France 24
What campaigners want to see in UN nature deal
Will it amount to the "peace pact with nature" that UN chief Antonio Guterres said the world desperately needs? Campaigners say the devil lies in the details. Here's what they're looking out for:. '30 by 30'. The cornerstone of the agreement is the so-called 30 by 30 goal -- a...
France 24
2022 in review: How war in Ukraine upset global economic recovery
The past year has been one of challenges for households and businesses around the world. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upset a tentative global economic recovery and created new challenges for governments and consumers alike. FRANCE 24's Business Editors Kate Moody and Charles Pellegrin look back at some of the biggest business stories from 2022.
France 24
South Africa’s Ramaphosa re-elected as leader of ruling ANC party
President Cyril Ramaphosa, the anti-apartheid champion who become one of South Africa's wealthiest businessmen, survived a challenge for the leadership of his party on Monday, days after he was spared impeachment proceedings over a scandal dubbed "Farmgate". He took on the presidency in 2018 after being elected party leader in...
France 24
Ramaphosa looks set to survive leadership vote during ANC conference
President Cyril Ramaphosa is tipped to retain his role as leader of the ruling ANC, but faces a wave of backlash from factions loyal to former president Jacob Zuma. Also in this edition: we speak to the head of the International Organization for Migration in Chad, where 27 people recently lost their lives in the Sahara. Finally, there's still plenty to cheer for supporters of the Atlas Lions, as Morocco prepare for their final World Cup clash against Croatia.
France 24
Spanish lawmakers advance 'menstrual leave' legislation, a first for a European country
Lower house Spanish lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill that would grant paid medical leave to women who suffer from severe period pain, becoming the first European country to advance this type of legislation. Spain's left-wing government said the legislation – which passed its first reading by 190 votes in...
France 24
UK plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda is legal, court rules
The UK government’s plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal, two High Court judges ruled Monday, in a victory for backers of the controversial policy. But the judges also said the government failed to consider the circumstances of the individuals it tried to deport,...
France 24
Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 21
Batang Kali (Malaysia) (AFP) – Rescue workers scoured muddy terrain for survivors and bodies on Saturday as the death toll from a landslide at a Malaysian campsite rose to 21, including five children, authorities said. A dozen people were still missing after a predawn landslide hit a campsite at...
France 24
Putin's invasion of Ukraine opened 'gates of hell': Anglican leader
Welby, the highest-ranking cleric in the worldwide Anglican communion, travelled to Ukraine late last month to meet church leaders and local Christians as well as those displaced by the conflict. He said he had been struck by the "size of the mass graves in Bucha, the photos of what had...
France 24
France and Morocco repair ties after months of tensions over visas
France and Morocco announced Friday they were mending fences after months of tensions over visas, and said President Emmanuel Macron would visit the North African kingdom in early 2023. Speaking in Rabat alongside her Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said it was time to "write a...
France 24
From battlefield to glampsite: the story of Saudi's Khaybar
Khaybar (Saudi Arabia) (AFP) – A Saudi town best known for a fierce battle between the Prophet Mohammed and Jewish tribes is remodelling itself as an upscale tourist draw in line with the kingdom's rebranding efforts. Situated in an oasis amid a volcanic field north of Medina, the settlement...
France 24
Japan unveils its biggest defence overhaul since World War II
The Japanese government has unveiled plans to drastically expand its defence capabilities. In what would be the biggest military build-up since World War II, Tokyo aims to double its defence spending over the next five years and install missiles capable of striking an enemy launch site. It's a controversial move, marking another major step away from the country's pacifist constitution that severely limits the use of military force. For more, we speak to Daniel Darling, a senior international military markets analyst.
