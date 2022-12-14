Read full article on original website
Investigation Underway After 2 Stabbed In Tulsa
Tulsa Police are investigating after officers say two people were stabbed on Friday morning. According to police the two people were stabbed near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue. Currently, the extent of the victim's injuries is unclear and officers have not yet said what led to the stabbing.
KOKI FOX 23
Two men injured in Tulsa stabbing
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a fight led to the stabbing of two men. Police responded to an apartment complex on South Quincy Ave and found a man with a stab wound. Police said a second man ended up walking to the hospital with a stab...
KOKI FOX 23
Man runs off after driving into Tulsa Walgreens
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a person who rammed his car though the front doors of a Walgreens. Officers responded to the crash near 51st and Sheridan just after midnight Friday. Tulsa police say the suspect took two cases of water before crashing into the store.
‘There’s a lot of people that are going to miss him,’ Stillwater Police investigate possible murder after body found
On Tuesday morning, Stillwater Police officers responded to a call about a body found under a bridge near Virginia and Perkins. There, they found the body of 32-year-old Travis Chapman.
okcfox.com
Enid Police: Standoff ends in arrest of three people
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — A standoff on Wednesday led to the arrest of multiple people in connection to a recent burglary, Enid police officers say. Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of E. Cherokee, Enid officers arrested 33-year-old Garland Manning after engaging in a standoff with him for over three hours.
Emergency Crews Respond To 3 Overnight Crashes In Tulsa
It was a busy night for first responders in Tulsa after working three different car crashes in just a few hours. According to Tulsa Police, around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday a car crashed head-on with another car that officers say was traveling the wrong way near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road. Officers say three people were taken to the hospital.
Owasso dispensary robbed at gunpoint, police search for three men
OWASSO, Okla. — Police are searching for three men after a dispensary was robbed Friday morning in Owasso. It happened around 2 a.m. at the Big Buds Dispensary near 86th Street North and Highway 169. An employee said three masked men stormed inside, one of them with a handgun.
Tulsa police arrest man connected with nearly 90 car burglaries
Tulsa police arrested a man Monday they say is connected with almost 90 car break-ins over the last few months.
Tulsa home burns overnight, crews investigate cause
TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating after a home was severely damaged in a fire in Tulsa. It happened Friday morning at a home on N. Maplewood Avenue. According to the Tulsa Fire Department, someone lived in the home but was not inside the time. There was no electricity...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City man arrested in connection to North Rockwell Avenue murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police and the U.S. Marshals Service teamed up to arrest an Oklahoma City man who was wanted for murder. Kevin Kees, 21, was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on Thursday for one count of first-degree murder. Police said Kees fatally shot Dillard...
Man arrested for possessing firearm in Stillwater
A wanted man with a lengthy criminal record is back behind bars.
KOKI FOX 23
EXCLUSIVE | Man files federal lawsuit against City of Tulsa over alleged wrongful rape arrest
TULSA, Okla. — In a FOX23 Exclusive Investigation, a man has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Tulsa. The lawsuit alleges Timothy Hankins was wrongly arrested, charged and prosecuted for rape. FOX23′s Crime and Safety Reporter Abigail Dye has been investigating the case over the last couple...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police arrest man in connection to fatal drive-by shooting of 9-year-old boy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police arrested a man in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting that killed a 9-year-old boy earlier this year. Police said 22-year-old Sean Beals was arrested for first-degree murder on Friday. Demarcus Fuller Jr. was killed during a drive-by shooting on October 4,...
15-Year-Old Westmoore Student Killed, Multiple Injured In SW OKC Crash
At least one student was killed and multiple other students were injured following a crash Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Moore Public Schools confirmed that Westmoore High School students were involved in the crash. Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened at around 12:45 p.m. near...
KTUL
Suspect arrested after stealing homeless man's truck, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A suspect has been arrested after stealing a homeless man's truck, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police say the incident began on Tuesday, when Steven Matias approached the victim's truck around 10 p.m. and started looking inside the truck. The victim told Matias that...
KOCO
Westmoore student dead after multi-vehicle crash in southwest Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person died and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The person killed in the crash was a student at Westmoore High School, Moore Public Schools confirmed, adding multiple students were involved in the crash. Police told KOCO...
KOKI FOX 23
Police arrest man after chase in stolen truck across Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man after a chase with a stolen truck across Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said Jaymz Vann was arrested for the incident that started after a Flock camera in south Tulsa flagged a pickup truck as stolen around 2:30 a.m. Police caught up to the truck, but the driver, later identified as Vann, refused to pull over.
KTUL
Washington County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged rapist likely in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sept. 23 at a family's home located in southern Washington County, Devyn Blake Horn allegedly committed first-degree rape on an unconscious woman victim. Washington County Sheriff's Office says the woman ingested enough alcohol to be impaired, making her unable to consent. WCSO says she...
Oklahoma man arrested on over 100 counts following string of burglaries
An Oklahoma man is facing more than 100 criminal complaints following an arrest in Tulsa.
1 In Custody After Early-Morning Chase With Tulsa Police
A man is in custody on Wednesday morning accused of leading officers on a nearly hour-long chase, according to Tulsa Police. Police say its Flock camera system alerted officers to a stolen truck near I-44 and Peoria at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. When officers tried to stop the driver, he refused, leading officers on a 50-minute chase.
