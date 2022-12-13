ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

How to change your Snapchat notification sounds

If you're a Snapchat Plus subscriber, you can change your notification sounds by setting up custom sounds for friends and groups. Tap and hold a conversation and choose Chat Settings, then Notification Sounds. You can also set notification sounds for specific friends from your account page by tapping Custom Notification...
ETOnline.com

Ellen DeGeneres Posts Video of Favorite Show Moments With Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'He Brought So Much Joy'

Ellen DeGeneres is remembering her late house DJ, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, as someone who "brought so much joy to my life." The former daytime talk show host took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a sweet video paying tribute to Boss, who died Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 40. The nearly 6-minute video starts with DeGeneres sitting in her host seat during what appears to be the final days of her syndicated talk show.
Business Insider

How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android

Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
Phone Arena

It's not you, Google Photos is set to become worse at estimating your photo locations

Google Photos is set to become way less adept at approximate geolocation. Google says that Photos is about to stop using your account-wide Location History to determine where specific shots were taken, provided that you opted out of the camera app using your location data due to privacy concerns. Up...
Android Police

WhatsApp is working on new view-once text messages

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In the age of instant messaging, privacy is more important than ever, but what's the right approach? End-to-end encryption is a big deal for keeping strangers from reading your stuff, while ephemeral messaging gives us the peace of mind that what we're sending won't be forwarded along beyond the intended recipient. WhatsApp is already one of the best encrypted messaging services around, with support for ephemeral content in the form of view-once pics and videos. Now a new beta build suggests you will soon be able to send view-once WhatsApp texts, as well.
CNET

The Absolute Best New Christmas Movies of 2022

A swath of new Christmas movies and TV shows tumble out of the stocking each year. While most conjure the Christmas cheer you're after, they're not all necessarily attention-holding tales. Thankfully, a handful do fill the brief of new Christmas movie worth adding to your crowded watch list. Let's run...
Digital Trends

You’ll be surprised how affordable this 75-inch QLED TV is

Want to view festive movies and play the latest games on a big screen this holiday season? Check out one of the best TV deals around, right here. You can get this 75-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV for $698 right now. You’re saving a whopping $300 off the usual $998 price, which is impressive indeed. We have no doubt this deal’s going to fly off the shelves, so you’ll need to move fast if you want to grab it!
hypebeast.com

Instagram Is Explaining to Users Why Their Posts Are Shadowbanned

The reasoning behind why certain users on Instagram get “shadowbanned” has long been a mystery. While the word “shadowban” isn’t a term that Instagram itself uses, it essentially means that a user’s content is deprioritized, with certain posts hidden or restricted, and the account less likely to be recommended.
Android Headlines

Google Lens replaces the Google Translate camera

Google Lens has become less of an app and more of an integrated service. The company has been adding Google Lens into some of its services such as Google Photos and even the Chrome browser. Lens uses powerful artificial intelligence to scan the scene and ascertain what’s in it. Now, Google Lens is going to replace the native camera in Google Translate.
Android Police

How to permanently delete pictures from Google Photos

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Photos may no longer come with free infinite storage, but the service is still one of the best cloud storage options if you want a central place for your pictures that also takes care of all the organizational overhead for you. With that change in mind, you may want to delete photos permanently as fast as possible to free up space or to get rid of embarrassing shots without any way to recover them.

