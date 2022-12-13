ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GOBankingRates

10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home

The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more...
GOBankingRates

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Fast Company

Here’s why big tech has failed to disrupt healthcare

Since I founded Zocdoc in 2007, I have watched the world’s biggest tech companies enter the healthcare space like lions, only to retreat like lambs. Microsoft HealthVault aimed to revolutionize personal health records. Google Health aimed to do the same. Apple HealthKit aimed to revolutionize collecting and centralizing clinical data, and Amazon’s Haven aimed to revolutionize . . . something?
ceoworld.biz

Why socialising should not be shelved in the new world of work

With inflation soaring and across-the-board price hikes dominating the headlines, many companies are cracking down on perks to save money. Tech giant Google recently told senior managers to limit employee travel and social events in a bid to reduce costs and shore up its position ahead of a potential economic slowdown.
disruptmagazine.com

The Superyacht Entrepreneur Disrupting the Superyacht Industry

Keegan Weidmann is an entrepreneur who owns and manages the internationally recognized superyacht recruitment company, Seven Seas Recruitment. With his main office in London, Keegan resides in the South of France and manages business relations on an international level. He has worked for billionaires on some of the world’s most...
ctemag.com

Jorgensen names company president and COO

Jorgensen Conveyor and Filtration Solutions has promoted Karl Kleppek to the position of company president and COO. Kleppek, formerly the director of sales and marketing, takes over for former president Charles D’Amico. D’Amico maintains an active role in the company as CEO and chairman of the board and will focus on strategy development and direct customer relationships.
entrepreneurshiplife.com

Benefits of Using a Headhunter for Your Company

When most people think of staffing, they think of temporary help or job boards. However, there is another option that can be extremely valuable for companies: using a headhunter. Headhunters are specialized recruiters who focus on finding the best candidates for specific positions. Here are five benefits of using a headhunter for your company.
ceoworld.biz

Influence Networks: The Key to Building Success

It still stands today that when it comes to career success, it’s not about what you know, but who you know. This occurs as a function of influence, which provides a symbiotic exchange of value by leveraging the resources you have on hand. Learning to create influence networks as a professional is key to building success.

