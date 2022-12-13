ABC7’s Great Chicago Light Fight 2022 Is On: How One Finalist Is Using His Show to Give Back to His Community

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Op-Ed: Elgin Residents Need to Know: What's Going On At This Apartment Complex?Sherry McGuinnElgin, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shapedRoger MarshNew Lenox, IL
Update on the Tragic Deaths of Two Judson College StudentsSherry McGuinnElgin, IL
Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve is closed for the holiday seasonJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
'Mother Wade' hosts toy giveaway at her South Side restaurant
CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're used to filling tables of food, but today Josephine's Southern Cooking was all about getting presents under the tree.The iconic South Side soul food restaurant getting into the spirit of the season with a giant gift giveaway, with many gifts filling up their dining room on 79th Street.It's an official Toys for Tots pickup location, made possible by a number of community groups and hosted by the owner known to so many as "Mother Wade."Organizers said they're here for their community throughout the year. "Every year I say we are over. This is over. For us. And the Lord always makes another way out of no way," said restaurant owner and giveaway host Josephine Wade. "And there's one thing about it, when you give good you're going to sow good. And reaping comes with sowing."Wade said they're hosting another event on December 22nd. That food and gift giveaway will be first come, first serve.
947wls.com
Elk Grove Village family home is this year’s Great Chicago Light Fight winner
Where can you find this year’s best-decorated holiday home? 24,000+ votes in ABC 7‘s Great Chicago Light Fight say it’s located in Elk Grove Village…. The Sandberg Family which lives at 391 Walnut Lane in Elk Grove Village is 2022’s winner! With 300+ blow molds, their festive display took the hearts and votes of fans…
PAWS Pet of the Week: Mazzy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is a beautiful 1-year-old Shepherd/Terrier mix. Meet Mazzy!She was found as a stray back in May and taken to Chicago Animal Care & Control. The folks at PAWS Chicago brought her into their program and diagnosed her with a painful knee condition in her hind legs. Mazzy received orthopedic surgery on both knees and has spent time recovering in a loving foster home. She is now much stronger and ready to find a home to call her own! Now that she's feeling her best, she has lots of energy and is hoping to find an adopter who can provide her with exercise, nice long walks, and some training. Schedule an appointment to meet this precious, fun-loving girl today at pawschicago.org.
Taco giveaway turns into dip snit on South Side
Early in the week, Chef Michael Airhart and the organization he founded, Taste for the Homeless, gave food away at 63rd and Ashland. Left over were several pallets of avocado dip.
thereporteronline.net
Inside Fat Rosie’s New Naperville location
In Naperville, where city officials have craved to create a restaurant row of their own, Fat Rosie’s is growing up. The Mexican restaurant opened four years ago, the fourth location — Frankfort opened in 2015, and Lincolnshire and Schaumburg followed. The Naperville location opened four years ago. On Thursday, staff moved across the street to a larger location with a new menu helmed by venerable Mexican chef Dudley Nieto.
200K Christmas lights shine bright at Tinley Park Christmas House
Dominic Kowalczyk has been dominating the Christmas lights game in Chicago's south suburbs since 1996 with the Tinley Park Christmas House.
wgnradio.com
Bronzeville is serving up chicken and waffles
General manager of Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles in Bronzeville, Brian Mills, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the history of the restaurant and where chicken and waffles originated from. He also shares details about the variety of soul foods they serve and why it’s a great addition to the Bronzeville neighborhood.
huntleyvoice.com
How the cookie is crumbl-ing
Limeade, blueberry cheesecake, chilled sugar, and Sour Patch Kid. For $10.48, you can get four cookies the size of your hand at Algonquin’s latest baking craze; on Nov. 17, 2022, Crumbl Cookie finally opened their doors at 535 County Line Road, right in the heart of the Algonquin Commons.
One of Rockford’s Favorite Retailers Just Broke Our Hearts a Little Further This Holiday Season
If you live in the Rockford area and you love shopping at Crimson Ridge, I'm sure you are still a little shocked and sad that they will soon be permanently closing the gift/merchandise part of the store, but wait...it just got worse. Crimson Ridge in Rockford, Illinois Is Permanently Closing...
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
Illinois is home to the 2nd Best French Restaurant in the US
If you are looking for the ultimate fine dining experience then you need to check out this French Restaurant in Illinois, which was named the second-best French Restaurant in the US. According to the travel website farandwide.com, the French-style restaurant called Le Bouchon in Chicago was named the second-best French...
napervillelocal.com
Things to do Dec. 16-22: Suburbs pack in the holiday events this weekend
Santa Claus at Geneva Commons: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Sunday, Dec. 18, at Geneva Commons, 410 Commons Drive, Geneva. Stop by Santa’s station for a photo and treats. shopgenevacommons.com. Holly Jolly Days: 3-7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 14-16, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St.,...
St. Sabina Parish hosting meal giveaway with 1,200 free meals
CHICAGO (CBS) -- This time of year can be difficult for many families trying to keep everyone fed.That's why Chicago's Saint Sabina Parish is hosting a free meal giveaway Tuesday and 1,200 meals will be handed out at BJ's Market and Bakery at 79th and Racine.The giveaway takes place from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
cwbchicago.com
Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop
Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
A Winter Getaway To The Snowiest County In Illinois Is Pure Magic
Lake County, located in the beautiful state of Illinois, is a magical place to visit for tourists of all ages. Nestled among rolling hills and lush forests, this county is home to an array of natural wonders and charming small towns that will transport you to a different world.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Northwestern unveils modern heart clinic at Palos Hospital
For a little while, Suite 1520 on the first floor of Palos Hospital was “unutilized,” according to Jeff Good, the hospital’s president. “It had been a women’s health clinic and they moved most of those services to the Orland Park campus,” Good said. “It was actually a very beautiful space, but it sat empty for about a year and a half.”
Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020
In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
CPD, family looking for public’s help finding missing Northwestern doctoral student
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a missing person’s bulletin late Sunday afternoon after a Northwestern University doctoral student went missing in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police said 25-year-old Peter Salvino went missing from the 800 block of West Lill Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Salvino was supposed to meet his […]
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Palos Park police can keep eye on empty homes
It’s official, the holidays are here, and people will be leaving town, visiting family and going somewhere else for the holidays. In Palos Park, a good number of residents head to warmer climates for the winter and others will leave after Christmas and not return until spring. Please utilize the police Vacation House Watch program.
