Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
How to change your Snapchat notification sounds
If you're a Snapchat Plus subscriber, you can change your notification sounds by setting up custom sounds for friends and groups. Tap and hold a conversation and choose Chat Settings, then Notification Sounds. You can also set notification sounds for specific friends from your account page by tapping Custom Notification...
CHART: All the ways Instagram influencers can make money from the platform and how it's changed in the last year
From subscriptions to NFTs, the Meta-owned platform is testing many ways for creators to make money. But some features have not lasted.
ETOnline.com
Ellen DeGeneres Posts Video of Favorite Show Moments With Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'He Brought So Much Joy'
Ellen DeGeneres is remembering her late house DJ, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, as someone who "brought so much joy to my life." The former daytime talk show host took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a sweet video paying tribute to Boss, who died Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 40. The nearly 6-minute video starts with DeGeneres sitting in her host seat during what appears to be the final days of her syndicated talk show.
What does the Lensa AI app do with my self-portraits and why has it gone viral?
Caitlin Cassidy gives Nino Bucci the full picture of the latest ‘magic avatar’ generator and image editing app
Business Insider
How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android
Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
Instagram Now Shows If You're Chatting With Business, Personal Or Creator Accounts
Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Instagram now offers tags like “business chat.”. What Happened: Social media expert Ahmed Ghanem posted a screenshot on Twitter saying Instagram now shows users if they are chatting with a business, personal or any other account type. Personal accounts are the only type of...
Phone Arena
It's not you, Google Photos is set to become worse at estimating your photo locations
Google Photos is set to become way less adept at approximate geolocation. Google says that Photos is about to stop using your account-wide Location History to determine where specific shots were taken, provided that you opted out of the camera app using your location data due to privacy concerns. Up...
Fast Company
‘Avatar’ mania has streaming pirates a little too excited as ‘Way of Water’ release date nears
We feel obligated to say right up front that there are multiple legal ways to watch or stream James Cameron’s original Avatar. The 2009 sci-fi epic is available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Disney+, to name a few. Nevertheless, demand for unauthorized viewing options has skyrocketed over...
In Style
No Need to Wait for Resolutions — December’s New Moon Is the Perfect Time to Get Your Life In Order
The final days of December tend to be devoted to rushing to meet deadlines, reveling in joyful festivities with friends, and reflecting on the previous 12 months. But just a little more than a week before we close out 2022, a pragmatic, future-minded new moon urges you to lean into your most ambitious side as you glimpse down the road at the weeks to come.
Android and iPhone users just got a great new WhatsApp feature
The new Avatars feature enables you to make your app more personal without using your photos
WhatsApp is working on new view-once text messages
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In the age of instant messaging, privacy is more important than ever, but what's the right approach? End-to-end encryption is a big deal for keeping strangers from reading your stuff, while ephemeral messaging gives us the peace of mind that what we're sending won't be forwarded along beyond the intended recipient. WhatsApp is already one of the best encrypted messaging services around, with support for ephemeral content in the form of view-once pics and videos. Now a new beta build suggests you will soon be able to send view-once WhatsApp texts, as well.
CNET
The Absolute Best New Christmas Movies of 2022
A swath of new Christmas movies and TV shows tumble out of the stocking each year. While most conjure the Christmas cheer you're after, they're not all necessarily attention-holding tales. Thankfully, a handful do fill the brief of new Christmas movie worth adding to your crowded watch list. Let's run...
Digital Trends
You’ll be surprised how affordable this 75-inch QLED TV is
Want to view festive movies and play the latest games on a big screen this holiday season? Check out one of the best TV deals around, right here. You can get this 75-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV for $698 right now. You’re saving a whopping $300 off the usual $998 price, which is impressive indeed. We have no doubt this deal’s going to fly off the shelves, so you’ll need to move fast if you want to grab it!
TikTok users are posting their 'Dating Wrapped' and showing people that everyone has dating problems
For years, people have suggested dating apps create a version of Spotify Wrapped, calling for an annual summary of all the matches, first dates and bad messages they've encountered. While no dating app has taken up the suggestion yet, TikTok users started making and sharing their own “Dating Wrapped” slideshows this year.
Futurism
Inspired by Twitter's Struggles, Facebook Considers Making an App Where You Can Post Text. Wait a Second...
In the wake of Twitter's chaotic exchange of power, a number of social media platforms have thrown their hat in the succession ring. And among them, curiously, is, uh — checks notes — Facebook?. In a team meeting last month, members of the struggling Facebook-turned-Meta organization brainstormed ways...
Amazon is introducing a new TikTok-like feature that allows users to 'shop as you scroll' from a social feed of videos and photos
Amazon joins companies like Meta and Google seeking to emulate the success of TikTok's wildly popular and lucrative video-sharing format.
hypebeast.com
Instagram Is Explaining to Users Why Their Posts Are Shadowbanned
The reasoning behind why certain users on Instagram get “shadowbanned” has long been a mystery. While the word “shadowban” isn’t a term that Instagram itself uses, it essentially means that a user’s content is deprioritized, with certain posts hidden or restricted, and the account less likely to be recommended.
Google Translate switches to Google Lens for translating text in an image
Google Lens has replaced the built-in camera tool in Google Translate.
Android Headlines
Google Lens replaces the Google Translate camera
Google Lens has become less of an app and more of an integrated service. The company has been adding Google Lens into some of its services such as Google Photos and even the Chrome browser. Lens uses powerful artificial intelligence to scan the scene and ascertain what’s in it. Now, Google Lens is going to replace the native camera in Google Translate.
How to permanently delete pictures from Google Photos
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Photos may no longer come with free infinite storage, but the service is still one of the best cloud storage options if you want a central place for your pictures that also takes care of all the organizational overhead for you. With that change in mind, you may want to delete photos permanently as fast as possible to free up space or to get rid of embarrassing shots without any way to recover them.
Comments / 0