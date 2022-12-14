ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

rajah.com

TNT Championship Match Confirmed For AEW New Year's Smash Special Event

You can officially pencil in a championship match for the upcoming AEW New Year's Smash special event. Announced for AEW New Year's Smash on December 28, 2022 from Colorado is a showdown pitting Samoa Joe one-on-one against Wardlow. The Joe-Wardlow bout will feature the TNT Championship on-the-line. Make sure to...
COLORADO STATE
rajah.com

WWE News: Monday Night Raw In Chicago, On This Day In 2006 (Video)

According to a report from PWInsider, WWE will set up shop at the Allstate Arena on April 24th, where the promotion will tape Monday Night Raw. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below,...
CHICAGO, IL
rajah.com

Matt Cardona Reveals He Thought AEW Will Offer Him A Deal After His Short Stint With The Company

Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Star Matt Cardona, who has competed in a number of Indie wrestling promotions over the past several months, appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss a number of topics such as how he thought he will be offered a contract by All Elite Wrestling after competing for them on a couple of shows, but he doesn't want to be tied down anywhere.
rajah.com

Big Tag-Team Match Announced For AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 2022

You can officially pencil in some "Top Guys" for the AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 2022 year-end special event. During this week's episode of AEW Rampage on TNT, FTR cut a promo and confirmed a match featuring themselves taking on The Gunn Club for next week's AEW on TBS program. The...
rajah.com

Big Main Event Announced For Final SmackDown Of 2022

The final WWE Friday Night SmackDown of 2022 will feature one hell of a main event. It was revealed in the main event segment of this week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown that the show will feature a big tag-team featured bout. Scheduled for December 30, 2022 and emanating from Tampa,...
TAMPA, FL
rajah.com

WWE NXT Level Up Highlights (12/16): Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend, More (Video)

The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. The Pitbull of Diamond Mine puts her perfect NXT Level Up record on the line when she collides...
rajah.com

Willow Nightingale Talks About Signing Her AEW Deal, Previous "Pay Per Appearance" Agreement

Willow Nightingale recently appeared as a guest on Fightful's Grapsody podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about signing her All Elite Wrestling contract, as well as the previous "pay per appearance" agreement she was working under. Featured below...
rajah.com

Action Andretti Signs With AEW; Backstage Details On His Upset Win Over Chris Jericho

-- Action Andretti scored an upset victory over multi-time AEW champion Chris Jericho yesterday on Dynamite and immediately after, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Andretti was officially part of his promotion having signed him to a contract. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer described how the upset victory came together, noting that it was almost all Chris Jericho's idea.
rajah.com

AEW Announces Stipulations For The Remaining Best Of 7 Series Matches Between The Elite And Death Triangle

The opening matchup of last Wednesday's Winter Is Coming AEW Dynamite episode saw Death Triangle (Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo and PAC) defeat Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks of The Elite in match 4 of their Best Of 7 Series for the AEW World Trios Championships. After the match, Kenny Omega challenged Death Triangle to a No DQ Match on next week’s Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite in match 5 of the Best Of 7 Series due to their repeated use of a hammer and the challenge was accepted.
COLORADO STATE
rajah.com

Willow Nightingale Says She Wants To Set The Standard For Entire AEW Women's Division

Willow Nightingale recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about wanting to set the standard for the entire women's division in All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are some of the...
rajah.com

WWE News: Roman Reigns Hypes Smackdown, Logan Paul On WWE Playlist (Video)

-- Ahead of his return to WWE Smackdown On Fox, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns posted on Twitter, where he shared the follwoing statement with the WWE Universe:. This will be Reigns' first appearance on Smackdown since the Survivor Series go-home edition of the show. -- In other World...
rajah.com

Ricky Starks Talks About William Regal's AEW Departure

Ricky Starks recently spoke with Inside The Ropes for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about the departure of William Regal and how he was familiar with him when he entered the business back in 2012. Featured below are some of...
rajah.com

News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE will hold an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois and it was previously announced that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be making his return. According to WrestleTix, tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown has sold 11,605 tickets and there...
ROSEMONT, IL
rajah.com

Nyla Rose Shares Interest In Stand-Up Comedy

During the latest recording of Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast, "The Native Beast" and former All Elite Wrestling Women's Champion discussed a potential stand-up comedy gig. Check out the comments from Nyla below. On an interest in stand-up comedy:. “I did, I have thought about it a few times....
rajah.com

Dan The Dad Talks About His Viral Video From AEW Dark

Independent pro wrestling sensation Dan The Dad recently appeared as a guest on Fightful's "On The Spotlight" program for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the indy wrestler spoke about his viral video from the weekly AEW Dark series. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where...
rajah.com

Chris Jericho Reveals How He Told Tony Khan To Sign Bandido To AEW

Top AEW Star Chris Jericho took to an episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how immediately after his matchup against Bandido in the main event of the September 28 episode of AEW Dynamite he told AEW CEO Tony Khan to sign Bandido to a contract with the company as well as how he sees big things in his future.
rajah.com

Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from inside the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The tapings took place prior to last night's episode of AEW Dynamite and featured Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta) taking on The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) in a Tag Team Match in the show's main event.
GARLAND, TX

