sales

PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Voters in a northeast Mississippi county and city have rejected making it legal to sell, grow and process medical marijuana legal in two separate elections. Nearly 80% of voters inside the city of Pontotoc rejected the referendum on Thursday. More than 70% of voters in...
Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis

Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted.  Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
