Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
24 Meals of Christmas and Hanukkah in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Great Jack & Coke Cocktail Places In CaliforniaWrld_FaymuzCalifornia State
Related
rajah.com
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from inside the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The tapings took place prior to last night's episode of AEW Dynamite and featured Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta) taking on The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) in a Tag Team Match in the show's main event.
rajah.com
AEW Announces Stipulations For The Remaining Best Of 7 Series Matches Between The Elite And Death Triangle
The opening matchup of last Wednesday's Winter Is Coming AEW Dynamite episode saw Death Triangle (Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo and PAC) defeat Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks of The Elite in match 4 of their Best Of 7 Series for the AEW World Trios Championships. After the match, Kenny Omega challenged Death Triangle to a No DQ Match on next week’s Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite in match 5 of the Best Of 7 Series due to their repeated use of a hammer and the challenge was accepted.
rajah.com
Willow Nightingale Reveals Male AEW Stars She Wants To Partner With In An Intergender Match
AEW Star Willow Nightingale recently appeared on the company's Unrestricted podcast to discuss topics such as which male AEW Stars she would partner with in an Intergender Match. Willow Nightingale said:. “If it’s male or female, I think I would choose Dalton Castle. There’s like a lot of guys that...
rajah.com
TNT Championship Match Confirmed For AEW New Year's Smash Special Event
You can officially pencil in a championship match for the upcoming AEW New Year's Smash special event. Announced for AEW New Year's Smash on December 28, 2022 from Colorado is a showdown pitting Samoa Joe one-on-one against Wardlow. The Joe-Wardlow bout will feature the TNT Championship on-the-line. Make sure to...
rajah.com
NJPW Announces Three Matches For Their STRONG: Detonation Night 3 Event This Saturday
New Japan Pro Wrestling recently took to their official NJPW of America Twitter account and announced the three matches that will take place as part of the company's STRONG: Detonation Night 3 Event this Saturday at 8PM ET on NJPW World and FITE TV. It was announced that the NJPW...
rajah.com
NJPW Announces The Full Card Of Their Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event On January 4th
NJPW recently announced the full lineup of their Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event, which is set to take place on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 inside the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. The event will be headlined by reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Title against Kazuchika Okada, while the opening matchup will see the New Japan Ranbo with the final four advancing to the New Year Dash Event on January 5th to challenge for the Provisional KOPW 2023 Trophy. A second opening match will take place as well, where NJPW Young Lions Boltin Oleg and Ryohei Oiwa will battle each other in an Exhibition Match.
rajah.com
Spoilers For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling held tapings for tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The TV Tapings took place immediately after last night's AEW Dynamite and featured Dustin Rhodes, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and the AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy facing The Butcher, The Blade, Trent Seven and Kip Sabian in an 8-Man Tag Team Matchup in the main event.
rajah.com
Liv Morgan Talks About Interest In Doing Movies, Other Work Outside Of Wrestling Business
Liv Morgan recently appeared as a guest on Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about her interests in projects outside of the pro wrestling business, including how she would like to be doing movies.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reflects On The Smackdown Six
During the latest recording of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall Of Famer, Olympic Gold Medalist, and former WWE Champion Kurt Angle reflected on the end of the Smackdown Six era of WWE. Check out the comments from the master of intensity, intelligence, and integrity below:. I was really sad...
rajah.com
(Spoilers) WWE NXT Taping Results: 12/20, 12/27
On Tuesday night, WWE taped future episodes of NXT programming at the Performance Center in Orlando. * Grayson Waller told Bron Breakker to meet him in the ring. * NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) def. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Toxic Attraction.
rajah.com
PWG Announces One Last Participant For Their 2023 BOLA Tournament, Mike Bailey Update
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) announced that SB KENTo is the eighteenth participant of their upcoming 2023 BOLA Event and this was done as IMPACT's "Speedball" Mike Bailey is unable to compete on Night 1 of the 2023 BOLA tournament, but the IMPACT Wrestling Star will not be removed from the tournament as he can still compete on night 2 and he will face the winner of the added matchup. The 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8 from the Globe in Los Angeles, California.
rajah.com
WWE News: NXT Vengence Day Note, Latest Making It Maximum (Video)
WWE's NXT Vengence Day Premium Live Event goes down on February 4th, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of Making It Maximum has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Maxxine Dupri, ma.çé,...
rajah.com
NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Finals Results (12/14): Miyagi, Japan
NJPW recently had the finals of their World Tag League 2022 Event and their Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Event, which took place inside the Sendai Sunplaza Hall in Miyagi, Japan. The show saw CHAOS (Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI) face Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis of Aussie Open in the finals of the World Tag League 2022 Tournament in the main event.
rajah.com
WWE News: Grayson Waller On After The Bell, Dakota Kai Interview
-- Ahead of tonight's Smackdown On FOX, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai spoke with WWE Deutschland. Check out the interview below, via the official Twitter account of WWE Deutschland:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of Corey Graves' After The...
rajah.com
Jon Moxley Set To Return To DEFY Wrestling For Their Anniversary Event
DEFY Wrestling announced that top AEW Star Jon Moxley is set to return to the promotion for their 6th Anniversary PPV Event called DEFY Year6 on Saturday, February 11th inside Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington. There is no word yet on who Moxley will be facing, but he last appeared for DEFY at their Wild Ones Event on April 30th, when he defeated "Filthy" Tom Lawlor in Singles action.
rajah.com
Road Dogg Reveals How Call Ups From WWE NXT To The Main Roster Work Under Triple H's Regime
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as the current process of how call ups work from WWE NXT to the main roster under Triple H's regime.
rajah.com
WWE News: Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz Preview, On This Day In WWE History (Video)
-- There will be high stakes on the next edition of Monday Night Raw, and a preview of WWE's flagship show has surfaced on the company's official YouTube channel. Check out the clip below, featuring WWE Monday Night Raw Superstars The Miz and Dexter Lumis:. -- Additional content has also...
rajah.com
Matt Cardona Reveals He Thought AEW Will Offer Him A Deal After His Short Stint With The Company
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Star Matt Cardona, who has competed in a number of Indie wrestling promotions over the past several months, appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss a number of topics such as how he thought he will be offered a contract by All Elite Wrestling after competing for them on a couple of shows, but he doesn't want to be tied down anywhere.
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Talks About William Regal's AEW Departure
Ricky Starks recently spoke with Inside The Ropes for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about the departure of William Regal and how he was familiar with him when he entered the business back in 2012. Featured below are some of...
rajah.com
AEW Announces One More Segment For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that tonight's episode of AEW Rampage will see Wardlow compete in Singles action against an opponent that has yet to be named, Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley go up against Jericho Appreciation Society's Sammy Guevara in a Singles Match, "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and current AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy go up against The Butcher, The Blade, Trent Seven and Kip Sabian in a huge 8-Man Tag Team Match and Skye Blue face Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. in Women's Division Singles action.
Comments / 0