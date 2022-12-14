NJPW recently announced the full lineup of their Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event, which is set to take place on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 inside the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. The event will be headlined by reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Title against Kazuchika Okada, while the opening matchup will see the New Japan Ranbo with the final four advancing to the New Year Dash Event on January 5th to challenge for the Provisional KOPW 2023 Trophy. A second opening match will take place as well, where NJPW Young Lions Boltin Oleg and Ryohei Oiwa will battle each other in an Exhibition Match.

19 HOURS AGO