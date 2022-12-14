ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rajah.com

Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from inside the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The tapings took place prior to last night's episode of AEW Dynamite and featured Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta) taking on The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) in a Tag Team Match in the show's main event.
GARLAND, TX
rajah.com

AEW Announces Stipulations For The Remaining Best Of 7 Series Matches Between The Elite And Death Triangle

The opening matchup of last Wednesday's Winter Is Coming AEW Dynamite episode saw Death Triangle (Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo and PAC) defeat Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks of The Elite in match 4 of their Best Of 7 Series for the AEW World Trios Championships. After the match, Kenny Omega challenged Death Triangle to a No DQ Match on next week’s Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite in match 5 of the Best Of 7 Series due to their repeated use of a hammer and the challenge was accepted.
COLORADO STATE
rajah.com

TNT Championship Match Confirmed For AEW New Year's Smash Special Event

You can officially pencil in a championship match for the upcoming AEW New Year's Smash special event. Announced for AEW New Year's Smash on December 28, 2022 from Colorado is a showdown pitting Samoa Joe one-on-one against Wardlow. The Joe-Wardlow bout will feature the TNT Championship on-the-line. Make sure to...
COLORADO STATE
rajah.com

NJPW Announces The Full Card Of Their Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event On January 4th

NJPW recently announced the full lineup of their Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event, which is set to take place on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 inside the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. The event will be headlined by reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Title against Kazuchika Okada, while the opening matchup will see the New Japan Ranbo with the final four advancing to the New Year Dash Event on January 5th to challenge for the Provisional KOPW 2023 Trophy. A second opening match will take place as well, where NJPW Young Lions Boltin Oleg and Ryohei Oiwa will battle each other in an Exhibition Match.
rajah.com

Spoilers For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling held tapings for tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The TV Tapings took place immediately after last night's AEW Dynamite and featured Dustin Rhodes, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and the AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy facing The Butcher, The Blade, Trent Seven and Kip Sabian in an 8-Man Tag Team Matchup in the main event.
GARLAND, TX
rajah.com

Kurt Angle Reflects On The Smackdown Six

During the latest recording of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall Of Famer, Olympic Gold Medalist, and former WWE Champion Kurt Angle reflected on the end of the Smackdown Six era of WWE. Check out the comments from the master of intensity, intelligence, and integrity below:. I was really sad...
rajah.com

(Spoilers) WWE NXT Taping Results: 12/20, 12/27

On Tuesday night, WWE taped future episodes of NXT programming at the Performance Center in Orlando. * Grayson Waller told Bron Breakker to meet him in the ring. * NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) def. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Toxic Attraction.
ORLANDO, FL
rajah.com

PWG Announces One Last Participant For Their 2023 BOLA Tournament, Mike Bailey Update

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) announced that SB KENTo is the eighteenth participant of their upcoming 2023 BOLA Event and this was done as IMPACT's "Speedball" Mike Bailey is unable to compete on Night 1 of the 2023 BOLA tournament, but the IMPACT Wrestling Star will not be removed from the tournament as he can still compete on night 2 and he will face the winner of the added matchup. The 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8 from the Globe in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rajah.com

WWE News: NXT Vengence Day Note, Latest Making It Maximum (Video)

WWE's NXT Vengence Day Premium Live Event goes down on February 4th, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of Making It Maximum has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Maxxine Dupri, ma.çé,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
rajah.com

NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Finals Results (12/14): Miyagi, Japan

NJPW recently had the finals of their World Tag League 2022 Event and their Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Event, which took place inside the Sendai Sunplaza Hall in Miyagi, Japan. The show saw CHAOS (Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI) face Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis of Aussie Open in the finals of the World Tag League 2022 Tournament in the main event.
rajah.com

WWE News: Grayson Waller On After The Bell, Dakota Kai Interview

-- Ahead of tonight's Smackdown On FOX, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai spoke with WWE Deutschland. Check out the interview below, via the official Twitter account of WWE Deutschland:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of Corey Graves' After The...
rajah.com

Jon Moxley Set To Return To DEFY Wrestling For Their Anniversary Event

DEFY Wrestling announced that top AEW Star Jon Moxley is set to return to the promotion for their 6th Anniversary PPV Event called DEFY Year6 on Saturday, February 11th inside Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington. There is no word yet on who Moxley will be facing, but he last appeared for DEFY at their Wild Ones Event on April 30th, when he defeated "Filthy" Tom Lawlor in Singles action.
SEATTLE, WA
rajah.com

WWE News: Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz Preview, On This Day In WWE History (Video)

-- There will be high stakes on the next edition of Monday Night Raw, and a preview of WWE's flagship show has surfaced on the company's official YouTube channel. Check out the clip below, featuring WWE Monday Night Raw Superstars The Miz and Dexter Lumis:. -- Additional content has also...
rajah.com

Matt Cardona Reveals He Thought AEW Will Offer Him A Deal After His Short Stint With The Company

Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Star Matt Cardona, who has competed in a number of Indie wrestling promotions over the past several months, appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss a number of topics such as how he thought he will be offered a contract by All Elite Wrestling after competing for them on a couple of shows, but he doesn't want to be tied down anywhere.
rajah.com

Ricky Starks Talks About William Regal's AEW Departure

Ricky Starks recently spoke with Inside The Ropes for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about the departure of William Regal and how he was familiar with him when he entered the business back in 2012. Featured below are some of...
rajah.com

AEW Announces One More Segment For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling previously announced that tonight's episode of AEW Rampage will see Wardlow compete in Singles action against an opponent that has yet to be named, Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley go up against Jericho Appreciation Society's Sammy Guevara in a Singles Match, "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and current AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy go up against The Butcher, The Blade, Trent Seven and Kip Sabian in a huge 8-Man Tag Team Match and Skye Blue face Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. in Women's Division Singles action.
GARLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy