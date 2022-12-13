Read full article on original website
Spoilers From AEW's Recent Dark Tapings At Universal Studios
All Elite Wrestling recently held the television tapings for future episodes of AEW Dark at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The tapings were held at Soundstage 19 at Universal Studios and will air each and every Tuesday night at 7PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. The tapings featured the AEW in-ring debut of GCW's Billie Starkz and the AEW Dark debuts of Kenny Omega, Jeff Jarrett and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER of Imperium and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and prior to being noticed and signed by WWE they would make a huge name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the Indies for a number of years now in order to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
AEW Rampage Results (12/16/2022): Curtis Culwell Center, Garland, TX.
It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas with this week's edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. On tap for tonight's one-hour AEW on TNT program is Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara, Orange Cassidy, The Best...
WWE, AEW & Other Pro Wrestling Stars React To Memorable 2022 World Cup Finals
The pro wrestling world has chimed in to react to the news of Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, defeating France to win the World Cup Tournament after what many are calling the best World Cup Finals in history, which saw Messi lead to his team with two goals en route to a 4-2 final.
Jimmy Korderas Talks The AEW World Trios Championship Best Of 7 Series
Former WWE and pro wrestling veteran referee Jimmy Korderas took to an episode of his Reffin' Rant to talk about a variety of topics such as how the fans are now looking forward for the series to go to 7 matchups and revealing the stipulation for the 7th and final match will get the fans invested, but at the same time the company is spoiling that the series will definitely go to 7 matches.
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE is set to hold an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW later tonight from inside the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa and it was previously reported that Dexter Lumis will take on The Miz in a Winner Takes All Ladder Match. According to WrestleTix, tonight's WWE RAW...
Big Match Added To Lineup For WWE Monday Night Raw (12/19/2022)
You can officially pencil in a new match for this coming week's WWE Monday Night Raw. On Sunday, a tag-team match pitting Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day faction will team up for a two-on-two showdown against The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) was announced for the December 19, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.
Matt Hardy Reveals Which Tag Team Championships He Wants To Win With His Brother
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how he really hated that he and his brother Jeff Hardy didn't get to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships and how Tag Team Titles from NJPW is definitely on their list as well.
Bobby Fish Talks About The Undisputed Era Being "Triple H Guys" During Their Run In WWE
Bobby Fish recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke at length about The Undisputed Era group in WWE being "Triple H Guys" during their run with the company. Featured below are...
Matt Hardy Teases Character Change In Near Future In AEW
Could "Broken" or "Woken" Matt Hardy be on the horizon in All Elite Wrestling?. The pro wrestling veteran teased a character change coming soon in AEW when talking on his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," about his ongoing rivalry with "All Ego" Ethan Page. Featured below are some...
Action Andretti Talks At Length About Shocking Upset Victory Over Chris Jericho At AEW Winter Is Coming
Action Andretti recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the rising prospect spoke about his big win on AEW Dynamite over Chris Jericho at the Winter Is Coming 2022 special event this past Wednesday night.
"All Ego" Ethan Page Talks About Pushing To Do More Commentary Work In AEW
"All Ego" Ethan Page recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about putting together great matches for the company, his producing work, his video blog and more. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
Various News: Latest Hey!(EW), Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- A fresh edition of Hey! (EW) has surfaced on AEW's YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring All Elite Wrestling women's division star Willow Nighttingale:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, highlights from the latest edition of the Smackdown Lowdown are available on the official YouTube channel of WWE.
Match Listings, Notes & Possible Spoilers For Tonight's WWE Smackdown
Below are match listings, notes and spoilers for tonight's WWE Smackdown, courtesy fightfulselect.com. WWE is set to tape next week's episode of Smackdown tonight as well and we will have spoilers later tonight or tomorrow. - Women's Tag Title Match: Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox vs. Damage CTRL. - Ricochet...
Eric Bischoff Reveals TNA PPV Concept He Thought Was The Dumbest Idea
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he believes the Lockdown PPV in TNA, where every match was contested inside of a Steel Cage, was the dumbest idea. Eric...
WWE News: Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz Preview, On This Day In WWE History (Video)
-- There will be high stakes on the next edition of Monday Night Raw, and a preview of WWE's flagship show has surfaced on the company's official YouTube channel. Check out the clip below, featuring WWE Monday Night Raw Superstars The Miz and Dexter Lumis:. -- Additional content has also...
Big Tag-Team Match Announced For AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 2022
You can officially pencil in some "Top Guys" for the AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 2022 year-end special event. During this week's episode of AEW Rampage on TNT, FTR cut a promo and confirmed a match featuring themselves taking on The Gunn Club for next week's AEW on TBS program. The...
Jim Ross Explains Why Vince McMahon Never Viewed Jeff Jarrett As A World Championship Contender
Did former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon ever think of Jeff Jarrett as a world title contender?. WWE Hall Of Famer and former Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Jim Ross thinks he knows. During the latest recording of Grilling JR, Ross was asked if Vince McMahon ever saw...
Willow Nightingale Reveals Male AEW Stars She Wants To Partner With In An Intergender Match
AEW Star Willow Nightingale recently appeared on the company's Unrestricted podcast to discuss topics such as which male AEW Stars she would partner with in an Intergender Match. Willow Nightingale said:. “If it’s male or female, I think I would choose Dalton Castle. There’s like a lot of guys that...
AEW Announces Stipulations For The Remaining Best Of 7 Series Matches Between The Elite And Death Triangle
The opening matchup of last Wednesday's Winter Is Coming AEW Dynamite episode saw Death Triangle (Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo and PAC) defeat Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks of The Elite in match 4 of their Best Of 7 Series for the AEW World Trios Championships. After the match, Kenny Omega challenged Death Triangle to a No DQ Match on next week’s Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite in match 5 of the Best Of 7 Series due to their repeated use of a hammer and the challenge was accepted.
