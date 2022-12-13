ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ars Technica

Big Tech sues California, claims child-safety law violates First Amendment

In the last half of 2022 alone, many services—from game platforms designed with kids in mind to popular apps like TikTok or Twitter catering to all ages—were accused of endangering young users, exposing minors to self-harm and financial and sexual exploitation. Some kids died, their parents sued, and some tech companies were shielded from their legal challenges by Section 230. As regulators and parents alike continue scrutinizing how kids become hooked on visiting favorite web destinations that could put them at risk of serious harm, a pressure that's increasingly harder to escape has mounted on tech companies to take more responsibility for protecting child safety online.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says

In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Gizmodo

End of an Era: Facebook Takes Sexuality, Religion, Address, and Politics Off of Your Profile

Facebook quietly announced it will remove several categories of information from user profiles, including religious views, political views, addresses and the “Interested in” field, which indicates sexual preference. The change goes into effect on December 1. The small but telling change, spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra,...
The Hill

63 percent of Americans say they’re living paycheck to paycheck: survey

Story at a glance Sixty-three percent of U.S. consumers reported living paycheck to paycheck last month, according to a new survey from PYMNTS and LendingClub.  The findings come amid high inflation and housing costs as many Americans tighten their purse strings to help make ends meet.  Although the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck…
CBS News

Legal immigration to the U.S. rebounds from pandemic drop in visa approvals

Washington — The U.S. issued nearly half a million permanent visas to immigrants abroad in fiscal year 2022 as legal immigration rebounded following a sharp drop in visa approvals at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which impeded global travel and crippled processing at U.S. consulates, unpublished government data show.
Engadget

Congress axes media revenue sharing bill after pushback from Google and Meta

A US government attempt to compensate publishers for web links has fallen apart, as Congress has cut the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) from the annual national defense spending bill. The measure would have made temporary exceptions to antitrust law letting media outlets negotiate revenue sharing deals, such as receiving a cut of ad money from links to news articles in search results and social media posts.

