ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Investigation Underway After 2 Stabbed In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating after officers say two people were stabbed on Friday morning. According to police the two people were stabbed near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue. Currently, the extent of the victim's injuries is unclear and officers have not yet said what led to the stabbing.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Two men injured in Tulsa stabbing

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a fight led to the stabbing of two men. Police responded to an apartment complex on South Quincy Ave and found a man with a stab wound. Police said a second man ended up walking to the hospital with a stab...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man runs off after driving into Tulsa Walgreens

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a person who rammed his car though the front doors of a Walgreens. Officers responded to the crash near 51st and Sheridan just after midnight Friday. Tulsa police say the suspect took two cases of water before crashing into the store.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Enid Police: Standoff ends in arrest of three people

ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — A standoff on Wednesday led to the arrest of multiple people in connection to a recent burglary, Enid police officers say. Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of E. Cherokee, Enid officers arrested 33-year-old Garland Manning after engaging in a standoff with him for over three hours.
ENID, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Emergency Crews Respond To 3 Overnight Crashes In Tulsa

It was a busy night for first responders in Tulsa after working three different car crashes in just a few hours. According to Tulsa Police, around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday a car crashed head-on with another car that officers say was traveling the wrong way near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road. Officers say three people were taken to the hospital.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Suspect arrested after stealing homeless man's truck, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A suspect has been arrested after stealing a homeless man's truck, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police say the incident began on Tuesday, when Steven Matias approached the victim's truck around 10 p.m. and started looking inside the truck. The victim told Matias that...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police arrest man after chase in stolen truck across Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man after a chase with a stolen truck across Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said Jaymz Vann was arrested for the incident that started after a Flock camera in south Tulsa flagged a pickup truck as stolen around 2:30 a.m. Police caught up to the truck, but the driver, later identified as Vann, refused to pull over.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 In Custody After Early-Morning Chase With Tulsa Police

A man is in custody on Wednesday morning accused of leading officers on a nearly hour-long chase, according to Tulsa Police. Police say its Flock camera system alerted officers to a stolen truck near I-44 and Peoria at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. When officers tried to stop the driver, he refused, leading officers on a 50-minute chase.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy