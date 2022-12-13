Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In the age of instant messaging, privacy is more important than ever, but what's the right approach? End-to-end encryption is a big deal for keeping strangers from reading your stuff, while ephemeral messaging gives us the peace of mind that what we're sending won't be forwarded along beyond the intended recipient. WhatsApp is already one of the best encrypted messaging services around, with support for ephemeral content in the form of view-once pics and videos. Now a new beta build suggests you will soon be able to send view-once WhatsApp texts, as well.

7 DAYS AGO