Read full article on original website
Related
Meta has threatened to pull all news from Facebook in the US if an 'ill-considered' bill that would compel it to pay publishers passes
Facebook said the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would force it to "pay for content other users don't want to see."
Congress reportedly dropped a controversial media bill after Facebook threatened to remove news from its app in the US
Meta in a statement on Monday called the proposed bill "ill-judged," and said it was being forced "to pay for content other users don't want to see."
Ars Technica
Big Tech sues California, claims child-safety law violates First Amendment
In the last half of 2022 alone, many services—from game platforms designed with kids in mind to popular apps like TikTok or Twitter catering to all ages—were accused of endangering young users, exposing minors to self-harm and financial and sexual exploitation. Some kids died, their parents sued, and some tech companies were shielded from their legal challenges by Section 230. As regulators and parents alike continue scrutinizing how kids become hooked on visiting favorite web destinations that could put them at risk of serious harm, a pressure that's increasingly harder to escape has mounted on tech companies to take more responsibility for protecting child safety online.
Residents with green cards now have one less hurdle during U.S. citizenship process
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced an update to its Policy Manual.
Elon Musk tried to get rid of Twitter bots by blocking hundreds of thousands of accounts, but accidentally impacted many legitimate users
The main telecom providers in India and Russia were all blocked from Twitter before employees reversed the block due to complaints, Platformer reported.
US government charges 8 social media influencers over alleged pump-and-dump scheme
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged seven Twitter users and a podcaster in an alleged $100 million stock manipulation scheme run through social media, the agency said Wednesday.
Amazon slammed by US government for failing to record warehouse-worker injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Amazon has said it's reducing injuries at its warehouses. But if the company isn't recording all injuries, those claims could be hard to gauge.
FTX's massive $256 million real-estate empire is up for grabs as Bahamian and US lawyers squabble over who should control it
FTX's portfolio of Bahamian properties represent some of the most tangible assets that can be liquidated and redistributed to creditors.
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Gizmodo
End of an Era: Facebook Takes Sexuality, Religion, Address, and Politics Off of Your Profile
Facebook quietly announced it will remove several categories of information from user profiles, including religious views, political views, addresses and the “Interested in” field, which indicates sexual preference. The change goes into effect on December 1. The small but telling change, spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra,...
Twitter is considering forcing users to let the company sell their data and phone numbers to advertisers, in potential breach of Apple rules
Users might be able to opt out if they susbcribe to $8 Twitter Blue – but that would breach Apple rules on data sharing, Platformer reports.
Twitter has reportedly stopped paying rent on its offices and is considering not paying severance packages to laid-off workers
Twitter has reportedly taken increasingly extreme measures to cut costs under Elon Musk's leadership as the company gears up for potential lawsuits.
Amazon launched a driver tipping promotion on the same day it got sued over tip fraud
An Amazon promotion that tipped delivery drivers $5 for every customer that sent a "thank you" message maxed out on the second day, raising questions about whether drivers deserve tips year-round.
Tech's tidal wave of layoffs means lots of top workers have to leave the US. It could hurt Silicon Valley and undermine America's ability to compete.
If the US can't reform its immigration policies, tech workers forced to leave the country after getting laid off may not want to come back.
msn.com
A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper
An ex-Facebook exec said an employee griped to a CEO at an all-hands about the toilet-paper quality. He tweeted that the day Elon Musk told Twitter employees to quit if they wouldn't work long hours. The tweet reflects a growing belief among tech execs that employees have become too lazy.
Airbnb Says Don't Use Them To Book Your New Year's Eve Party Amid Broader Crackdown, 'Anti-Party' Stance
The company is implementing extra measures in 11 countries to prevent you from hosting a New Year's Eve rager in an Airbnb.
3 reasons why the US labor shortage may never be solved
Labor shortages have become a fact of life for the labor market, and the things that could fix them aren't happening.
63 percent of Americans say they’re living paycheck to paycheck: survey
Story at a glance Sixty-three percent of U.S. consumers reported living paycheck to paycheck last month, according to a new survey from PYMNTS and LendingClub. The findings come amid high inflation and housing costs as many Americans tighten their purse strings to help make ends meet. Although the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck…
Legal immigration to the U.S. rebounds from pandemic drop in visa approvals
Washington — The U.S. issued nearly half a million permanent visas to immigrants abroad in fiscal year 2022 as legal immigration rebounded following a sharp drop in visa approvals at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which impeded global travel and crippled processing at U.S. consulates, unpublished government data show.
Engadget
Congress axes media revenue sharing bill after pushback from Google and Meta
A US government attempt to compensate publishers for web links has fallen apart, as Congress has cut the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) from the annual national defense spending bill. The measure would have made temporary exceptions to antitrust law letting media outlets negotiate revenue sharing deals, such as receiving a cut of ad money from links to news articles in search results and social media posts.
Comments / 1