At least 3 dead and multiple injured as tornadoes wreak havoc across Louisiana and the Southeast

Inside the New Orleans tornado: Dashcam video shows moments car is overtaken by storm
A dashcam captured the exact moments when Wednesday’s EF-2 tornado barreled through the Gretna neighborhood of New Orleans.
Louisiana Woman Recalls Terrifying Moments Tornado Ripped Through Neighborhood
Following the wave of tornadoes that devastated in parts of Louisiana, a woman is recalling the terrifying moments one of the tornadoes ripped through her neighborhood. According to FOX Weather, Linda Barry revealed that an EF-2 tornado destroyed her Louisiana neighborhood within a matter of matters. The tornado produced estimated winds of 130mph. It also managed to decimate homes around Barry’s while she was huddled under a mattress with her fiancé. She revealed that she was reciting the Lord’s Prayer for comfort during the storm.
Video shows tornado ‘jumping’ from New Orleans across Mississippi River
Check out the video submitted to our team by viewer Jacob Blouin. The video was shot just outside of Algiers Point, facing south toward St. Bernard Parish.
WSMV
At least 3 dead, dozens injured after tornadoes touch down in Louisiana
LOUISIANA (WSMV) - Tornadoes touched down in parts of Louisiana Wednesday after killing at least three people, and injuring dozens. Tornado warnings were issued for several parishes in the New Orleans metro area this afternoon. One man shared with CNN during an interview that the storm came through and tore through the area in all of eight seconds.
Watch tornado hit JPSO firing range
Among the many buildings in the area damaged by yesterday’s tornadoes was the firing range for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The storm Wednesday afternoon peeled the roof from the building in Harvey.
Videos Capture Tornadoes That Wreaked Havoc on Gretna, Killona, Greater New Orleans Area
Tornadoes that tore through the greater New Orleans area were captured on video by tower-traffic surveillance, doorbell cameras, and via the cell phones of numerous people who saw the twisters from their cars. According to the National Weather Service, at least 2 EF-2 tornadoes have been confirmed in areas surrounding...
wwno.org
After 21 tornadoes hit Louisiana, residents wake up to aftermath of another natural disaster
After 21 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana over the course of 24 hours, residents across this weather-battered state – who have contended with a litany of severe storms over the last few years, from major hurricanes to twisters – woke up Thursday morning to an eerily familiar scene.
Businesses in Algiers cleanup after tornado wreaks havoc along General Meyer
NEW ORLEANS — Terry Johnson owns a strip of businesses in Algiers along General Meyer. “It sound like a train come through here," Johnson said. Johnson is counting his blessing after a tornado wreaked havoc in Algiers. “They have people around there that lost their whole house. So I...
NOLA.com
A series of wintry cold blasts will leave New Orleans with a freezing Christmas
New Orleanians will have to bundle up for the rest of the year. A modest cold snap is coming this weekend, and chillier weather will soon follow, with freezing temperatures expected to blow in before next weekend and last through Christmas, forecasters say. There's a 70% chance the freezing cold...
‘I see baskets, I see people with baskets’ | Tornado-damaged Winn-Dixie reopens
MARRERO, La. — Residents on the Westbank are still shaken up after Wednesday’s tornadoes. “It was a harrowing experience for everyone in the area, I had no idea it was going to be as devastating as it was. Thankfully I didn’t sustain damage except losing power,” one Westbank resident, Lisa Broussard said.
Texas, Louisiana recovering after tornadoes
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – It’s the second day of severe weather across the United States. On Wednesday, New Orleans was hit by strong storms and one person has died. This comes 24 hours after a first round of severe weather hit East Texas. Some cities are still recovering from storms that traveled into Louisiana […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Could North Louisiana get a white Christmas?
Christmas is still nine days away so the most wonderful time of the year is still pretty far off when it comes to accurate weather predictions. However, some weather models are saying there is a much higher than normal chance of some winter weather round the same time that Santa comes calling.
Forecast Has Temperatures in Louisiana Way Below Freezing Prior to Christmas
As Christmas approaches, we are beginning to see temperatures drop across the country. How cold will it get for Christmas in Louisiana? The answer is, VERY cold. Early forecasts have temperatures in the 20s just days before Christmas, but one model even has temperatures here in the teens. So yes,...
Crew members back on shore following helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
UPDATE: The three crew members who were found on a life raft following a helicopter crash 30 miles off the Coast of Louisiana in Terrebonne Bay are back on shore.
KNOE TV8
3 people on life raft after helicopter crash off Louisiana coast, USCG says
TERREBONNE BAY, La. (WVUE) - Three people are in a life raft awaiting rescue after a helicopter crashed about 30 miles off the Louisiana coast in the Gulf of Mexico, the United States Coast Guard reports. The crash happened sometime Thursday morning before 10 a.m. about 30 miles offshore of...
theadvocate.com
Coast Guard responds to helicopter crash in the Gulf
Three people are safe after Coast Guard officials say their helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast Thursday morning. According to the USCG Heartland office, emergency air crews responded to the crash in the Gulf around 10 a.m., approximately 30 miles offshore from Terrebonne Bay. Further details about the crash were not immediately available.
NOLA.com
Tornado touches down in Marrero; see video
A tornado apparently touched down in the New Orleans metro area on U.S 90 eastbound near K Avenue, according to video retweeted by the National Weather Service New Orleans. A live feed from a Department of Transportation and Development traffic cameras in Marrero showed multiple vehicles driving past a funnel cloud illuminated by flashes of lighting at around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday.
WDSU
Cooling Down This Weekend, Rain Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Today, similar weather conditions as yesterday, but high clouds are headed to Southeast Louisiana -- late afternoon and this evening. Partly cloudy skies tonight with rain chances around the mid to late morning. Weather models had rain over the Northshore by late morning, however, today models are showing rain to be west of Lake Pontchartrain for your mid-morning Saturday. For now, rain and showers, light to possibly fairly moderate at times. Cloudy skies expected, and rain persists into late evening. Rain totals forecast, under 0.30" inches expected. Sunday, a degree or two cooler, Sunny early, but clouds increase through the day. No rain anticipated Sunday Afternoon. Expected rain and showers Monday through Tuesday of next week. Rain chance 40% on Monday, and a 30% rain chance Tuesday. Wednesday, The Winter Solstice occurs at 3:47 p.m., chilly to cool temps for most of next week. Morning low temperature range 38-50° for next week.
List of road and school closures in tornado damaged areas
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Several roads and schools are closed as residents begin to survey storm damage and clean up debris from Wednesday’s tornado that swept through from the Westbank to Arabi. Road closures. West Bank Expressway (ground level) from Farrington to Avenue A. West Bank Expressway (elevated)exit...
Another round or tornado warnings, and now flooding too
After a string of severe thunderstorm cells triggered tornado warnings late this morning and early this afternoon, we saw a lull for a couple of hours. That ended with another round of tornado warnings this afternoon.
