At least 3 dead and multiple injured as tornadoes wreak havoc across Louisiana and the Southeast

NEW ORLEANS — Today, similar weather conditions as yesterday, but high clouds are headed to Southeast Louisiana -- late afternoon and this evening. Partly cloudy skies tonight with rain chances around the mid to late morning. Weather models had rain over the Northshore by late morning, however, today models are showing rain to be west of Lake Pontchartrain for your mid-morning Saturday. For now, rain and showers, light to possibly fairly moderate at times. Cloudy skies expected, and rain persists into late evening. Rain totals forecast, under 0.30" inches expected. Sunday, a degree or two cooler, Sunny early, but clouds increase through the day. No rain anticipated Sunday Afternoon. Expected rain and showers Monday through Tuesday of next week. Rain chance 40% on Monday, and a 30% rain chance Tuesday. Wednesday, The Winter Solstice occurs at 3:47 p.m., chilly to cool temps for most of next week. Morning low temperature range 38-50° for next week.

