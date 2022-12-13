Read full article on original website
Related
8 Top Companies Looking for Remote Workers
The pre-pandemic world now feels like a different era, so it's easy to forget that the trend toward remote work was already well underway before 2020 hastened the transition. Holiday Spending: Get...
Use this email template from a LinkedIn career expert to network and find a new job
LinkedIn career expert Blair Heitmann shares an email template to help job seekers successfully network and explore careers they're interested in.
10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home
The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more...
You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs
The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee's skills and...
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
studyfinds.org
Office chaos: Workers waste an entire day each week searching through disorganized documents
NEW YORK — It takes the average American worker a year and seven months to feel like they’re “thriving” in a new job. In addition to pinpointing how long it takes for respondents to thrive — or expect to thrive — the survey of 2,000 hybrid and remote office workers also looked at what this phrase means.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
A stay-at-home mom started freelance writing on the side and now makes 6 figures a year — here's how
Elna Cain writes copy for B2B SaaS companies. She promoted her services by blogging for free and engaging with potential clients on social media.
Fast Company
Here’s why big tech has failed to disrupt healthcare
Since I founded Zocdoc in 2007, I have watched the world’s biggest tech companies enter the healthcare space like lions, only to retreat like lambs. Microsoft HealthVault aimed to revolutionize personal health records. Google Health aimed to do the same. Apple HealthKit aimed to revolutionize collecting and centralizing clinical data, and Amazon’s Haven aimed to revolutionize . . . something?
ceoworld.biz
Why socialising should not be shelved in the new world of work
With inflation soaring and across-the-board price hikes dominating the headlines, many companies are cracking down on perks to save money. Tech giant Google recently told senior managers to limit employee travel and social events in a bid to reduce costs and shore up its position ahead of a potential economic slowdown.
disruptmagazine.com
The Superyacht Entrepreneur Disrupting the Superyacht Industry
Keegan Weidmann is an entrepreneur who owns and manages the internationally recognized superyacht recruitment company, Seven Seas Recruitment. With his main office in London, Keegan resides in the South of France and manages business relations on an international level. He has worked for billionaires on some of the world’s most...
BBC
Tech layoffs at Meta, Twitter, Amazon: The good people helping Indians find jobs
After thousands of Indians working on temporary visas in the US lost their jobs in recent tech layoffs, their peers have come together to help them find work and stay in the country. California-based journalist Savita Patel reports. Amit (name changed on request), a software engineer, was recently laid off...
Email marketing doesn't have to be complicated — small-business owners share 3 steps they took to get a campaign off the ground in no time
Davis Nguyen set up his email strategy — which brings in 75% of his clients — by researching competitors and coming up with a freebie for subscribers.
How to Spot a Golden Opportunity at Your Day Job and Turn It Into a Winning Business
Pay attention to what's going on around you at work — and what fires you up — to uncover the next industry-changing business idea.
ctemag.com
Jorgensen names company president and COO
Jorgensen Conveyor and Filtration Solutions has promoted Karl Kleppek to the position of company president and COO. Kleppek, formerly the director of sales and marketing, takes over for former president Charles D’Amico. D’Amico maintains an active role in the company as CEO and chairman of the board and will focus on strategy development and direct customer relationships.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Benefits of Using a Headhunter for Your Company
When most people think of staffing, they think of temporary help or job boards. However, there is another option that can be extremely valuable for companies: using a headhunter. Headhunters are specialized recruiters who focus on finding the best candidates for specific positions. Here are five benefits of using a headhunter for your company.
Here’s How Gen Z Is Changing the Workplace — and What Experts Think It Means for the Future
Every generation comes with fresh attitudes and methods shaped by their unique period in history. Generation Z, born between 1997 and 2012, have grown up as truly digital natives, never knowing a time...
ceoworld.biz
Influence Networks: The Key to Building Success
It still stands today that when it comes to career success, it’s not about what you know, but who you know. This occurs as a function of influence, which provides a symbiotic exchange of value by leveraging the resources you have on hand. Learning to create influence networks as a professional is key to building success.
3 Critical Lessons For Enacting Change in Your Business and Entrepreneur Journey
Entrepreneurship is challenging during every step of the journey. Here's some advice that will take the stress off of some decision-making.
Comments / 0