The opening matchup of last Wednesday's Winter Is Coming AEW Dynamite episode saw Death Triangle (Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo and PAC) defeat Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks of The Elite in match 4 of their Best Of 7 Series for the AEW World Trios Championships. After the match, Kenny Omega challenged Death Triangle to a No DQ Match on next week’s Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite in match 5 of the Best Of 7 Series due to their repeated use of a hammer and the challenge was accepted.

COLORADO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO